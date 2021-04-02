Run Away From That Toxic Relationship with Dalex’s New Single “Feeling”
Puerto Rican singer Dalex is back to his Latin R&B roots with “Feeling“, which is about leaving behind that relationship that made you question everything, including changing who you are to please the other person.
Produced by Dimelo Flow, “Feeling” not only does it get deep about leaving behind what no longer serves you, but it is also packed with punchlines like “Te olvide como El Chavo, sin querer queriendo“.
In our interview for Latido Music by mitú, Dalex talked to us about the feeling he wanted to convey with the song, singing about heartbreak instead of his usual songs that tend to be more intimate.
Watch out interview below:
In “Feeling,” Dalex wants to explore other sounds and try doing a more commercial record that more people can relate to.
The colorful music video was shot in Miami, directed by Adrián Arredondo for Wildhouse Pictures. Dalex and his love interest are seen riding around dirt bikes, which we later found out in the interview was one of his Top 5 Feelings.
Watch the music video below:
Dalex has a busy 2021 ahead, and “Feeling” is the first single from his upcoming album due this year. The Rich Music singer told us that he has a collab with Reggaetón heavy hitters Wisin & Yandel and Zion & Lennox on the way, as well as an American singer which for now he can’t reveal, but we can’t wait to find out.
Click here to watch Latido Music, our 24/7 Latin music channel.
READ: Bolero Meets R&B in New Girl Ultra Single and Music Video for “Rosas”
Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com