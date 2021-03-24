Entertainment

Takeaways From the First Two Episodes of Demi Lovato’s YouTube Docuseries ‘Dancing With the Devil’

By March 24, 2021 at 4:10 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following contains references to drug addiction, disordered eating and sexual assault, and may be triggering for some readers.

The first two episodes of Demi Lovato’s much-anticipated docuseries, “Dancing With the Devil” dropped on Tuesday. So far, the series is holding nothing back when it comes to delving into Demi Lovato’s demons.

The show covers Lovato’s eating disorder, addiction struggles, and the aftermath of her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose. Here are some key takeaways from the first two episodes of “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil”.

So far, the series is an intimate look at what led up to, and the aftermath of, Demi Lovato’s 2018 overdose.

The first two episodes, entitled “Losing Control” and “5 Minutes From Death” illustrate the exact conditions that led Lovato to break sobriety and become sucked into a level of drug-use that she had never experienced before.

“Dancing With the Devil” features candid interviews with Demi’s friends and family who explained Demi’s state of mind leading up to the overdose. They also explained why they were all so blind-sided when they found out she was doing hard drugs.

According to Demi, her team controlled her for so long in order to “protect her”, that she felt that she had no freedom.

Breaking her sobriety was a way for Demi both to rebel and to regain some of her autonomy.

“My team has consisted of assistants, a wellness coach, a dietician, a nutritionist, therapists,” Demi revealed in “Dancing With the Devil”. “I’ve had all these people in and out of my life. I feel like decisions have been made for me more so than I’ve made decisions for myself.”

Lovato revealed that the breaking point for her was sometime in early 2018 when she was at a photoshoot.

“I remember being at the photoshoot and just thinking to myself, ‘I don’t even know why I’m sober anymore. I am so miserable. I’m not happy.'”

According to Lovato, she picked up a bottle of red wine that night and within 30 minutes, she called someone for drugs. From that point forward, she started doing hard drugs, including meth, molly, cocaine, weed, and OxyContin.

Her friends and family knew she was drinking again, but they didn’t know about the drug use. Within two weeks of breaking her alcohol sobriety, Demi quickly became dependent on both heroine and crack cocaine.

In “Dancing With the Devil”, Demi said that, for her, using heroine was recreational at first. But, she added, “you can’t really do that with heroine without becoming addicted to it.” In fact, Demi wrote “Sober” after she realized she was dependent on heroine.

On the night of July 24th, 2018, after hanging out with friends, Demi called her drug dealer over. He provided her with oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

It was then that Lovato overdosed. “Dancing With the Devil” gives a graphic play-by-play of the harrowing morning her assistant, Jordan Jackson, found her in her bed, unconscious. Jackson called 911 and the paramedics arrived shortly after.

“Her whole body completely turned blue,” revealed Jackson. At one point, Jackson thought to herself: “She’s dead for sure.”

Paramedics rushed Demi to the hospital where multiple doctors worked on her to try and save her life. The friends who were just with her couldn’t understand what happened within the hours since they left her. She had completely hid her drug use from them.

“I was manipulating the people around me and making sure they never found out,” Demi admitted.

The health consequences of Lovato’s overdose were serious and far-reaching.

“I had 3 strokes. I had a heart attack. I suffered brain damage from the strokes. I can’t drive anymore. And I have blind spots in my vision…” she revealed. In addition, she had multiple organ failure and pneumonia because she asphyxiated.

“That night, I wasn’t injecting it, I was smoking it,” she explained. “Which is another reason why I was so shocked when I woke up in the hospital. Because I was like, ‘No, I’m not injecting it, I can’t overdose on it.’ At the end of the day, if you do too much of anything it’s going to kill you.”

In another shocking revelation, Demi shared that her drug dealer took sexual advantage of her while she was overdosing.

When she woke up in the hospital, healthcare workers asked her if she had had consensual sex with someone. Having hazy memories of someone being on top of her while she was high, Lovato said yes. But soon, she knew that wasn’t the case.

A month after her overdose, Demi realized that she “wasn’t in any state of mind to consent to anything.” “I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me,” she said.

