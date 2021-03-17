Fierce

Demi Lovato Says She Was Raped At 15 During Disney Days And Violated Again While Overdosing

March 17, 2021
Demi Lovato is putting it all out on the table.

During her latest documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil which premiered this past Tuesday at the SXSW Film Festival, the singer and actress revealed that she is a survivor of rape. Not just once, but tragically, twice. One of which occurred on the night of her overdose.

In her docuseries, Lovato revealed that she was sexually assaulted the night of her overdose by her drug dealer.

“I didn’t just overdose. I was taken advantage of,” the 28-year-old singer revealed in the documentary where Lovato’s friend Sirah Mitchell shared that she had been given heroin “laced with fentanyl” on the night of her overdose.

“He also ended up getting her really high and leaving her for dead,” Mitchell explained of the dealer.

“When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me,” Lovato shared. “When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It wasn’t until a month after the overdose that I realized, ‘You weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'”

Lovato became emotional later when she revealed that the trauma of that night brought up the memory of a previous sexual assault.

Lovato explained that when she “was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation. I lost my virginity in a rape.”

“I was part of that Disney crowd that publicly said they were waiting until marriage. I didn’t have the romantic first time,” Lovato explained. “That was not it for me — that sucked. Then I had to see this person all the time so I stopped eating and coped in other ways.”

Lovato went onto share that her alleged attacker “never got in trouble” for raping her even though she opened up to adults about the incident.

“They never got taken out of the movie they were in. I always kept it quiet because I’ve always had something to say. I don’t know, I’m tired of opening my mouth. Here’s the tea,” she explained.

Lovato said that after her last assault she attempted to “take control” by getting in contact with her abusers.

“I called that person back a month later and tried to make it right by being in control. All it did was make me feel worse,” she explained about the person who assaulted her as a teen. “Both times were textbook trauma re-enactments, and I really beat myself up for years which is why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact it was a rape when it happened.”

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premieres on YouTube on March 23.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, connect with a crisis counselor by texting “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Remembering Cepillín: The Clown That Made Our Birthdays So Special

Culture

Remembering Cepillín: The Clown That Made Our Birthdays So Special

March 15, 2021
BY  | March 15, 2021 AT 8:56 am
cepillintv / Instagram

Few clowns have reached the fame and love that Cepillín enjoyed. For decades, the Mexican clown became a fixture in our families and special days. Cepillín died March 8 at 75.

Cepillín is and will always be a legend.

Ricardo González Gutiérrez, affectionately known as Cepillín, died March 8 after battling spinal cancer. The news sent grief waves throughout his fandom across the world. For generations, Cepillín entertained children with music, television shows, and movies.

Cepillín’s first show, “El Show de Cepillín” premiered in 1977 and brought educational television mixed with comedy and music to children. Aired on Televisa, “El Show de Cepillín” was aired in 18 countries and made him the most popular clown in Latin America.

Cepillín recorded several albums of children’s songs.

Cepillín had 11 albums go gold with more than 25 million copies of his albums sold around the world. Cepillín will remain in integral part in Latino families around the world. His version of “Las Mañanitas” is a staple at many households when a child, or even adult, celebrates a birthday.

There was a public funeral for Cepillín to give family, friends, and fans a chance to bid him farewell for the last time.

Fans are mourning Cepillín’s death and celebrating his life and art.

Cepillín helped some of our favorites get their big breaks into the entertainment industry. Salma Hayek and Yuri were both given a chance to be the entertainers they were meant to be because of Cepillín. The pair acted together in the theatrical rendition of “Aladdin” where Hayek played Jasmine.

There is no one that will be able to replace Cepillín. The man created a legacy of fun and love that transcended generations. We miss you greatly, Cepillín. Descansa en paz!

Here is Cepillín world-famous “Las Mañanitas” to listen to in honor of Cepillín.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Anitta Posts Bikini Photo After Arcángel Says Women Should Cover Up

Latidomusic

Anitta Posts Bikini Photo After Arcángel Says Women Should Cover Up

March 9, 2021
BY  | March 9, 2021 AT 6:28 pm
ARCANGEL / ANITTA / INSTAGRAM

Anitta hit back at a misogynistic post by Puerto Rican rapper Arcángel. After he said on International Women’s Day that women should act like ladies by not showing their bodies on social media, the Brazilian superstar posted a picture in her bikini with a powerful message.

What a machista message to send.

In a post in his Instagram stories, Arcángel felt the need to let out this ignorant message. On a day that was meant to empower women, he did the exact opposite with his antiquated views.

“They want to be respected as women… bla bla bla!” Arcángel wrote in Spanish. “But they’re showing their butts on social media for likes. Women who behave are distinguished, and are classified as ladies.”

Anitta was not having it.

Anitta collaborated with Arcángel last year for her song “Tócame.” After she saw his post that was demeaning women, she unfollowed him on Instagram and posted a photo of herself. “This is me showing my butt on Instagram,” she wrote in the message. Anitta continued in her post about the double-standards women face where men are allowed to degrade them yet women are shamed for embracing their bodies.

“You can use a woman’s butt in your videos and explicit lyrics to get views,” Anitta wrote. “But at the same time you say women who own their BUTTS on social media do not deserve respect? I am confused. Happy Women’s Day. [Women] deserve respect with or without their butt out, be it on Instagram or in the music videos of men who think there must be one type of woman to exploit for what suits them and another type of woman to be yours. Peace, love, and consistency.”  

Other women in Latin music applauded Anitta’s post. Jennifer Lopez wrote a laughing face emoji. Natti Natasha, Lali, Cazzu, and Danna Paola offered messages of support. Karol G hit like on the post. Men like Ozuna, Diplo, Carlos Rivera, and C. Tangana also showed their support for Anitta in the comments.

Someone take away Arcángel’s phone.

After seeing Anitta’s post, Arcángel did a fail of an apology to women and to singer in his Instagram stories. “Anitta, I love you,” he said. “There’s no one who is a bigger fan of your butt than me. I always hit like on your photos and on your butt.” Insert face palm here.

Anitta and Arcángel talked it out.

In her Instagram stories, Anitta said that she refollowed Arcángel on Instagram and talked to him on the phone. She adds that he was open to listening and learning from her.

“[A message like] this changes the life of women in general,” Anitta said. “Especially from a person who has influence over the opinion of a lot of people, including young men. To all the men in the industry: Women need to be free to do what they want to do with their bodies and their lives.”

