Nu Music Fridays: Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, And J Balvin With Maria Becerra

By May 28, 2021 at 10:16 am
Bad Bunny did another surprise drop with “100 Millones”, Kali Uchis’ keeps “telepatía” alive with an acoustic version, Colombia and Argentina team up for “Qué Más Pues?” with J Balvin and Maria Becerra. Check out the full list of releases for Friday, May 28 below.

Bad Bunny, Luar La L – “100 Millones”

Benito teased on Twitter yesterday “Sorry for not giving you a heads up“, and today we’re blessed with a new Bad Bunny song to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with “100 Millones” alongside rapper Luar La L. Also, he isn’t slowing down: He revealed to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that next week he’ll drop another single titled “Yonaguni.”

Kali Uchis – “telepatía” acoustic

“telepatía” is by far one of our favorite releases this year, and Kali Uchis knows it. The Colombian singer released an acoustic version that sounds heavenly. Give it a listen.

J Balvin, Maria Becerra – Qué Más Pues?

Colombia meets Argentina with J Balvin’s new track with Argentinian rising star Maria Becerra with “Qué Más Pues?” with a music video that belongs in a Fast & Furious movie. Check it out.

Juanes – Origen album

Juanes goes back to the music he grew up with, and gives it another life by doing his own take covering the greats like Bruce Springsteen, Joe Arroyo, Juan Gabriel, Juan Luis Guerra and more with his new album Origen.

Dalex, Trey Songz – “XLEY”

Dalex had teased us back in April about his upcoming collaboration with a major R&B singer, and here we are today with “XLEY” with none other than Mr. Steal Yo Girl, Trey Songz. Shout out to Dalex for having Trey sing a couple of verses in Spanish on this seductive R&B track.

Javiera Mena – I. Entusiasmo EP

Chilean indie icon Javiera Mena released her new EP I. Entusiasmo, which according to Javiera was inspired by themes of enthusiasm, passion, desire and Eros.

Dylan Fuentes, Daramola – “FELICIA”

Colombian singer Dylan Fuentes and Nigerian producer Daramola are setting their sights on creating a global record with their upcoming EP ARENA, and its lead single “FELICIA”.

Milly, Juhn, Lyanno Ft. Farruko y Lary Over – “Tas Bota”

Carbon Fiber Music’s finest Milly, Farruko, and Lary Over team up with Juhn and Lyanno for their new star-packed collab for “Tas Bota”. Milly had the chance to tell us more about how the song came about, look out for our interview next week.

Lenny Tavarez – KRACK album

Puerto Rican singer Lenny Tavarez had been teasing his album KRACK by dropping singles “La Pared 360,” “Acerola,” “La Neta,” and more. The day is finally here and the full album is available to listen to, including his new single “Lo Tengo Todo.”

Natanael Cano – A Mis 20 album

What were you doing at 20 years old? Well, at 20 years old Natanael Cano is considered by many to be the leader of Corridos Tumbados and he isn’t slowing down. He continues to ride his wave of success with his new album A Mis 20.

Reik, Maluma – “Perfecta”

When something works, why not try it again, right? Reik teamed up with Maluma once again after “Amigos Con Derechos” for their new track “Perfecta.”

Yendry – “YA”

Dominican-Italian artist Yendry shows her versatility and why she’s one of the most promising new acts in Latin music in her new single “YA.”

Nicky Jam, El Alfa – “Pikete”

When Nicky Jam started posting on IG Stories that he didn’t like El Alfa’s pikete, many of us realized that there was no beef between them, but that they were actually teasing their upcoming collab. Here we are today with “Pikete” which is fuego. Check it out.

Cauty, Mariah Angeliq – “Wiki Wiki”

If you know the original “Wiki Wiki“, then you know that you can expect perreo intenso with Cauty and Mariah Angeliq’s latest collab.

Maffio, Darell, Don Miguelo – “Elma Maria”

Who asked for Summer Vibes? Because Maffio recruited Darell and Don Miguelo for a song that fits perfectly for a boat day with “Elma Maria.”

Atomic Otro Way, JC La Nevula – “Escondidos”

Dominican artist Atomic Otro Way continues to show his versatility with his latest single “Escondidos” alongside fellow Dominican JC La Nevula.

Matt Hunter – “Vibe”

Colombian-Italian singer Matt Hunter released new bilingual track that, you guessed it, it’s a vibe.

SANTI – “Vente Pa’ Aca”

Peruvian-American singer SANTI released his new chill Spanglish single “Vente Pa’ Aca” from his latest EP Neón.

Poolside, Buscabulla – “High Season”

To wrap up this Summer-infused Nu Music Fridays, we leave you with all the relaxed beach vibes from “High Season” by Poolside and Buscabulla.

Bad Bunny Returns To Trap In New Single “100 Millones” With Luar La L

BY  | May 28, 2021 AT 9:35 am
RIMAS ENTERTAINMENT

Bad Bunny dropped the surprise song “100 Millones” on Friday morning. The Puerto Rican superstar teamed up with rising local rapper Luar La L.

Bad Bunny has a thing for releasing new music on holiday weekends.

Bad Bunny can’t ever leave the holidays alone. He’s always releasing something during the holiday weekends. This coming Memorial Day weekend in the U.S. is no exception. Out of the sky, he dropped “100 Millones” featuring Boricua rapper Luar La L. It’s his first taste of new music since last year’s El Último Tour Del Mundo album.

