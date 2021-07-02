21 Best Songs Of 2021

Latidomusic

Now that we’re officially halfway through the year, the team at Latido Music has put together a list of our favorite songs from 2021 so far. There are superstars listed here like Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Selena Gomez as well as rising stars like C. Tangana, Jhay Cortez, and Natanael Cano.

Bad Bunny – Yonaguni

Benito knew we needed a new anthem to perrear y llorar and he delivered. “Yonaguni” will certainly hold us over while we wait for him to go on tour. – Luciana Villalba

Myke Towers – Mírenme Ahora

Puerto Rican superstar Myke Towers serves the best flex of the year in “Mirénme Ahora.” Around a bolero melody and trap beats, he raps about the rough road he’s taken to be living large now. – Lucas Villa

Karol G & Mariah Angeliq – El Makinon

Karol G’s KG0516 album has been one of the best albums of the year, and “El Makinon” with Mariah Angeliq is such an anthem that you can’t help but sing to the top of your lungs “Ando por ahí con los de siempre un flow cabrón“. – Luciana Villalba

Marc Seguí, Pol Granch, Rauw Alejandro – Tiroteo Remix

Spanish singer-songwriter Marc Seguí paints an ’80-inspired pop fantasy in the “Tiroteo” remix with Élite star Pol Granch and Rauw Alejandro. Granch’s Spanish-French accent is pretty adorable here. This trio pulls the trigger on one of the dreamiest songs of the year. – Lucas Villa

C. Tangana – Los Tontos NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Technically not a new song, but C. Tangana’s NPR Tiny Desk performance gives me so much joy and it has racked up over 10 million views. Safe to say it’s one of the best performances released this year. – Luciana Villalba

Ivonne Galaz – Ni Una Más

The Mexican pioneer for women in the corridos tumbados genre released her most powerful single yet “Ni Una Más.” Ivonne Galaz takes the title from the feminist grassroots movements in Mexico and Latin America that want to put a end to the violence against women and the tragically high femicide rate. – Lucas Villa (mitú Interview)

Villano Antillano, Ana Macho – Muñeca

After interviewing Villano Antillano and bonding with her over Nicki Minaj, it’s hard not to root for someone that’s so unapologetically themselves. “Muñeca” with Ana Macho is the trap anthem I never knew I needed. – Luciana Villalba

Selena Gomez, Rauw Alejandro – Baila Conmigo

“Baila Conmigo” is the best song on Selena Gomez’s debut Spanish EP Revelación. She trades verses with Rauw Alejandro about getting hot-and-heavy on the dance floor. The chemistry between the two singers is undeniable in this reggaeton romp. – Lucas Villa

Feid – Purrito Apa

Colombian singer Feid had hands down one of the best solo releases in Reggaeton this year with “Purrito Apa”. Can’t wait to see what he has in store with his upcoming album due this year. – Luciana Villalba

Juan Ingaramo – Casamiento

Argentine pop star Juan Ingaramo’s “Casamiento” is a gorgeous love song. It’s a sequel to “Romeo y Violeta,” which documented the start of his relationship with Violeta Urtizberea. Now they have their daughter Lila, they’re madly in love, and Juan wants the world to know it. – Lucas Villa (mitú Interview)

¿Y Eso? – Rauw Alejandro & Tainy

While we wait for DYNASTY XVI, this is by far my favorite Tainy beat of the year. Plus, Rauw’s vocals fit any song great. My favorite song from Vice Versa not named “2/Catorce.” – Luciana Villalba

Sinego, Gamuel Sori – Perder (Hakuna)

Like Calvin Harris in “Feels So Close,” Colombian DJ Sinego sings for the first time in one of his own songs. His collaboration “Perder (Hakuna)” with Italian producer Gamuel Sori lives up to its name. It’s easy to get lost in the allure of this carpe diem anthem. – Lucas Villa (mitú Interview)

Ir Sais, ChocQuibTown, Afro B – Midnight Boom

The African diaspora unites in Ir Sais’ “Midnight Boom” with Colombian group ChocQuibTown and British/Ivorian singer Afro B. A bilingual song that’s perfect for the Summer. – Luciana Villalba

Jhay Cortez – Christian Dior

After delivering the best guest verse of the year in Wisin’s “Fiel,” Puerto Rican artist Jhay Cortez comes through on his own with “Christian Dior.” He sings about a baddie in designer clothes that’s got him wrapped around her finger. In the sexy music video, Cortez is feeling himself and living his pop star fantasy. It’s time that this reggaeton visionary takes center stage. – Lucas Villa

maye – Yours

Venezuelan artist maye’s angelic vocals have been one of my favorite music discoveries this year. The singer is gearing up with more music and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for her. – Luciana Villalba

Jonah Xiao, Dani Ride – California Santiago

Latin pop is alive and thriving in Jonah Xiao’s “California Santiago” with Dani Ride. The Chilean singers team up for this thrilling and dreamy collaboration. The music video is a major show of LGBTQ+ representation as Xiao and Ride share romantic moments along the Santiago coast. You love to see it. – Lucas Villa

LATENIGHTJIGGY bridges perfectly his Trinidadian background with the Latin culture that influenced him growing up. “Acuerdate De Mi” gives you a taste in one of the most versatile artists that’s doing bilingual music and killing it. – Luciana Villalba

Natanael Cano – Diamantes

Natanael Cano is a pioneer of the corridos tumbados movement. The Mexican singer keeps pushing the genre forward in “Diamantes,” a striking standout on his new album A Mis 20s. The song has an alternative edge to it like “Hey There Delilah” went down to Mexico. – Lucas Villa (mitú Interview)

Aissa – Guerra

The moment I discovered Aissa, I knew he was bringing something fresh to the table. He’s in his own lane doing African music in Spanish and “Guerra” is a highlight from his album African Lover. – Luciana Villalba

C. Tangana, Carin León, Adriel Favela – Cambia

“Cambia” is one of the stunning songs released this year. Spanish rapper C. Tangana enters the world of the Mexican corrido with Carin León and Adriel Favela. He rolls with the punches in this powerful, Euro-pop corrido. – Lucas Villa

Karol G – El Barco

Colombian superstar Karol G sings about the navigating the rough waters of a breakup alone in “El Barco.” Whether this is a nautical sequel to “Ocean,” her love letter to Anuel AA, is still up in the air. It’s a beautiful and heartbreaking bachatón bop. – Lucas Villa

Here’s our complete list on Spotify:

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com