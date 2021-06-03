Latidomusic

Maria Becerra Gets Accused of “Betraying” Paulo Londra Over Picture with Ovy On The Drums

June 3, 2021
@maria_becerra22 | @paulolondra | @marioalzatee

Over the weekend, Argentinian fans set Twitter ablaze with tweets related to Paulo Londra, Maria Becerra, and Colombian producer Ovy On The Drums, all due to Maria’s pic with the “Tusa” producer. Here we’ll explain what went down and how we got to this point where Maria had to apologize for posting that pic with Ovy, which Argentinian fans feel she betrayed her fellow countryman Paulo.

How it started – Paulo Londra meets Kristoman and Ovy On The Drums

Paulo Londra rose to fame after winning freestyle competitions in his natal Argentina. He put out singles like “Relax” and “Luna Llena” which rose to popularity back home, and even got the attention of J Balvin and other artists.

Amazed by his talent, Paulo gets contacted by Colombian producer Ovy On The Drums and his business partner Kristo, and together they decide to create their own label called Big Ligas. As any rising artist would, Paulo jumped at the opportunity to work in music and moved to Colombia to start recording and producing with Big Ligas.

In 2019-2020, Paulo was a star on the rise and was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys, Latin AMAS, Latin Billboards, and more. However, many fans took notice that he wasn’t releasing a lot of music, and Paulo released a statement in Summer 2020 where he detailed the deterioration of his relationship with Big Ligas.

User @laulopondra explains in a Twitter thread what Paulo said in his press release, and his decision to step aside from Big Ligas and not release new music. According to Paulo’s statement, he felt betrayed by signing a contract with Big Ligas without an attorney present, Kristo and Ovy had promised him to renegotiate his contract but never did, Kristo and Ovy negotiated a record deal with Warner without Paulo having a say in the decision, and more.

Read the thread below.

Maria Becerra reacts to Paulo’s statement

On June 11, 2020, Maria reacted to Paulo’s statement on Twitter, calling out the people in the industry that take advantage of young artists and signing “dirty contracts.”

2021 update: Maria Becerra shares a pic on IG Stories with Ovy On The Drums

Over the weekend, Maria shared a picture with Ovy saying “Pleasure to work with you” as the pair snapped a picture in the recording studio.

Argentinian fans took to Twitter to call out Maria, since she was one of the very first people to show support for Paulo last year, to the point that her name became a trending topic due to that picture.

Maria speaks up and shares apology on Twitter

Maria probably kept reading her mentions and comments and decided to speak up. She said “we’re all waiting for Paulo to release new music” and that, hopefully, things clear up for him in the legal department so he can come back to do what he loves. She doesn’t want to be linked to contract troubles with other artists, and that as an artist herself, people should understand her need to work with other producers in order to grow. “I was just doing my job,” Becerra said.

She apologized if her picture hurt anyone in the process, and that she’s really sad about the whole situation with Paulo and Ovy.

Fans react on Twitter to Paulo, Maria and Big Ligas drama

For many Argentinian fans, Maria’s decision to work with Ovy felt like betrayal to one of their own, and this case felt eerily similar to the master ownership lawsuit between Taylor Swift with Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber.

Big Ligas reacted to the news in a now deleted Tweet

Big Ligas (Kristo and Ovy) reacted to the news in a Tweet deemed by many as tasteless, where they mentioned all the Argentinian artists that have worked with them, and that if Argentine Tango legend Carlos Gardel were alive, they would work with him too.

Fellow Argentinian singers Duki and Nicki Nicole also speak up about the situation

Trap artist Duki shared that people should understand that Maria shouldn’t be judged for her actions since at the end of the day she is working, and asked people not to criticize her.

Singer Nicki Nicole also shared that she does not want to be linked to Big Ligas in any way, and that her true wish is for Paulo to come back to music.

Final thoughts

Paulo Londra’s situation is tricky, to say the least. His latest single was a collaboration with Ed Sheeran titled “Nothing On You”, which he says he’s not given the proper ownership of his songwriting credits. On the other hand, Ovy On The Drums and Kristo say through their attorney that Paulo is breaching his contract with Big Ligas by refusing to release music and therefore, jeopardizing the record label. Finally, Maria Becerra is still working on her upcoming album, not sure if the backlash with this situation might impact her streams/sales.

Nu Music Fridays: Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, And J Balvin With Maria Becerra

Nu Music Fridays: Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, And J Balvin With Maria Becerra

May 28, 2021

Getty Images | @kaliuchis | @maria_becerra22

Bad Bunny did another surprise drop with “100 Millones”, Kali Uchis’ keeps “telepatía” alive with an acoustic version, Colombia and Argentina team up for “Qué Más Pues?” with J Balvin and Maria Becerra. Check out the full list of releases for Friday, May 28 below.

