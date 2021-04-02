Latidomusic

Ozuna Goes Corridos Tumbados With Ovi in “Envidioso” Music Video

By April 2, 2021 at 11:07 am
OVI_OFICIAL / INSTAGRAM

Ozuna is the latest reggaeton superstar to get into the world of corridos tumbados. The Boricua singer teams up with rising Cuban artist Ovi in the music video for “Envidioso.”

Ovi is helping globalize the corridos tumbados sound.

Ovi is the artist that’s getting all the reggaeton and Latin trap stars to embrace the corridos tumbados sound. On his most recent album, Retumban2, he teamed up with artists like Mora, Myke Towers, Mariah Angeliq, and CJ. Bad Bunny was the first reggaeton artist to jump over to the corridos tumbados side when he joined Mexican singer Natanael Cano on the “Soy El Diablo” remix in 2019.

Ovi wanted to collaborate with Ozuna and he made it happen.

Ovi getting Ozuna in his song “Envidioso” was a moment of manifesting. The Rancho Humilde artist wrote on Instagram before that it was a goal of his to collaborate with Ozuna and he made that a reality.

To be honest, “Envidioso” is not a full corridos tumbados song, but rather a musical compromise between the genre and the emerging drill music sound. The corridos guitar can be heard over a fresh trap music beat. Like in CJ’s “Whoopty” remix, Ozuna comes through with bars. Ovi holds his own as they unite in keeping the haters in check. This genre-bending collaboration just oozes with swagger.

Ozuna and Ovi are having a blast in the music video for “Envidioso.” Whether they’re working in the back of a restaurant together, in the aisles of a generic Oxxo, or flexing in front of a sports car, these guys find the time to vibe to their song. This duo shares fun on-screen chemistry as collaborators.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Ovi is Globalizing Corridos Tumbados: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Retumban2’

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Ángela Aguilar, Mau y Ricky, Ozuna and More Songs You Need for Nu Music Fridays

Latidomusic

Ángela Aguilar, Mau y Ricky, Ozuna and More Songs You Need for Nu Music Fridays

By at 9:39 am
BY  | April 2, 2021 AT 9:39 am
@mauyricky | @angela_aguilar_ | @ozuna Instagram

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 2nd. Check out our full list below!

Ángela Aguilar – “En Realidad”

Country meets Regional Mexicano in Ángela Aguilar’s new single “En Realidad.” The Mexican songstress has been releasing collabs like “Tu Sangre En Mi Cuerpo” alongside her father Pepe Aguilar and “Dime Cómo Quieres” with Christian Nodal, but “En Realidad” marks Ángela’s very first single and it was totally worth the wait.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Ozuna & Ovi – “Envidioso”

All the haters can really do now is watch. In the words of Ovi, “Imposible ser envidioso y feliz al mismo tiempo”, which translates to “Impossible to be envious and happy at the same time.” Ozuna and Cuban rapper Ovi teamed up for the drill-infused trap anthem “Envidioso”.

Dalex – “Feeling”

Puerto Rican Latin R&B star Dalex is back to tell you to run away from that toxic relationship in “Feeling.” We had the chance to talk to Dalex about the song, music video, and his upcoming album. Click here to watch the interview.

Girl Ultra – “Rosas”

Another artist that stepped up to the mic here with us at Latido Music by mitú was Mexican R&B singer Girl Ultra. The artist just dropped her new bolero-inspired single “Rosas.” Watch our interview here.

Mau y Ricky – “Fresh”

Venezuelan brothers Mau Y Ricky go back to high school in the music video for “Fresh.” The track is a mix of reggaeton, pop, and punk rock music.

El Micha – “Un Sueño, (Cuba Grita Libertad)”

El Micha breaks his silence to talk about Cuba’s current situation on “Un Sueño (Cuba Grita Libertad).” El Micha is using his platform to speak on behalf of 11 million Cubans currently on the island that dream about freedom.

Sycco – “My Ways [Buscabulla Remix]

Puerto Rican couple Buscabulla do their own take on Sycco’s “My Ways” and it’s totally a vibe. Check it out.

Feid, ICON – “PURRITO APA”

The Colombian singer, songwriter, and producer is back with the new single “PURRITO APA,” produced by ICON (Rolo and Jowan) and Sky Rompiendo. The name of the song actually comes from an Instagram Live, where Feid joked that his next song would be called “Purrito Apa,” a Colombian slang, and his fans were delighted and immediately started requesting it be called that.

Khea, Duki – “WACHA”

Argentinian Trap stars KHEA and DUKI team up for their new anthem “WACHA”, which already has more than 2 million views. Read more about the single from our article here.

Colmillo Norteño X Abraham Vazquez – “Así Es La Cosa”

Get your banda fix with this new track from Colmillo Norteño and Abraham Vasquez.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Angela Aguilarmau y rickyOzuna

Argentina’s Latin Trap Pioneers KHEA and DUKI Reunite in Wild “Wacha” Music Video

Latidomusic

Argentina’s Latin Trap Pioneers KHEA and DUKI Reunite in Wild “Wacha” Music Video

By at 8:32 am
BY  | April 2, 2021 AT 8:32 am
FRANCO PUENTE

Two of Argentina’s Latin trap pioneers are joining forces. KHEA and DUKI regroup for the “Wacha” music video where they’re living the high life.

KHEA, DUKI, and Cazzu scored one of the first Latin trap hits in Argentina.

In 2017, KHEA teamed up with DUKI and Cazzu for “Loca.” That song was one of the first Latin trap anthems to blow up in Argentina. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny jumped on the remix a year later, which allowed their breakthrough hit to go global.

“That [song] opened doors for us as international,” Cazzu told Inked Magazine in March. “It became something that today we can say is the door for the history of the trap scene in my country.”

KHEA and DUKI reunite in “Wacha.”

“Wacha” is the highly-anticipated reunion between KHEA and DUKI. KHEA scored a big hit last year thanks to his bachatón smash “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex” featuring Aventura’s Lenny Santos. In “Wacha,” he keeps Latin music interesting by uniquely blending Latin trap, reggaeton, and cumbia. KHEA and DUKI catch every beat as the song speeds up and slows down. The Argentine duo comes through with a beast of banger that works for any celebration.

“As an artist, I always seek to show versatility, go through different genres, and always leave my essence in each one,” KHEA said in a statement. “Not trying to sound like someone else but to sound like KHEA singing in that specific genre.”

KHEA and Duki take over a mansion in the “Wacha” music video. The guys are living their best lives together while getting the party started.

“It is always a pleasure to work with him since he is like my brother in music and in life,” DUKI added. “Together with him we revolutionized the music industry in Argentina with ‘Loca’ and collaborating with KHEA on this song has been incredible. I feel like people are going to enjoy it a lot.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Argentina’s Maria Becerra is Unleashed With Her Debut Album ‘Animal Parte 1’

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Bad BunnyCazzudukikhea