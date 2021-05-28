Latidomusic

Dalex And Trey Songz Highlight Non-Binary Couple’s Romance In “XLEY” Music Video

By May 28, 2021 at 9:46 am
RICH MUSIC LTD

Rising Puerto Rican singer Dalex teams up with R&B superstar Trey Songz for their collaboration “XLEY.” In the music video, they highlight the romance between a couple that identifies as non-binary.

Dalex is one of the artists leading the R&B wave in reggaeton.

Dalex is one of the singers representing R&B in reggaeton music. He’s come up in the genre alongside fellow Puerto Ricans like Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno, and Lenny Tavárez, and his Panamanian labelmate Sech. Growing up in Philly, Dalex was inspired by American R&B artists. “Collaborating with my idol Trey Songz, who has been a huge influence on [my] music career, is a dream come true,” Dalex said in a statement.

Trey Songz is singing in Spanish in “XLEY.”

“XLEY” is notably the first time that Trey Songz has dabbled in Latin music. He fits well in the song because it’s more of a pure R&B track that’s just sung in Spanish by Dalex. Songz also sings a few lines in Spanish. Both artists are smooth operators as they try to win over their lovers with sweet and sensual rhymes. This bicultural R&B banger is irresistible in any language.

Trey Songz and Dalex’s “XLEY” music video features a couple that identifies as non-binary.

In the music video, Dalex and Trey Songz soundtrack the romance between a non-binary couple. The identity in the LGBTQ+ community recently made headlines when Demi Lovato came out as non-binary. As the couple in the video identifies, non-binary means that you don’t subscribe to the binary of a male or female gender. Non-binary folks usually ascribe to being non-gendered or genderfluid. For both singers to highlight a love story like this right before Pride month is very thoughtful and inclusive.

Trey Songz’s most recent album was last year’s Back Home. Dalex also dropped his last album Modo Avión in 2020.

No Pride Playlist Will Be Complete Without Javiera Mena’s ‘I. Entusiasmo’ EP

No Pride Playlist Will Be Complete Without Javiera Mena's 'I. Entusiasmo' EP

May 28, 2021
Chilean singer-songwriter Javiera Mena is back with her new EP I. Entusiasmo. Just in time for Pride month, she comes through with new dance tracks and a few ballads.

Javiera Mena gave us the first taste of Entusiamso last year with “Flashback.”

I. Entusiasmo is Mena’s first taste of new music since 2018’s Espejo album. She teased the EP in March 2020 with the dazzling lead single “Flashback.” For those who are familiar with Mena’s disco-influenced tracks, this one adds to her immaculate collection.

The Greek god Eros was an inspiration for Javiera Mena’s Entusiamso EP.

“The concepts of enthusiasm, passion, desire, and Eros bind all of the EP’s songs, which is why I chose that name,” Mena said in a statement. “The drive to chase after something, whether another person or an action runs through all of the songs. This doing impulse is linked to Eros, not just to the sexual Eros associated with carnal desire, but also the Eros that motivates people to do things.”

The theme of passion and love runs deeply through the ballad “Dos.” Mena released the track back in March and she tackles the tribulations of a love triangle. Though it’s a slowed-down moment for her, there’s nothing subdued about it. Mena brings on the melodrama with this stunning slice of electronica.

“Diva” is another one of Javiera Mena’s anthems for the LGBTQ+ community.

The openly lesbian artist also comes through with another queer anthem. Mena’s given us “Espada” before. She teams up with Spanish producer Chico Blanco for a house music-inspired moment called “Diva.” No LGBTQ+ Pride playlist will be complete without this one. The Latine synth-pop queen holds onto her crown with this fierce club anthem.

Singer-Songwriter Kany García Speaks Out Against Conversion Therapy in Puerto Rico

Singer-Songwriter Kany García Speaks Out Against Conversion Therapy in Puerto Rico

April 23, 2021
As the Puerto Rican government is debating a bill on conversion therapy, Kany García is speaking out against the controversial practice. The Boricua singer-songwriter wrote an open letter to the senators in favor of Senate Bill 184, which would help end conversion therapy on the island.

Kany is one of Puerto Rico’s most-decorated artists.

García is one of the Puerto Rico’s top artists. She’s won six Latin Grammy out of a career 20 nominations. In March, she was also nominated for her third Grammy Award for her latest album Mesa Para Dos.

This year Kany celebrated five years since coming out.

On Valentine’s Day 2016, García revealed that she was in a relationship with her partner, Jocelyn Troche. The couple is still going strong with Troche appearing in last year’s “Lo Que En Ti Veo.” She and García share beautiful moments in the video. At November’s Latin Grammy Awards, there was a big wave of artists in the LGBTQ+ community in the major categories, including García, Ricky Martin, Pablo Alborán, and Jesse y Joy’s Joy Huerta.

She’s telling Puerto Rican senators to pass Senate Bill 184 in her letter.

Since coming out, García has remained at the forefront of queer issues in Puerto Rico. The passage of Senate Bill 184 seeks to prohibit conversion therapy. The controversial practice has long harmed LGBTQ+ communities. It’s thought of as a way to rid them of their queer gender or sexual identities.

“Puerto Rico deserves that every girl and boy, every young woman and young man can be who they want to be and love who they want to love,” García wrote in her letter. “This measure has nothing to do with religion and everything to do with the protection of Puerto Rican children and youth.”

García speaks from her own experience. “I am an example of how to be faithful to who you are. I am a woman who deeply loves her partner and who is loved by her family and by our people. There is nothing to change. There is nothing to repair. There’s nothing to heal. We have to give the same opportunity that I have had, to be who I am, to all our children and youth.”

García further writes that the bill should be passed as-is without any amendments. According to Al Día news, Popular Democratic Party Senators Gretchen Hau, Elizabeth Rosa Velez, and Migdalia Gonzalez have filed several amendments to Senate Bill 184 as of Wednesday. Puerto Rico’s governor Pedro Pierluisi has indicated that he’s ready to override the senators if necessary.

