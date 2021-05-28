Latidomusic

Juanes Covering Bruce Springsteen And Joe Arroyo On ‘Origen’ Album Is True Art

By May 28, 2021 at 9:27 am
UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN

Juanes is stepping back in time on his new album Origen. The Colombian superstar covers classics by Latin American icons like Joe Arroyo, Juan Luis Guerra, Fito Paéz, and Juan Gabriel. He also tackles a few hits by Anglo legends like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Marley. In an interview with Latido Music, Juanes talked about the inspiration for his covers album, the Amazon Prime documentary behind it, and where his sound is going next.

Origen is the soundtrack of Juanes’ life.

“This Origen project is like a journey,” Juanes tells mitú. “[It’s] going back to my early days in my childhood and also going back to the songs and those artists that made me who I am now. I had an opportunity to make these songs in a very different way, far from the originals, but at the same time keeping the essence of every song.”

As Juanes puts it, Origen is definitely the soundtrack of his life. The Colombian rocker was inspired by these legends that shaped the sound of his music. The Grammy and Latin Grammy winner is now at a point in his career where he can do what he wants, and right now Juanes wants to pay homage to rock classics in Spanish and English.

Juanes translated Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” into Spanish.

One of the surprising covers on Origen is Juanes’ take on Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark.” When he covered Bob Marley’s “Could You Be Loved,” he kept the lyrics in English. With “Dancing in the Dark,” Juanes decided to translate Springsteen’s lyrics into Spanish.

“When I was doing the translation last year in the middle of the [COVID-19] lockdown, I realized finally the meaning of the song,” Juanes says. “It just blew my mind. It just made me feel so vulnerable. I love that part of the song. It was very deep. I wanted to do it in Spanish because I want people from the Latin world to understand the meaning of the lyrics.”

Juanes gave Joe Arroyo’s “Rebelión” a rock makeover.

Another standout cover on Origen is the opener “Rebelión.” Juanes put a new spin on the salsa classic by Afro-Colombian musician Joe Arroyo.

“Joe Arroyo is like our Fela Kuti,” Juanes says. “He was the one that brought all the African sound to our Caribe style. Salsa without Joe would be totally different. We took this way of rock. More aggressive and rock, but with the same lines in the guitar and the melody is exactly the same. That’s the first track of the album and it’s very powerful.”

Juanes also steps back in time in the Origen documentary.

In the Origen documentary that’s streaming on Amazon Prime, Juanes goes back in time as he performs each song on the album. He plays dress-up like The Beatles at The Ed Sullivan Show and he dons other retro outfits. Guerra, Paéz, Ziggy Marley, and more appear in the documentary to give approval to Juanes’ covers.

“We also wanted to pay tribute to big moments of music on TV,” Juanes says. “We went to the ’70s and then to the ’80s like Top of the Pops and all those shows from the past that are like iconic moments in music on TV.”

Never forget when Juanes teamed up with Kali Uchis.

One of Juanes’ greatest hits that we talked about during the interview was 2017’s “El Ratico.” He teamed up with Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis for that one. Now she has the No. 1 song on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart with her global hit “Telepatía.”

“I love her so much,” Juanes says. “I really feel so happy for her success. She really deserves that success. The first time I saw her video like 5 or 6 years ago, I couldn’t believe it. And then when I realized she was connected with Colombia, I couldn’t believe that moment. We tried to find her and she was really cool. We recorded a song together. She’s doing really well. She’s very original and different from the rest.”

There might be a U.S. tour at the end of the year.

As for the future, Juanes hopes to tour the U.S. by the end of the year pending the COVID-19 situation. He also reveals that the stripped-down sound of the Origen album will be informing music going forward.

“After the past two albums, I really wanted to go back to the roots and the essence and for me that means real instruments and real people playing with me,” Juanes says. “That was the original idea: to go to that organic sound. I think that’s the next step for me looking into the future.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Kali Uchis Is First Solo Female Artist To Hit No. 1 On Billboard’s Latin Chart In Nearly A Decade

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Meet Micro TDH: Venezuela’s Rising Star On Taking “El Tren” With Myke Towers To Global Success

Latidomusic

Meet Micro TDH: Venezuela’s Rising Star On Taking “El Tren” With Myke Towers To Global Success

By May 26, 2021 at 12:34 pm
BY  | May 26, 2021 AT 12:34 pm
WARNER MUSIC LATINA

In Venezuela’s Latin trap wave, Micro TDH is emerging as a leading voice in the movement. His latest hits like “El Tren” with Puerto Rican superstar Myke Towers are now putting him in front of a global audience. In an interview with Latido Music, Micro TDH talked about coming up in Venezuela alongside Big Soto, working with hit-maker Ovy on the Drums, and what to expect next.

Micro TDH scored hundreds of millions of views on YouTube from the get-go.

Micro TDH started out singing in church and at school. “It wasn’t until I got to know rap that I decided to have a musical career,” he tells mitú. In 2016, he became one to watch in Venezuela thanks to his soulful ballad “Cafuné.” The music video has over 116 million views on YouTube.

“That’s a song I did with my hands,” Micro TDH says. “Without any platforms. Without investment or an expensive team. I didn’t record in a big studio. Everything was very precarious. I wanted to share that song with the essence of Micro TDH so that people could want more.”

