Latidomusic

Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: RBD, Chesca, Anthony Ramos and More

By April 7, 2021 at 12:55 pm
@christianchavezreal | @chesca | Erica Hernandez

Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life. Check out the list below.

RBD, Christian Chavez – “Tu Amor”

For many years, Christian Chavez has been outspoken about LGBTQ rights, and this time around he took the stage to deliver a speech about love being a universal right: “Faced with a world that is crumbling, how is it possible that there are still people who dare to question the right to love, the right to be yourself.”

Let Christian take you back to a crisp afternoon in 2006 with this beautiful live rendition of “Tu Amor.”

Chesca, Offset, De La Ghetto – “COMO TU (DIRTY)”

Chesca, Offset, and De La Ghetto take you to a futuristic Shibuya for the dirty version of “COMO TU“. The music video is packed with neon lights, dancers, and all three singers performing from rooftops.

Anthony Ramos – “Say Less

Let’s just say the music video speaks for itself. Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos recruited In The Heights co-star Melissa Barrera for this sultry music video. PS: Anthony’s sophomore album is on the way!

AISSA – “GUERRA”

In the words of Aissa: “HAGO MÚSICA AFRICANA EN ESPAÑOL,” and he’s doing a pretty great job at it. The influencer-turned singer/rapper released his new afrobeat single “GUERRA,” which comes accompanied by a music video filmed at the Reina Victoria Theater in Madrid.

Onell Diaz, Farruko – “Incompleto”

Just in time for Semana Santa, Onell Diaz and Farruko open up the music video for “Incompleto” with interview footage of your favorite Reggaeton artists: Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam and Arcangel, where all of them talk about how money and fame isn’t enough to fill the void. Farruko sings about feeling incomplete without God in his life.

Bad Milk, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums – “Angelito”

Ovy On The Drums’ protégé Bad Milk is ready to take the music scene with this collab with Beelé. The three Colombian artists make the music video feel like an acoustic session.

Sech – “911 (Acústico)”

Since we’re talking acoustic! As we prepare for the release of his new album ’42’, Sech shows off his vocal ability delivering a beautiful arrangement of his latest reggaeton hit “911.”

Jordy Jill & Mike Bahía – “Darte Amor”

Jordy Jill and Mike Bahía joined forces on their new song “Darte Amor,” which samples Proyecto Uno’s “25 Horas.” The music video takes place in beautiful Cartagena, Colombia and it’s packed with vibrant colors and dance moves.

Lola Indigo, Guaynaa, Cauty – “CALLE”

Spanish singer Lola Indigo recruits Boricua singers Cauty and Guaynaa for “CALLE.” Even though right now we can’t really be en la calle, Lola sets the mood with her dancers as they go on a heist for the music video.

READ: Ozuna Goes Corridos Tumbados With Ovi in “Envidioso” Music Video

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Anthony Ramos Gifted the Internet With His Audition For the Movie ‘Cats’ and…We’re Not Mad at It

Entertainment

Anthony Ramos Gifted the Internet With His Audition For the Movie ‘Cats’ and…We’re Not Mad at It

By December 10, 2020 at 9:28 pm
BY  | December 10, 2020 AT 9:28 pm
Credit: anthonyramosofficial/Instagram

It’s safe to say that Anthony Ramos dodged a bullet. The ‘Hamilton’ singer-actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to drop a completely unexpected (but wholly appreciated) gem: his audition for the 2019 movie-musical ‘Cats’.

Seemingly out-of-the-blue, Ramos shared a video of his audition accompanied by the simple text: “This was my audition for CATS the movie.”

No more explanation needed, we guess?

Ramos sings a sexy rendition of “Rum Tum Tugger”–a song about a cat so charismatic and sexually appealing that he drives the lady cats wild (hey, there’s a reason the movie was a disaster).

As a refresher, audiences were turned off by “Cats'” bizarre visual effects and nonsensical plot.

It was marketed as the ultimate Oscar bait: a star-studded movie adaptation of a beloved and long-running musical with a rabid fan base.

The film starred big-name celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Judy Dench, and Taylor Swift. It was directed by Tom Hooper, who had previously wowed critics and audiences alike with his film adaptation of “Les Miserables”.

But “Cats” bombed so badly that the movie became endless fodder for internet memes and late night hosts.

But Ramos’s audition made the entire internet realize what could have been, if the casting directors had known what was good for them.

If you’re a fan of the musical, then it’s no surprise that Ramos auditioned for the part of Rum Tum Tugger–a cat so charismatic and sexually appealing that he drives the lady cats wild.

According to the musical’s composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the character is meant to be an homage to rock-and-roll sex icon, Mick Jagger. In the 2019 adaptation, the part went to Jason Derulo.

In his audition, Ramos infused the part with class, sensuality, and a sense of movement that Jason Derulo definitely didn’t have.

And while some people were confused at why Anthony Ramos shared this random audition #TBT, most people were just happy to watch.

One thing’s for sure: Ramos is an artist who is truly dedicated to his craft.

This person correctly stated that Ramos was “far too good” for the movie.

I mean…facts.

This person believed that Ramos could have single-handedly saved “Cats” from certain doom, had he been hired.

We understand the sentiment, but we don’t believe anything could have saved “Cats”.

This person proposed a full Broadway revival with Ramos starring as Rum Tum Tugger.

Stranger things have happened!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Anthony Ramosmusicals

RBD Is Back With A New Single And This Is Not A Drill

Latidomusic

RBD Is Back With A New Single And This Is Not A Drill

By November 18, 2020 at 6:52 pm
BY  | November 18, 2020 AT 6:52 pm
RBD Oficial / YouTube

RBD is as much a part of our childhoods as flan and arroz con leche. They made our childhood great and their break up was devastating. Thankfully, those dark days are behind us and RBD is finally back to give us new music.

RBD is back, baby!

After years of silence and heartbroken fans, RBD is finally back with new music. “Siempre He Estado Aquí” is the first piece of new music from the Mexican pop band in years. The band announced their final tour in 2008 and since then fans have been able to follow individual band members through their careers.

RBD’s fandom was activated as soon as the single was released.

Hearing their voices just speaks to our souls. We spent years living on the music that was left behind from their time together and there was no hope of new music in sight. That’s what makes this single a wonderful gift during an atrocious year.

It has been 12 years since we got to hear the band perform. We didn’t even need new music, it would have just been great to see the band get back together. Tbh, the new music is an incredible moment in 2020 given everything that has happened this year.

It isn’t the full RBD group, but we have to be happy with what we have.

Anahí, Christopher von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, Alfonso Herrera, and Dulce María made up the original band. The new single might not be the full band but it is enough to give us every ounce of nostalgic emotions anyone can feel. How can you not be transported back to your childhood when hearing these voices of angels?

In conclusion, go listen to “Siempre He Estado Aquí” because it will renew your love of RBD.

With only four of the original members, “Siempre He Estado Aquí” is still all of the RBD power you expect to hear. It is a song you will instantly fall in love with because it will speak right to your heart.

You can check out the full song below!

What a wonderful day to be a RBD fan, huh?

READ: All Six Members Of RBD Got Together For A Group Photo, And Fans Think They’re Teasing A Reunion Tour—Here’s Why It Might Be True

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
MexicoMusicpopRBDRebelde