Bad Bunny Returns To Trap In New Single “100 Millones” With Luar La L

Bad Bunny dropped the surprise song “100 Millones” on Friday morning. The Puerto Rican superstar teamed up with rising local rapper Luar La L.
Bad Bunny has a thing for releasing new music on holiday weekends.
Bad Bunny can’t ever leave the holidays alone. He’s always releasing something during the holiday weekends. This coming Memorial Day weekend in the U.S. is no exception. Out of the sky, he dropped “100 Millones” featuring Boricua rapper Luar La L. It’s his first taste of new music since last year’s El Último Tour Del Mundo album.
Once again Bad Bunny says he’s “at his peak.”
“100 Milliones” is like a sequel to Bad Bunny’s song “Booker T.” Once again Benito uses the line “estoy en mi peak” and he really is, selling out his whole 2022 U.S. tour in minutes. After that alternative rock influence, he was going for on El Último Tour Del Mundo, “100 Millones” is a welcomed return to his Latin trap roots. In English, Bad Bunny spits out, “Suck my d**k, motherf**ker!”
Luar La L is having a breakthrough moment with Bad Bunny.
“Fire up the motors around the whole world,” Luar La L wrote on Instagram. “This [song] is going to bump in all the cars. Los G4 k*brooon.” He holds his own against Bad Bunny’s aggressive flow. Luar La L is definitely getting thrust into the global spotlight with this coveted guest spot.
“100 Millones” is going to be one of two new songs for Bad Bunny in 2021. According to Pitchfork, Bad Bunny will drop a song called “Yonaguni” next week. His new single arrives the day he will appear in the HBO series The Shop: Uninterrupted alongside LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jay-Z, Nneka Ogwumike, and Paul Rivera.
