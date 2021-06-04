Meet Juan Ingaramo: The Argentine Singer Fighting The Good ‘Batalla’ For Latin Pop

Latidomusic

Latin pop continues to have a pulse through Argentine singer-songwriter Juan Ingaramo. The artist that’s known for his pop nacional sound, which seamlessly blends genres, is giving us another serving with his new album La Batalla. Recently Ingaramo scored a global hit with Mexican group Los Ángeles Azules. In an interview with Latido Music, he talked about his breakthrough and the collaborations on his LP, including with his infant daughter Lila.

Juan Ingaramo was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys.

More of the world got to know Ingaramo when he was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2019. Though he didn’t win, he sees that nomination as a gift.

“In Argentina, we’re geographically very far away from the epicenter of the Latin Grammys,” Ingaramo tells mitú. “I make music that has a lot of elements to it. I didn’t think I had a place there. I felt like an outsider. Surprisingly, I was wrong, and I saw that my music could be recognized at the international level by the Latin Grammys. I didn’t win, but it was an award for me to travel to Las Vegas and attend the ceremony.”

Juan Ingaramo recently crossed 100 million views on YouTube with Los Ángeles Azules.

Following the Latin Grammy Awards nomination, Ingaramo was on an international roll when he collaborated with Mexican group Los Ángeles Azules. For the band’s De Buenos Aires Para El Mundo album, they handpicked him for two songs. He sang on the soaring “Acaríñame” with Mexican artist Julieta Venegas. The music video recently crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

“That was another big experience,” Ingaramo says. “To work with a prestigious band like Los Ángeles Azules, who I also love, was like, ‘Wow!’ Later I got to know them and see that they’re excellent people and musicians. For the song to cross 100 million views was another gift. I look at my Spotify and my fans in the U.S. have grown a lot since that song. I’m really grateful for that.”

For Juan Ingaramo, La Batalla is a metaphorical one.

La Batalla is Ingaramo’s first album since he extended his reach beyond Argentina. He shines with his innovative pop nacional sound across nine new songs. The title track best sums up Ingaramo’s feelings with the new exposure since the Latin Grammy Awards.

“It’s like a battle for myself against the pressure of success, the likes, and the views,” Ingaramo says. “That puts me against myself. The battle is proof of where you are and that gives you the tools to be a little bit happier. [‘La Batalla’] is not a pure cumbia song. It’s mixed with reggaeton and different lyrics. My way of making songs is to take the elements of everything, put them in a blender, and there’s my song.”

Juan Ingaramo and Ms. Nina are from the same city in Argentina.

A surprise collaboration on the album is “No Me Llama” featuring Ms. Nina. Ingaramo teams up with the neoperreo pioneer for the haunting breakup track. He’s in his feelings while Ms. Nina is already onto the next one.

“I imagined it like a movie,” Ingaramo says. “I was the guy that was completely crossed by a woman. I needed an incredible collaboration for this movie. I wasn’t going to look for an indie singer-songwriter. I needed someone with everything. Ms. Nina has that, and she’s an artist who I admire for her freedom and for her artistic way of using her body. She represents the neoperreo scene and she’s from my hometown Córdoba.”

Juan Ingaramo has a trap-pop moment with fellow Argentine artist Ysy A.

Scrolling through social media, most of Ingaramo’s fans were pleasantly surprised by the song “Se Corre La Bola.” He teamed up with Argentine rapper Ysy A for the slick collaboration. The title could be a reference to when Ingaramo played soccer against Lionel Messi as a kid.

“[Ysy A] is another artist that I admire a lot,” Ingaramo says. “Not only for his musical skills. For me, he’s like a post-modern poet. He’s only 22-years-old, and he writes like an old man. With the flow being a bit of dancehall and trap, I needed a trap artist, but not just anyone. I needed a profound trap artist, and for me, that was Ysy A.”

Juan Ingaramo’s baby girl Lila features in “Casamiento.”

In the album’s most precious moment, Ingaramo’s infant daughter Lila can be heard cooing at the end “Casamiento.” The gorgeous love song is like a sequel to “Romeo y Violeta,” which documented the start of his relationship with Violeta Urtizberea. Now they have Lila, they’re madly in love, and Juan wants the world to know it.

“It’s [Lila’s] first album credit,” Ingaramo says with a smile. “‘Casamiento’ is autobiographical. I tried to be the most honest I can be. My situation now is Lila and my wife. I’m giving my life to the public, but not in an Instagram post. I’m giving you a very real song. That’s the way I love to show my life. It’s better through art than social media.”

For Pride month, Juan Ingaramo has a message for his fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride month is here! As a gay fan of Juan’s, I ask him is if he has a message for his fans in the LGBTQ+ community. He lights up when giving his answer.

“The LGBTQ+ community inspires me and makes me a better man,” Ingaramo says. “The world needs the input and the way of seeing the world the way the community does. Day by day I’m learning about the LGBTQ+ and feminist movements and the focus they have to make the world a better place. I love my LGBTQ+ fans, and I give them all my songs.”

