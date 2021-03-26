Latidomusic

Ozuna and Anuel AA Bring the Heat to CJ’s “Whoopty” Remix Music Video

By March 26, 2021 at 6:25 pm
THADDAEUS MCADAMS

CJ just turned up the heat on his hit “Whoopty” with a new Latin remix. Puerto Rican superstars Ozuna and Anuel AA join the rising rapper in the hard-hitting music video.

“Whoopty” is CJ’s spin on the emerging drill music genre.

Christopher Daniel Soriano, Jr., who is better known by his stage name CJ, broke out earlier this year thanks to his single “Whoopty.” He capitalized on the drill music sound that was popularized by late Dominican-American rapper Pop Smoke. Since then, Eladio Carrion and Chucky73 have extended the emerging genre’s reach.

Ozuna and Anuel didn’t have to go this hard on the remix (but thankfully they did).

In February, “Whoopty” hit No. 10 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart while impressively peaking at No. 3 on the UK Singles chart. In the “Whoopty” remix, CJ leans into his Puerto Rican roots with the help Boricua artists Ozuna and Anuel AA. That energy that the self-proclaimed “Los Dioses del Trap” were lacking on their joint album is all here. Anuel goes off like a Gatling gun in his guest verse and Ozuna packs a wallop of his own. This remix has plenty of bars and it’s no-holds-barred at the same time.

That fire that Anuel AA and Ozuna bring to the “Whoopty” remix is perfectly captured in the new music video. With CJ, they’re rapping their verses in front of car that’s up in flames. There’s also an underground fight club going to up the visual’s intensity.

Previously, CJ released a “Whoopty” NYC remix that featured Rowdy Rebel and French Montana. His second single “Bop” followed. Up next, CJ will drop the Loyalty Over Royalty deluxe EP on April 9.

Karol G’s ‘KG0516’ Album Has Landed: Our 5 Favorite Songs

By at 9:48 am
BY  | March 26, 2021 AT 9:48 am
UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN ENTERTAINMENT

Karol G is taking her fans for a ride on her new album KG0516. The Colombian reggaetonera flexes her range as an artist with 16 eclectic tracks. This is a world-class flight with global superstars who feature on the album like Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Ozuna, and J Balvin.

The album’s title actually means a lot to Karol’s music career.

KG0516 is Karol G’s third album. The title follows the style of an airplane flight number, but the meaning is more deeper than that. On May 16, 2006, she signed her first record deal and 0516 represents that date.

Karol G kicked off the sessions for the album in late 2019 with the smash hit “Tusa” featuring Minaj. Last year, she followed with more global smashes, “Ay Dios Mio!” and “Bichota.” Into this year, she took reggaeton on a country music detour with “Location” featuring J Balvin and Anuel AA.

Now that you’re already familiar with those songs, let’s get into the new ones. Latido Music is here to break down five of our favorite songs on KG0516, so sit back, relax, and enjoy Karol G’s flight.

“El Barco”

The day before KG0516 was released, Karol G performed “El Barco” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The nautical sequel to “Ocean,” her love letter to Anuel, appears to give weight to the reports that she split with Puerto Rican rapper. Karol sings about the rough waters of a breakup that she’s navigating alone. It’s a beautiful and heartbreaking bachatón bop. Aventura’s Lenny Santos played the guitar during her performance.

“Contigo Voy a Muerte” with Camilo

Karol G teams up with breakout pop star and fellow Colombiano Camilo in “Contigo Voy a Muerte.” They have a history as Camilo previously wrote on her songs “Mi Mala” with Mau y Ricky and “Hijoepu*#” with Gloria Trevi. He goes full reggaeton (and it’s not cringe like “Ropa Cara”) with Karol. The two trade heartfelt verses about loving each other to death.

“Beautiful Boy” with Ludacris and Emilee

Karol G tackles pop with her own spin on Sean Kingston’s 2007 hit “Beautiful Girl.” She enlists indie singer Emilee, who is famous for her cover of “I Love You Baby” that went viral on TikTok, and hip-hop icon Ludacris for “Beautiful Boy.” Karol sings in Spanglish about a guy that’s got her completely enamored. Her affection for him just rolls off her lips.

“Gato Malo” with Nathy Peluso

Karol G goes alternative with help of Argentine singer Nathy Peluso, who went viral thanks to an eccentric performance of “Sana Sana.” Whatever breakup might be on Karol G’s mind, she’s over it and ready to move on with this chilling kiss-off track. Peluso brings that baddie energy from “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 36” and helps Karol overcome the heartache. This is one of three all-female collaborations on Karol’s LP, including “Tusa.” Karol also teamed up with rising Latina artist Mariah Angeliq in “El Makinon.”

“Leyendas” with Ivy Queen

We finally have a Karol G and Ivy Queen collaboration! Ivy Queen is one of the pioneers featured in the “Leyendas” medley that also includes Nicky Jam, Boricua duo Wisin y Yandel, Zion, and Alberto Stylee. Karol goes on a musical journey through reggaeton history with her take on the classics like “Quiero Bailar,” “Vengo Acabando,” and “Yo No Soy Tu Marido” alongside the legends themselves.

Karol G Goes Yee-Haw in “Location” Music Video with J Balvin and Anuel AA

By February 17, 2021 at 7:43 am
BY  | February 17, 2021 AT 7:43 am
COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN

Karol G is breaking in 2021 with one of the biggest collaborations of the Year. The Colombian superstar teamed up with J Balvin and her fiancé, Anuel AA, for “Location.” The trio gives reggaeton a country music makeover in the music video that was released on Feb. 12.

Karol G takes reggaeton on a country music detour.

There’s no denying Karol G’s star power that only grew stronger in 2020. Her last single “Bichota” impressively peaked within the top 10 of Billboard‘s Global 200 chart that pulls streaming data from over 200 countries and territories, including the U.S. To keep the momentum going, she recruited her compatriot J Balvin and Puerto Rican trapero Anuel for “Location.”

Karol G wrote “Location” with J Balvin, Anuel AA, and her longtime producer Ovy on the Drums, who at the helm of this stellar collaboration. Karol finds her groove in the song’s unique blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and country music. Balvin and Anuel come along for the ride in this perreo-ready hoedown. There was going to be a point where the old town road led to Colombia. Karol dropped a pin on one of the most fun and imaginative moments in reggaeton with “Location.”

It’s a reggaeton hoedown in the “Location” music video.

The music video for “Location” was directed by Colin Tilley, who has shot videos for pop stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Britney Spears. Karol G goes full yee-haw rocking a cowboy hat with her rhinestoned outfit. J Balvin and Anuel also get in on the reggaeton jig in the middle of the desert.

Karol G’s next album is a highly-anticipated release of the year. She’s so far previewed it with the previous hits “Bichota” and “Ay, Dios Mío!”