Bad Bunny, Luar La L – “100 Millones”

Benito teased on Twitter yesterday “Sorry for not giving you a heads up“, and today we’re blessed with a new Bad Bunny song to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with “100 Millones” alongside rapper Luar La L. Also, he isn’t slowing down: He revealed to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that next week he’ll drop another single titled “Yonaguni.”

Kali Uchis – “telepatía” acoustic

“telepatía” is by far one of our favorite releases this year, and Kali Uchis knows it. The Colombian singer released an acoustic version that sounds heavenly. Give it a listen.

J Balvin, Maria Becerra – Qué Más Pues?

Colombia meets Argentina with J Balvin’s new track with Argentinian rising star Maria Becerra with “Qué Más Pues?” with a music video that belongs in a Fast & Furious movie. Check it out.

Juanes – Origen album

Juanes goes back to the music he grew up with, and gives it another life by doing his own take covering the greats like Bruce Springsteen, Joe Arroyo, Juan Gabriel, Juan Luis Guerra and more with his new album Origen.

Dalex, Trey Songz – “XLEY”

Dalex had teased us back in April about his upcoming collaboration with a major R&B singer, and here we are today with “XLEY” with none other than Mr. Steal Yo Girl, Trey Songz. Shout out to Dalex for having Trey sing a couple of verses in Spanish on this seductive R&B track.

Javiera Mena – I. Entusiasmo EP

Chilean indie icon Javiera Mena released her new EP I. Entusiasmo, which according to Javiera was inspired by themes of enthusiasm, passion, desire and Eros.

Dylan Fuentes, Daramola – “FELICIA”

Colombian singer Dylan Fuentes and Nigerian producer Daramola are setting their sights on creating a global record with their upcoming EP ARENA, and its lead single “FELICIA”.

Milly, Juhn, Lyanno Ft. Farruko y Lary Over – “Tas Bota”

Carbon Fiber Music’s finest Milly, Farruko, and Lary Over team up with Juhn and Lyanno for their new star-packed collab for “Tas Bota”. Milly had the chance to tell us more about how the song came about, look out for our interview next week.

Lenny Tavarez – KRACK album

Puerto Rican singer Lenny Tavarez had been teasing his album KRACK by dropping singles “La Pared 360,” “Acerola,” “La Neta,” and more. The day is finally here and the full album is available to listen to, including his new single “Lo Tengo Todo.”

Natanael Cano – A Mis 20 album

What were you doing at 20 years old? Well, at 20 years old Natanael Cano is considered by many to be the leader of Corridos Tumbados and he isn’t slowing down. He continues to ride his wave of success with his new album A Mis 20.

Reik, Maluma – “Perfecta”

When something works, why not try it again, right? Reik teamed up with Maluma once again after “Amigos Con Derechos” for their new track “Perfecta.”

Yendry – “YA”

Dominican-Italian artist Yendry shows her versatility and why she’s one of the most promising new acts in Latin music in her new single “YA.”

Nicky Jam, El Alfa – “Pikete”

When Nicky Jam started posting on IG Stories that he didn’t like El Alfa’s pikete, many of us realized that there was no beef between them, but that they were actually teasing their upcoming collab. Here we are today with “Pikete” which is fuego. Check it out.

Cauty, Mariah Angeliq – “Wiki Wiki”

If you know the original “Wiki Wiki“, then you know that you can expect perreo intenso with Cauty and Mariah Angeliq’s latest collab.

Maffio, Darell, Don Miguelo – “Elma Maria”

Who asked for Summer Vibes? Because Maffio recruited Darell and Don Miguelo for a song that fits perfectly for a boat day with “Elma Maria.”

Atomic Otro Way, JC La Nevula – “Escondidos”

Dominican artist Atomic Otro Way continues to show his versatility with his latest single “Escondidos” alongside fellow Dominican JC La Nevula.

Matt Hunter – “Vibe”

Colombian-Italian singer Matt Hunter released new bilingual track that, you guessed it, it’s a vibe.

SANTI – “Vente Pa’ Aca”

Peruvian-American singer SANTI released his new chill Spanglish single “Vente Pa’ Aca” from his latest EP Neón.

Poolside, Buscabulla – “High Season”

To wrap up this Summer-infused Nu Music Fridays, we leave you with all the relaxed beach vibes from “High Season” by Poolside and Buscabulla.

Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Kali Uchis, Maria Becerra

Meet Micro TDH: Venezuela’s Rising Star On Taking “El Tren” With Myke Towers To Global Success

Meet Micro TDH: Venezuela's Rising Star On Taking "El Tren" With Myke Towers To Global Success

May 26, 2021

WARNER MUSIC LATINA

In Venezuela’s Latin trap wave, Micro TDH is emerging as a leading voice in the movement. His latest hits like “El Tren” with Puerto Rican superstar Myke Towers are now putting him in front of a global audience. In an interview with Latido Music, Micro TDH talked about coming up in Venezuela alongside Big Soto, working with hit-maker Ovy on the Drums, and what to expect next.

Micro TDH scored hundreds of millions of views on YouTube from the get-go.

Micro TDH started out singing in church and at school. “It wasn’t until I got to know rap that I decided to have a musical career,” he tells mitú. In 2016, he became one to watch in Venezuela thanks to his soulful ballad “Cafuné.” The music video has over 116 million views on YouTube.

“That’s a song I did with my hands,” Micro TDH says. “Without any platforms. Without investment or an expensive team. I didn’t record in a big studio. Everything was very precarious. I wanted to share that song with the essence of Micro TDH so that people could want more.”

Micro TDH teamed up Ovy on the Drums and Big Ligas for his recent hits.

To take his career to the next level, the 22-year-old teamed up with Karol G’s main producer, Ovy on the Drums, and his production team Big Ligas in 2018. They hit the ground running and worked on several global hits together like Piso 21’s “Te Vi” featuring Micro. That bubbly collaboration has over 446 million views on YouTube.

“They contacted me and said they wanted to work with me, but with the condition that it would be exclusively with Big Ligas,” Micro TDH says. “They invited me to Medellín without any type of commitment. ‘Come and let’s see what can happen and we can make music if you want,’ they said. There we decided. In that same week that we met, we recorded great songs. We recorded ‘Te Vi,’ ‘Dime Cuantas Veces,’ and ‘Desmadio Tarde.'”

One of Micro TDH’s biggest hits is actually an older song.

One of Micro TDH’s recent big hits is actually one that he recorded before hitting it big. In “Besame Sin Sentir,” he seamlessly switches between singing and rapping. The music video for the bluesy track has over 155 million views on YouTube.

“The most interesting thing about that song is that I created in 2015,” Micro TDH says. “The Micro that’s singing there is 16-year-old Micro. We kept the same voice. We used the same song that we released in 2015 and re-released it with a music video in 2018. What I want to say is that music never dies. Music doesn’t have an expiration date.”

Micro TDH shares a close bond with another one of Venezuela’s rising stars, Big Soto.

In the current crop of rising Venezuelan stars with Micro TDH, Big Soto is another name that comes to mind. They came up through the country’s Latin trap game together and share a close bond. Micro TDH and Big Soto have collaborated numerous times.

“He’s like my brother,” Micro TDH says. “I respect him a lot. I have a lot of love for him. I grew up with him. We came up together simultaneously. I was already a singer when Big Soto didn’t want to sing. I met him through the online game League of Legends. We played together and talked through Facebook. I never thought there would be a day when we started making music. Now so many years have passed and we’re in a guild of new Venezuelan artists. That was very beautiful.”

Now Micro TDH is teaming up with Myke Towers.

Micro TDH’s latest single “El Tren” with Myke Towers is shaping up to be another runaway hit. “In life, one has to choose from various trains,” he says. “The train you’re on could be full of toxicity and negative things. You have to brave to leave the train that you’re on and get on another one.” After presenting Towers with a few songs, this is the one that he wanted to hop on.

“I’ve always respected [Myke Towers], so we have a mutual respect,” Micro TDH says. “When I showed him ‘El Tren,’ like magic that song clicked with him. The music you make from your heart is that music that connects with the fans and the artists as well.”

Micro TDH’s new album is coming this year!

Micro TDH says a dream collaboration for him would be Bruno Mars. He’s hard at work on his highly-anticipated next album and promises that it will show more versatility to his music. That’s going to be his priority this year once it drops.

“In the end, I aspire to open a door for all the Venezuelans who want to have success in the world of music,” Micro TDH says. “I want to show that even though our country is facing a complicated situation that there are no limits to what a person can dream and achieve. There’s so much Venezuelan talent in all genres of music. Venezuela is art. Venezuela is love. Venezuela is music.”

Big Ligas, Big Soto, Micro TDH, Myke Towers, Ovy on the Drums, Piso 21