Once again Bad Bunny says he’s “at his peak.”

“100 Milliones” is like a sequel to Bad Bunny’s song “Booker T.” Once again Benito uses the line “estoy en mi peak” and he really is, selling out his whole 2022 U.S. tour in minutes. After that alternative rock influence, he was going for on El Último Tour Del Mundo, “100 Millones” is a welcomed return to his Latin trap roots. In English, Bad Bunny spits out, “Suck my d**k, motherf**ker!”

Luar La L is having a breakthrough moment with Bad Bunny.

“Fire up the motors around the whole world,” Luar La L wrote on Instagram. “This [song] is going to bump in all the cars. Los G4 k*brooon.” He holds his own against Bad Bunny’s aggressive flow. Luar La L is definitely getting thrust into the global spotlight with this coveted guest spot.

“100 Millones” is going to be one of two new songs for Bad Bunny in 2021. According to Pitchfork, Bad Bunny will drop a song called “Yonaguni” next week. His new single arrives the day he will appear in the HBO series The Shop: Uninterrupted alongside LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jay-Z, Nneka Ogwumike, and Paul Rivera.

Bad Bunnyluar la l

Juanes Covering Bruce Springsteen And Joe Arroyo On ‘Origen’ Album Is True Art

Juanes Covering Bruce Springsteen And Joe Arroyo On ‘Origen’ Album Is True Art

BY  | May 28, 2021 AT 9:27 am
UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN

Juanes is stepping back in time on his new album Origen. The Colombian superstar covers classics by Latin American icons like Joe Arroyo, Juan Luis Guerra, Fito Paéz, and Juan Gabriel. He also tackles a few hits by Anglo legends like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Marley. In an interview with Latido Music, Juanes talked about the inspiration for his covers album, the Amazon Prime documentary behind it, and where his sound is going next.

Origen is the soundtrack of Juanes’ life.

“This Origen project is like a journey,” Juanes tells mitú. “[It’s] going back to my early days in my childhood and also going back to the songs and those artists that made me who I am now. I had an opportunity to make these songs in a very different way, far from the originals, but at the same time keeping the essence of every song.”

As Juanes puts it, Origen is definitely the soundtrack of his life. The Colombian rocker was inspired by these legends that shaped the sound of his music. The Grammy and Latin Grammy winner is now at a point in his career where he can do what he wants, and right now Juanes wants to pay homage to rock classics in Spanish and English.

Juanes translated Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” into Spanish.

One of the surprising covers on Origen is Juanes’ take on Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark.” When he covered Bob Marley’s “Could You Be Loved,” he kept the lyrics in English. With “Dancing in the Dark,” Juanes decided to translate Springsteen’s lyrics into Spanish.

“When I was doing the translation last year in the middle of the [COVID-19] lockdown, I realized finally the meaning of the song,” Juanes says. “It just blew my mind. It just made me feel so vulnerable. I love that part of the song. It was very deep. I wanted to do it in Spanish because I want people from the Latin world to understand the meaning of the lyrics.”

Juanes gave Joe Arroyo’s “Rebelión” a rock makeover.

Another standout cover on Origen is the opener “Rebelión.” Juanes put a new spin on the salsa classic by Afro-Colombian musician Joe Arroyo.

“Joe Arroyo is like our Fela Kuti,” Juanes says. “He was the one that brought all the African sound to our Caribe style. Salsa without Joe would be totally different. We took this way of rock. More aggressive and rock, but with the same lines in the guitar and the melody is exactly the same. That’s the first track of the album and it’s very powerful.”

Juanes also steps back in time in the Origen documentary.

In the Origen documentary that’s streaming on Amazon Prime, Juanes goes back in time as he performs each song on the album. He plays dress-up like The Beatles at The Ed Sullivan Show and he dons other retro outfits. Guerra, Paéz, Ziggy Marley, and more appear in the documentary to give approval to Juanes’ covers.

“We also wanted to pay tribute to big moments of music on TV,” Juanes says. “We went to the ’70s and then to the ’80s like Top of the Pops and all those shows from the past that are like iconic moments in music on TV.”

Never forget when Juanes teamed up with Kali Uchis.

One of Juanes’ greatest hits that we talked about during the interview was 2017’s “El Ratico.” He teamed up with Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis for that one. Now she has the No. 1 song on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart with her global hit “Telepatía.”

“I love her so much,” Juanes says. “I really feel so happy for her success. She really deserves that success. The first time I saw her video like 5 or 6 years ago, I couldn’t believe it. And then when I realized she was connected with Colombia, I couldn’t believe that moment. We tried to find her and she was really cool. We recorded a song together. She’s doing really well. She’s very original and different from the rest.”

There might be a U.S. tour at the end of the year.

As for the future, Juanes hopes to tour the U.S. by the end of the year pending the COVID-19 situation. He also reveals that the stripped-down sound of the Origen album will be informing music going forward.

“After the past two albums, I really wanted to go back to the roots and the essence and for me that means real instruments and real people playing with me,” Juanes says. “That was the original idea: to go to that organic sound. I think that’s the next step for me looking into the future.”

bruce springsteenInterviewjoe arroyoJuanesKali Uchis