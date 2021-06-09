‘Bennifer’ Takes Relationship To Next Level As Jennifer Lopez Moves Back To LA For A ‘Fresh Start’

Entertainment

Just one month after they started spending time together again and more than twenty years after the pair called off their engagement, one of the original Hollywood power couples – ‘Bennifer’ – are “very much in love” and ready for a “fresh start.”

For fans of the couple, this couldn’t be more welcomed news. And it seems that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are actually moving pretty fast with the confirmation that Lopez is packing up her home in Miami and moving back to Los Angeles where Affleck is based.

Jennifer Lopez is packing up her bags and relocating to Los Angeles to be with Ben.

Bennifer’s bi-coastal romance won’t be that way much longer as E! News has confirmed that J.Lo is officially relocating to Los Angeles, where Affleck calls home. Following her breakup with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Lopez was living in a Miami rental.

A source told E! that Lopez “is packing up her Miami rental” and moving to Los Angeles with her 13-year-old twins Emme and Max. E!’s source explained, “She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall. She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon.”

While this may seem like a big step forward in this short-lived relationship between the two stars, it apparently comes as no surprise to the couple’s friends who told Us Weekly that they “are very much in love.” The source continued, “They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal. Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around. They are soulmates and always have been.”

Fans of the former (and once again) power couple are excited for their rekindled romance.

Since reconnecting in April, Lopez and Affleck’s relationship has quickly taken off. A source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that Bennifer isn’t hiding their relationship at all.

“J.Lo and Ben are very much a couple and have been telling friends that they’re together,” the outlet’s source said. “When they first reconnected, they had to see if the spark was still there because it had been a while. It was, so now they are both fully in it.”

“[They have] talked about the past and why things didn’t work out,” the source added. “They are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in. They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy.”