Micro TDH teamed up Ovy on the Drums and Big Ligas for his recent hits.

To take his career to the next level, the 22-year-old teamed up with Karol G’s main producer, Ovy on the Drums, and his production team Big Ligas in 2018. They hit the ground running and worked on several global hits together like Piso 21’s “Te Vi” featuring Micro. That bubbly collaboration has over 446 million views on YouTube.

“They contacted me and said they wanted to work with me, but with the condition that it would be exclusively with Big Ligas,” Micro TDH says. “They invited me to Medellín without any type of commitment. ‘Come and let’s see what can happen and we can make music if you want,’ they said. There we decided. In that same week that we met, we recorded great songs. We recorded ‘Te Vi,’ ‘Dime Cuantas Veces,’ and ‘Desmadio Tarde.'”

One of Micro TDH’s biggest hits is actually an older song.

One of Micro TDH’s recent big hits is actually one that he recorded before hitting it big. In “Besame Sin Sentir,” he seamlessly switches between singing and rapping. The music video for the bluesy track has over 155 million views on YouTube.

“The most interesting thing about that song is that I created in 2015,” Micro TDH says. “The Micro that’s singing there is 16-year-old Micro. We kept the same voice. We used the same song that we released in 2015 and re-released it with a music video in 2018. What I want to say is that music never dies. Music doesn’t have an expiration date.”

Micro TDH shares a close bond with another one of Venezuela’s rising stars, Big Soto.

In the current crop of rising Venezuelan stars with Micro TDH, Big Soto is another name that comes to mind. They came up through the country’s Latin trap game together and share a close bond. Micro TDH and Big Soto have collaborated numerous times.

“He’s like my brother,” Micro TDH says. “I respect him a lot. I have a lot of love for him. I grew up with him. We came up together simultaneously. I was already a singer when Big Soto didn’t want to sing. I met him through the online game League of Legends. We played together and talked through Facebook. I never thought there would be a day when we started making music. Now so many years have passed and we’re in a guild of new Venezuelan artists. That was very beautiful.”

Now Micro TDH is teaming up with Myke Towers.

Micro TDH’s latest single “El Tren” with Myke Towers is shaping up to be another runaway hit. “In life, one has to choose from various trains,” he says. “The train you’re on could be full of toxicity and negative things. You have to brave to leave the train that you’re on and get on another one.” After presenting Towers with a few songs, this is the one that he wanted to hop on.

“I’ve always respected [Myke Towers], so we have a mutual respect,” Micro TDH says. “When I showed him ‘El Tren,’ like magic that song clicked with him. The music you make from your heart is that music that connects with the fans and the artists as well.”

Micro TDH’s new album is coming this year!

Micro TDH says a dream collaboration for him would be Bruno Mars. He’s hard at work on his highly-anticipated next album and promises that it will show more versatility to his music. That’s going to be his priority this year once it drops.

“In the end, I aspire to open a door for all the Venezuelans who want to have success in the world of music,” Micro TDH says. “I want to show that even though our country is facing a complicated situation that there are no limits to what a person can dream and achieve. There’s so much Venezuelan talent in all genres of music. Venezuela is art. Venezuela is love. Venezuela is music.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Venezuela’s Big Soto Breakout: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘The Good Trip’

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
big ligasbig sotoInterviewmicro tdhmyke towersovy on the drumspiso 21

Kali Uchis Is First Solo Female Artist To Hit No. 1 On Billboard’s Latin Chart In Nearly A Decade

Latidomusic

Kali Uchis Is First Solo Female Artist To Hit No. 1 On Billboard’s Latin Chart In Nearly A Decade

By May 21, 2021 at 8:22 am
BY  | May 21, 2021 AT 8:22 am
MARCUS COOPER

After spending all of 2021 at No. 1, Kali Uchis has dethroned Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti.” With “Telepatía” climbing to the top of Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, she’s the first solo female artist in nearly a decade to reach the summit.

Kali Uchis ended the 27-week reign of “Dákiti.”

Since dropping in Oct. 2020, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s global smash “Dákiti” held onto the No. 1 spot on the Hot Latin Songs chart. After a 27-week reign at the top of the chart, Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía” pushed the Puerto Rican singers into the runner-up spot. Uchis recently performed the hypnotic hit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and for Colombia’s Premios Nuestra Tierra awards.

“Thank you, God, my Kuchis, and everyone supporting!” Uchis told Billboard. “I hope this inspired all artists to never compromise. We got this through intuition. There is nothing else on radio like it! I’m so honored and proud.”

Kali Uchis is the first woman since Paulina Rubio to top chart as a solo artist.

“Telepatía” is the first new No. 1 song of 2021 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Uchis is also the first solo female artist to reach the summit in almost a decade. The last woman to go No. 1 without collaboration or featured artist was Mexican pop star Paulina Rubio with “Me Gustas Tanto” in 2012. A few weeks before Pau, Cuban-American icon Gloria Estefan hit No. 1 with “Hotel Nacional.”

At Premios Nuestra Tierra, Uchis won Favorite Alternative Rock/Indie Song and Best New Artist. She has more new music on the way. On June 4, Uchis will release an acoustic EP.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis Win Their First Grammy Awards, Jhay Cortez Performs “Dákiti” with Benito

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Bad BunnyGloria Estefanjhay cortezKali UchisPaulina Rubio