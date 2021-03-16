Ovi is Globalizing Corridos Tumbados: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Retumban2’

Latidomusic

The pioneers of the corridos tumbados movement are Mexicans and Chicanos, but Cuban artist Ovi is helping globalize the sound. On his latest album Retumban2, he enlists a bunch of reggaeton superstars to get in the on the action.

Ovi is coming up with his labelmates Natanael Cano and Junior H.

Ovi is one of the marquee artists on Rancho Humilde, the L.A.-based record label leading the way for corridos tumbados. Thanks to his Mexican labelmates like Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Ivonne Galaz putting a hip-hop spin on the traditional corrido, the genre is going places. Ovi has always hovered between corridos tumbados and trap-influenced sounds, so now he’s bringing in artists from the latter into his scene.

On his new album Retumban2, Ovi is redefining the corridos tumbados swagger with fresh collaborations. Latido Music has got you covered with five of the best collabs from his 14-track LP.

“X Ti” with Mora

On “X Ti,” Ovi teams up with rising Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Mora. Mora is most known for writing on Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG album. He recently dropped his debut album Primer Día de Clases. A twinkling guitar meets Latin trap as both artists lament their lovers who left them. The heartache in Mora’s voice is tangible through his moving performance.

“Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren” with Myke Towers + more

Ovi is feeling his Latin trap flow with the giants of the genre like Boricua rappers Myke Towers and Ñengo Flow. Mexican hip-hop star Alemán also joins them on this all-star collaboration. The rappers on the rise speak of themselves like soon-to-be young legends. Myke Towers and Ovi need to work together more often.

“Entre Nosotros” with Mariah Angeliq

There’s nothing corridos tumbados about this one. It’s just a pure, hard-hitting Latin trap. The bass on “Entre Nosotros” could blow put your speakers. Ovi is joined by Mariah Angeliq of “Perreito” fame. She’s the only woman featured on the album and she’s holding it down.

“Los 4 Aces” with Natanael Cano + more

The leading stars of the Rancho Humilde label align for “Los 4 Aces.” Ovi, Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Herencia de Patrones are the four aces. For the most corridos tumbado moment on the album, this is it. The originators of the genres come through with a blazing and swaggering anthem.

“Drill Tumbado” with CJ

“Drill Tumbado” is the most innovative collaboration on the album. Nuyorican rapper CJ, the guy behind the hit “Whoopty,” blends his drill music world with Ovi’s corridos tumbados edge. The guys are joined by Boricua rapper Jon Z. Wow! We didn’t know that we needed a drill and tumbado mash-up until this track existed. The diverse trio is packing sonic and lyrical heat here.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com