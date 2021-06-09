Alex Rodriguez Is Selling Makeup For Men In Partnership With Hims

Entertainment

Courtesy arod/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez might be just as well-known for being a businessman as he is for being a former baseball player. The former Yankees all-star has spent his retirement years investing in all sorts of creative business ventures. And his newest business venture might be his most creative one yet. ARod is selling makeup for men in partnership with Hims.

ARod took to Instagram to announce the launch of The Blur Stick, a concealer specifically designed for men.

He explained the makeup product further in his Instagram caption. “Working with the Hims & Hers team, I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day,” he wrote. “I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps.”

.

“That’s why I am excited to share a new @Hims product – The Blur Stick. It’s a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections.”

The Blur Stick is available in eight shades that range from deep to fair and everywhere in between.

According to its online product description, Blur Stick is formulated with “aloe extract, dog-rose oil, and jojoba seed oil.” It is designed not only to cover imperfections but to “soothe and moisturize your skin.”

For a while now, many men have been trying to destigmatize men using makeup. As gender norms are being challenged more often by younger generations, the attitude towards men wearing makeup has begun to gradually change. According to a poll conducted by Morning Consult, one-third of men aged 18-29 said they would consider wearing makeup to enhance their appearance. Arod is one of the many men that no longer see wearing makeup as taboo.

Along with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez invested in Hims, along with their sister company, Hers, in 2020. Post-J-Rod split, it remains to be seen if JLo is still involved in the company.

Hims markets itself as a company that’s goal is to “[change] the conversation surrounding sex, hair loss, & mental health.” The subscription company sells erectile disfunction medications as well as antidepressants and hair-loss pills.

It’s safe to assume that ARod and JLo invested in this company together as a way to leverage their brand as a couple. The companies are called Hims & Hers, after all. But life doesn’t always turn out the way we plan. We’re glad that ARod is making the best of his situation, even without his ex-fiancée.

