Ozuna and Anuel AA Bring the Heat to CJ’s “Whoopty” Remix Music Video
CJ just turned up the heat on his hit “Whoopty” with a new Latin remix. Puerto Rican superstars Ozuna and Anuel AA join the rising rapper in the hard-hitting music video.
“Whoopty” is CJ’s spin on the emerging drill music genre.
Christopher Daniel Soriano, Jr., who is better known by his stage name CJ, broke out earlier this year thanks to his single “Whoopty.” He capitalized on the drill music sound that was popularized by late Dominican-American rapper Pop Smoke. Since then, Eladio Carrion and Chucky73 have extended the emerging genre’s reach.
Ozuna and Anuel didn’t have to go this hard on the remix (but thankfully they did).
In February, “Whoopty” hit No. 10 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart while impressively peaking at No. 3 on the UK Singles chart. In the “Whoopty” remix, CJ leans into his Puerto Rican roots with the help Boricua artists Ozuna and Anuel AA. That energy that the self-proclaimed “Los Dioses del Trap” were lacking on their joint album is all here. Anuel goes off like a Gatling gun in his guest verse and Ozuna packs a wallop of his own. This remix has plenty of bars and it’s no-holds-barred at the same time.
That fire that Anuel AA and Ozuna bring to the “Whoopty” remix is perfectly captured in the new music video. With CJ, they’re rapping their verses in front of car that’s up in flames. There’s also an underground fight club going to up the visual’s intensity.
Previously, CJ released a “Whoopty” NYC remix that featured Rowdy Rebel and French Montana. His second single “Bop” followed. Up next, CJ will drop the Loyalty Over Royalty deluxe EP on April 9.
