Ovi is Globalizing Corridos Tumbados: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Retumban2’

By March 16, 2021 at 12:35 pm
THE 3 COLLECTIVE

The pioneers of the corridos tumbados movement are Mexicans and Chicanos, but Cuban artist Ovi is helping globalize the sound. On his latest album Retumban2, he enlists a bunch of reggaeton superstars to get in the on the action.

Ovi is coming up with his labelmates Natanael Cano and Junior H.

Ovi is one of the marquee artists on Rancho Humilde, the L.A.-based record label leading the way for corridos tumbados. Thanks to his Mexican labelmates like Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Ivonne Galaz putting a hip-hop spin on the traditional corrido, the genre is going places. Ovi has always hovered between corridos tumbados and trap-influenced sounds, so now he’s bringing in artists from the latter into his scene.

On his new album Retumban2, Ovi is redefining the corridos tumbados swagger with fresh collaborations. Latido Music has got you covered with five of the best collabs from his 14-track LP.

“X Ti” with Mora

On “X Ti,” Ovi teams up with rising Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Mora. Mora is most known for writing on Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG album. He recently dropped his debut album Primer Día de Clases. A twinkling guitar meets Latin trap as both artists lament their lovers who left them. The heartache in Mora’s voice is tangible through his moving performance.

“Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren” with Myke Towers + more

Ovi is feeling his Latin trap flow with the giants of the genre like Boricua rappers Myke Towers and Ñengo Flow. Mexican hip-hop star Alemán also joins them on this all-star collaboration. The rappers on the rise speak of themselves like soon-to-be young legends. Myke Towers and Ovi need to work together more often.

“Entre Nosotros” with Mariah Angeliq

There’s nothing corridos tumbados about this one. It’s just a pure, hard-hitting Latin trap. The bass on “Entre Nosotros” could blow put your speakers. Ovi is joined by Mariah Angeliq of “Perreito” fame. She’s the only woman featured on the album and she’s holding it down.

“Los 4 Aces” with Natanael Cano + more

The leading stars of the Rancho Humilde label align for “Los 4 Aces.” Ovi, Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Herencia de Patrones are the four aces. For the most corridos tumbado moment on the album, this is it. The originators of the genres come through with a blazing and swaggering anthem.

“Drill Tumbado” with CJ

“Drill Tumbado” is the most innovative collaboration on the album. Nuyorican rapper CJ, the guy behind the hit “Whoopty,” blends his drill music world with Ovi’s corridos tumbados edge. The guys are joined by Boricua rapper Jon Z. Wow! We didn’t know that we needed a drill and tumbado mash-up until this track existed. The diverse trio is packing sonic and lyrical heat here.  

Selena Gomez’s Revelación EP is finally here! That also means her collaboration with Puerto Rican superstar Myke Towers is out. Their Spanish song “Dámelo To'” was so worth the wait.

Gomez said this EP was a Latin “labor of love.”

“This new music is a labor of love for all my Latin fans,” Gomez said in a statement. “Whether you speak Spanish or not, I hope you can feel the emotion and passion. For me, that is the beauty of Latin music.”

Towers is one of three featured artists on Gomez’s Revelación EP. The Mexican-American pop star previously dropped music videos for “Baila Conmigo” featuring Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro and “Selfish Love” with French producer DJ Snake. Her fans had to wait for the whole EP to get the Towers collaboration.

Gomez and Towers are a dream team.

Gomez wrote “Dámelo To'” with Towers, Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy, and his production team NEON16. Reggaeton beats wrapped around a hypnotic flute soundtrack Gomez’s demands for more. Apparently, Towers is not giving her what she wants, so he steps up to the plate with a slick guest verse. “I’ll give mom grandkids,” he promises in Spanish. This Gomez-Towers dream team gives us everything we needed.

“To be reunited with Selena on this project was amazing,” Tainy added. “We wanted to merge work I’ve been doing with the pop arena Selena has always mastered. To create something that was authentic to who she is. I’m a huge fan of her work and to have this responsibility has been an incredible honor.”

The Revelación EP features 7 all-Spanish songs done by Gomez. This isn’t her first time singing in Spanish, but it’s her first major Latin music project.

Puerto Rican icon Wisin and rising Boricua star Myke Towers updated their hit “Mi Niña” with a stellar remix. The duo teams up with Colombian pop star Maluma and Brazilian singer Anitta in the new, feel-good music video.

Wisin and Towers turned the original version into a hit.

Wisin, who is most known as one half of Wisin y Yandel, and Towers first released “Mi Niña” back in September. The song was later included on Wisin’s collaborative album Los Legendarios with La Base Music Group. “Mi Niña” is already certified Platinum in the U.S.

How did this song exist before without Anitta?

To keep the momentum for “Mi Niña” going, Maluma and Anitta join Wisin and Towers for the new remix. It’s hard to believe that this song existed without Anitta because she gives it a much-needed feminine touch. All the artists sing the chorus, but her take on it sounds the sweetest. Maluma adds his signature flirty flow to the track. Each artist shines as they align for this irresistible all-star remix.

The music video for the “Mi Niña” remix was shot by director Charlie Nelson. He filmed Wisin, Towers, Anitta, and Maluma in the streets of Miami. All the guys look great, but Anitta is the one that steals the show in her sparkling green bodysuit.

You should definitely check out the rest of the Los Legendarios album.

Wisin’s Los Legendarios album with La Base Music Group is pretty legendary actually. The 19-track LP features mind-blowing collaborations with stars like Nicky Jam, Sech, Jhay Cortez, Ozuna, Lunay, and Rauw Alejandro. That’s not even all the featured acts.

Impressively all the artists on the “Mi Niña” remix are nominated for April’s Latin American Music Awards. Maluma leads the remix squad with four nominations.

