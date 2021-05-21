Kali Uchis Is First Solo Female Artist To Hit No. 1 On Billboard’s Latin Chart In Nearly A Decade
After spending all of 2021 at No. 1, Kali Uchis has dethroned Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti.” With “Telepatía” climbing to the top of Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, she’s the first solo female artist in nearly a decade to reach the summit.
Kali Uchis ended the 27-week reign of “Dákiti.”
Since dropping in Oct. 2020, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s global smash “Dákiti” held onto the No. 1 spot on the Hot Latin Songs chart. After a 27-week reign at the top of the chart, Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía” pushed the Puerto Rican singers into the runner-up spot. Uchis recently performed the hypnotic hit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and for Colombia’s Premios Nuestra Tierra awards.
“Thank you, God, my Kuchis, and everyone supporting!” Uchis told Billboard. “I hope this inspired all artists to never compromise. We got this through intuition. There is nothing else on radio like it! I’m so honored and proud.”
Kali Uchis is the first woman since Paulina Rubio to top chart as a solo artist.
“Telepatía” is the first new No. 1 song of 2021 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Uchis is also the first solo female artist to reach the summit in almost a decade. The last woman to go No. 1 without collaboration or featured artist was Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio with “Me Gustas Tanto” in 2012. A few weeks before Pau, Cuban-American icon Gloria Estefan hit No. 1 with “Hotel Nacional.”
At Premios Nuestra Tierra, Uchis won Favorite Alternative Rock/Indie Song and Best New Artist. She has more new music on the way. On June 4, Uchis will release an acoustic EP.
