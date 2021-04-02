Latidomusic

Run Away From That Toxic Relationship with Dalex’s New Single “Feeling”

By April 2, 2021 at 11:00 am
Rich Music/Nevarez PR

Puerto Rican singer Dalex is back to his Latin R&B roots with “Feeling“, which is about leaving behind that relationship that made you question everything, including changing who you are to please the other person.

Produced by Dimelo Flow, “Feeling” not only does it get deep about leaving behind what no longer serves you, but it is also packed with punchlines like “Te olvide como El Chavo, sin querer queriendo“.

In our interview for Latido Music by mitú, Dalex talked to us about the feeling he wanted to convey with the song, singing about heartbreak instead of his usual songs that tend to be more intimate.

Watch out interview below:

In “Feeling,” Dalex wants to explore other sounds and try doing a more commercial record that more people can relate to.

The colorful music video was shot in Miami, directed by Adrián Arredondo for Wildhouse Pictures. Dalex and his love interest are seen riding around dirt bikes, which we later found out in the interview was one of his Top 5 Feelings.

Watch the music video below:

Dalex has a busy 2021 ahead, and “Feeling” is the first single from his upcoming album due this year. The Rich Music singer told us that he has a collab with Reggaetón heavy hitters Wisin & Yandel and Zion & Lennox on the way, as well as an American singer which for now he can’t reveal, but we can’t wait to find out.

Javiera Mena Turns Up the Melodrama in “Dos” Music Video

Latidomusic

Javiera Mena Turns Up the Melodrama in “Dos” Music Video

By March 24, 2021 at 2:38 pm
BY  | March 24, 2021 AT 2:38 pm
PHOTO COURTESY OF JAVIERA MENA

Chilean singer-songwriter Javiera Mena is back with her first single of 2021. She is shining in her new music video for “Dos.”

“Dos” is about getting caught up in the feelings of a love triangle.

“Dos” is the newest single from Mena’s upcoming EP. Last year, she previewed the EP with the futuristic “Flashback” and club-ready “Corazón Astral.”

With “Dos,” Mena retains her crown as the Latine queen of synth-pop. Whereas “Flashback” and “Corazón Astral” were more upbeat, she now puts her electronic touch on a heartbreaking ballad. Mena produced the song with Pablo Stipicic and co-wrote it with Marian Ruzzi. “Dos” channels the ’80s pop power ballads and Mena brings on the melodrama. She’s so in love with two and doesn’t know what to do.

“‘Dos’ is a classic ballad with an avant-garde message,” Mena said in a statement. “The song talks about a common topic, triangular relationships but from a different point of view. In this case from a person who is having feelings for two loves and that perhaps both of them fit in his/her heart.”

In the “Dos” music video, Mena sings her heart out.

Despite singing of a love triangle, Mena is all alone in the music video. She plays the piano in an abandoned warehouse. The openly queer icon sings her heart out in the stunning visual.

Mena’s new EP is due out later this spring. “[It’s] a night album with a desire as a common thread,” she adds. “A lot of mystery, sensual dance and above all, a lot of fire. This style of the album is an evolution of who I am: Electro with ballad tints.”

Chile
javiera mena
LGBTQ
Music

Demi Lovato Says She Was Raped At 15 During Disney Days And Violated Again While Overdosing

Fierce

Demi Lovato Says She Was Raped At 15 During Disney Days And Violated Again While Overdosing

By March 17, 2021 at 12:01 pm
BY  | March 17, 2021 AT 12:01 pm
Youtube

Demi Lovato is putting it all out on the table.

During her latest documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil which premiered this past Tuesday at the SXSW Film Festival, the singer and actress revealed that she is a survivor of rape. Not just once, but tragically, twice. One of which occurred on the night of her overdose.

In her docuseries, Lovato revealed that she was sexually assaulted the night of her overdose by her drug dealer.

“I didn’t just overdose. I was taken advantage of,” the 28-year-old singer revealed in the documentary where Lovato’s friend Sirah Mitchell shared that she had been given heroin “laced with fentanyl” on the night of her overdose.

“He also ended up getting her really high and leaving her for dead,” Mitchell explained of the dealer.

“When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me,” Lovato shared. “When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It wasn’t until a month after the overdose that I realized, ‘You weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'”

Lovato became emotional later when she revealed that the trauma of that night brought up the memory of a previous sexual assault.

Lovato explained that when she “was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation. I lost my virginity in a rape.”

“I was part of that Disney crowd that publicly said they were waiting until marriage. I didn’t have the romantic first time,” Lovato explained. “That was not it for me — that sucked. Then I had to see this person all the time so I stopped eating and coped in other ways.”

Lovato went onto share that her alleged attacker “never got in trouble” for raping her even though she opened up to adults about the incident.

“They never got taken out of the movie they were in. I always kept it quiet because I’ve always had something to say. I don’t know, I’m tired of opening my mouth. Here’s the tea,” she explained.

Lovato said that after her last assault she attempted to “take control” by getting in contact with her abusers.

“I called that person back a month later and tried to make it right by being in control. All it did was make me feel worse,” she explained about the person who assaulted her as a teen. “Both times were textbook trauma re-enactments, and I really beat myself up for years which is why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact it was a rape when it happened.”

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premieres on YouTube on March 23.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, connect with a crisis counselor by texting “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Demi Lovato
Music
Rape
Sexual Assault
women's rights