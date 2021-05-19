Demi Lovato Has Come Out As Nonbinary And Uses They/Them Pronouns

Entertainment

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all,” singer Demi Lovato shared in a series of tweets Wednesday morning. In a clip from their new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, the singer came out as nonbinary sharing that they’ll be changing their pronouns to they/them.

“Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary,” they shared. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering.”

Demi Lovato has been open with fans during their identity journey and this is an exciting development.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

They continued saying, “I want to make it clear that I am still learning and coming into myself and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.”

In the first episode Lovato spoke with nonbinary author and performer Alok Vaid-Menon. They regarded Vaid-Menon as “an important voice in the nonbinary community and beyond” whose work aided their self-reflective journey.

In a March interview with Glamour, following the premiere of their Youtube documentary Dancing With the Devil, Lovato spoke about their identity. “I was trying on different identities that felt authentic to me but weren’t me,” they told Glamour. “The super-feminine pop star was an identity that sounded like it fit and looked like it fit, so I put it on like it fit.”

Lovato’s journey also included understanding their sexuality following the end of their highly publicized engagement. Having since come out as pansexual, Lovato shared with Glamour that they were “waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world.”

As their healing journey continues, there is an overwhelming pride that the singer is able to openly live their truth; something they wish for others.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they are truly are with their loved ones,” Lovato stated. “Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com