Ozuna Goes Corridos Tumbados With Ovi in “Envidioso” Music Video

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 2nd. Check out our full list below!

Ángela Aguilar – “En Realidad”

Country meets Regional Mexicano in Ángela Aguilar’s new single “En Realidad.” The Mexican songstress has been releasing collabs like “Tu Sangre En Mi Cuerpo” alongside her father Pepe Aguilar and “Dime Cómo Quieres” with Christian Nodal, but “En Realidad” marks Ángela’s very first single and it was totally worth the wait.

Ozuna & Ovi – “Envidioso”

All the haters can really do now is watch. In the words of Ovi, “Imposible ser envidioso y feliz al mismo tiempo”, which translates to “Impossible to be envious and happy at the same time.” Ozuna and Cuban rapper Ovi teamed up for the drill-infused trap anthem “Envidioso”.

Dalex – “Feeling”

Puerto Rican Latin R&B star Dalex is back to tell you to run away from that toxic relationship in “Feeling.” We had the chance to talk to Dalex about the song, music video, and his upcoming album. Click here to watch the interview.

Girl Ultra – “Rosas”

Another artist that stepped up to the mic here with us at Latido Music by mitú was Mexican R&B singer Girl Ultra. The artist just dropped her new bolero-inspired single “Rosas.” Watch our interview here.

Mau y Ricky – “Fresh”

Venezuelan brothers Mau Y Ricky go back to high school in the music video for “Fresh.” The track is a mix of reggaeton, pop, and punk rock music.

El Micha – “Un Sueño, (Cuba Grita Libertad)”

El Micha breaks his silence to talk about Cuba’s current situation on “Un Sueño (Cuba Grita Libertad).” El Micha is using his platform to speak on behalf of 11 million Cubans currently on the island that dream about freedom.

Sycco – “My Ways [Buscabulla Remix]“

Puerto Rican couple Buscabulla do their own take on Sycco’s “My Ways” and it’s totally a vibe. Check it out.

Feid, ICON – “PURRITO APA”

The Colombian singer, songwriter, and producer is back with the new single “PURRITO APA,” produced by ICON (Rolo and Jowan) and Sky Rompiendo. The name of the song actually comes from an Instagram Live, where Feid joked that his next song would be called “Purrito Apa,” a Colombian slang, and his fans were delighted and immediately started requesting it be called that.

Khea, Duki – “WACHA”

Argentinian Trap stars KHEA and DUKI team up for their new anthem “WACHA”, which already has more than 2 million views. Read more about the single from our article here.

Colmillo Norteño X Abraham Vazquez – “Así Es La Cosa”

Get your banda fix with this new track from Colmillo Norteño and Abraham Vasquez.