Despite all this, Demi says that quarantine has given her the time and space to take a pause and focus on healing her trauma. “It’s interesting that it took me a quarantine to work on this trauma stuff. I’ve never really taken the time to dig deep and do the work.”

The next episode of “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil” drops on March 30th.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, disordered eating, or mental health, 1-800-662-HELP or visit samhsa.gov for additional support.

Youtube

Demi Lovato is putting it all out on the table.

During her latest documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil which premiered this past Tuesday at the SXSW Film Festival, the singer and actress revealed that she is a survivor of rape. Not just once, but tragically, twice. One of which occurred on the night of her overdose.

In her docuseries, Lovato revealed that she was sexually assaulted the night of her overdose by her drug dealer.

“I didn’t just overdose. I was taken advantage of,” the 28-year-old singer revealed in the documentary where Lovato’s friend Sirah Mitchell shared that she had been given heroin “laced with fentanyl” on the night of her overdose.

“He also ended up getting her really high and leaving her for dead,” Mitchell explained of the dealer.

“When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me,” Lovato shared. “When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It wasn’t until a month after the overdose that I realized, ‘You weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'”

Lovato became emotional later when she revealed that the trauma of that night brought up the memory of a previous sexual assault.

Lovato explained that when she “was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation. I lost my virginity in a rape.”

“I was part of that Disney crowd that publicly said they were waiting until marriage. I didn’t have the romantic first time,” Lovato explained. “That was not it for me — that sucked. Then I had to see this person all the time so I stopped eating and coped in other ways.”

Lovato went onto share that her alleged attacker “never got in trouble” for raping her even though she opened up to adults about the incident.

“They never got taken out of the movie they were in. I always kept it quiet because I’ve always had something to say. I don’t know, I’m tired of opening my mouth. Here’s the tea,” she explained.

Lovato said that after her last assault she attempted to “take control” by getting in contact with her abusers.

“I called that person back a month later and tried to make it right by being in control. All it did was make me feel worse,” she explained about the person who assaulted her as a teen. “Both times were textbook trauma re-enactments, and I really beat myself up for years which is why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact it was a rape when it happened.”

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premieres on YouTube on March 23.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, connect with a crisis counselor by texting “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Photo via ddlovato/Instagram

For many people, the past year has been a time for immense change–sometimes for the worse, sometimes for the better. It appears, however, that Demi Lovato has been using the pandemic to focus on positive growth.

On Monday, Demi Lovato shared a post to Instagram telling her fans that she “accidentally lost weight” by unsubscribing from diet culture.

On Instagram, Demi posted a video showing off her healthy-looking body accompanied by a lengthy text describing her food journey.

“Accidentally lost weight,” read the text. “I don’t count calories anymore, I don’t over-exercise anymore, I don’t restrict or purge. And I especially don’t live life according to diet culture…And I’ve actually lost weight. This is a different experience, but I feel full. Not of food, but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance.”

She captioned the post: “I’m full of peace, serenity, joy, and love today.”

Demi posted the moving health update on the heels of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, a time when she’s been posting a lot of information with her followers.

On Sunday, she educated her followers about orthorexia, a disorder in which the person affected has an “obsession with proper or ‘healthful’ eating.”

On Monday, Demi also posted a video decrying the widespread use of photo filters that distort a person’s natural appearance. Demi wrote: “Unrealistic beauty expectations with these filters got me like: ‘But can I always look like this?’ ‘My skin is not this smooth.’ ‘Wait, do I need a smaller nose?'”

She added: “Thank god I’m realizing this now and I’m sorry for using them without realizing how dangerous they were before. Thank god these weren’t around when I was 13, but also…how are teens supposed to learn how to accept themselves with this shit?”

Back in December, Demi gave her fans a peek into the beginning of her eating disorder recovery by posting a photo celebrating her stretch marks.

“I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors,” she wrote. “‘Surely she throws up here and there’, ‘She can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite’… those we’re just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up.”

She continued: “I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life – my dietitian looked at me and said ‘This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.'”

