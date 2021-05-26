Latidomusic

Meet Micro TDH: Venezuela’s Rising Star On Taking “El Tren” With Myke Towers To Global Success

By May 26, 2021 at 12:34 pm
In Venezuela’s Latin trap wave, Micro TDH is emerging as a leading voice in the movement. His latest hits like “El Tren” with Puerto Rican superstar Myke Towers are now putting him in front of a global audience. In an interview with Latido Music, Micro TDH talked about coming up in Venezuela alongside Big Soto, working with hit-maker Ovy on the Drums, and what to expect next.

Micro TDH scored hundreds of millions of views on YouTube from the get-go.

Micro TDH started out singing in church and at school. “It wasn’t until I got to know rap that I decided to have a musical career,” he tells mitú. In 2016, he became one to watch in Venezuela thanks to his soulful ballad “Cafuné.” The music video has over 116 million views on YouTube.

“That’s a song I did with my hands,” Micro TDH says. “Without any platforms. Without investment or an expensive team. I didn’t record in a big studio. Everything was very precarious. I wanted to share that song with the essence of Micro TDH so that people could want more.”

Micro TDH teamed up Ovy on the Drums and Big Ligas for his recent hits.

To take his career to the next level, the 22-year-old teamed up with Karol G’s main producer, Ovy on the Drums, and his production team Big Ligas in 2018. They hit the ground running and worked on several global hits together like Piso 21’s “Te Vi” featuring Micro. That bubbly collaboration has over 446 million views on YouTube.

“They contacted me and said they wanted to work with me, but with the condition that it would be exclusively with Big Ligas,” Micro TDH says. “They invited me to Medellín without any type of commitment. ‘Come and let’s see what can happen and we can make music if you want,’ they said. There we decided. In that same week that we met, we recorded great songs. We recorded ‘Te Vi,’ ‘Dime Cuantas Veces,’ and ‘Desmadio Tarde.'”

One of Micro TDH’s biggest hits is actually an older song.

One of Micro TDH’s recent big hits is actually one that he recorded before hitting it big. In “Besame Sin Sentir,” he seamlessly switches between singing and rapping. The music video for the bluesy track has over 155 million views on YouTube.

“The most interesting thing about that song is that I created in 2015,” Micro TDH says. “The Micro that’s singing there is 16-year-old Micro. We kept the same voice. We used the same song that we released in 2015 and re-released it with a music video in 2018. What I want to say is that music never dies. Music doesn’t have an expiration date.”

Micro TDH shares a close bond with another one of Venezuela’s rising stars, Big Soto.

In the current crop of rising Venezuelan stars with Micro TDH, Big Soto is another name that comes to mind. They came up through the country’s Latin trap game together and share a close bond. Micro TDH and Big Soto have collaborated numerous times.

“He’s like my brother,” Micro TDH says. “I respect him a lot. I have a lot of love for him. I grew up with him. We came up together simultaneously. I was already a singer when Big Soto didn’t want to sing. I met him through the online game League of Legends. We played together and talked through Facebook. I never thought there would be a day when we started making music. Now so many years have passed and we’re in a guild of new Venezuelan artists. That was very beautiful.”

Now Micro TDH is teaming up with Myke Towers.

Micro TDH’s latest single “El Tren” with Myke Towers is shaping up to be another runaway hit. “In life, one has to choose from various trains,” he says. “The train you’re on could be full of toxicity and negative things. You have to brave to leave the train that you’re on and get on another one.” After presenting Towers with a few songs, this is the one that he wanted to hop on.

“I’ve always respected [Myke Towers], so we have a mutual respect,” Micro TDH says. “When I showed him ‘El Tren,’ like magic that song clicked with him. The music you make from your heart is that music that connects with the fans and the artists as well.”

Micro TDH’s new album is coming this year!

Micro TDH says a dream collaboration for him would be Bruno Mars. He’s hard at work on his highly-anticipated next album and promises that it will show more versatility to his music. That’s going to be his priority this year once it drops.

“In the end, I aspire to open a door for all the Venezuelans who want to have success in the world of music,” Micro TDH says. “I want to show that even though our country is facing a complicated situation that there are no limits to what a person can dream and achieve. There’s so much Venezuelan talent in all genres of music. Venezuela is art. Venezuela is love. Venezuela is music.”

Pitizion And Mabiland Leading MTV’s ‘Latin Flow’ Series On Women In Reggaeton

Pitizion And Mabiland Leading MTV’s ‘Latin Flow’ Series On Women In Reggaeton

By May 25, 2021 at 12:31 pm
MTV Latin America is giving a platform to the Colombian women on the rise in reggaeton. Pitizion, Daniela Legarda, and Mabiland are among the artists featured in the new docu-series Latin Flow.

Karol G is not the only Colombian woman in reggaeton.

Reggaeton is a genre that’s historically been dominated by men. Puerto Rican icon Ivy Queen helped pave a way for women in Latin America, Spain, and the U.S. that have risen in her wake. Colombia’s Karol G is one of the biggest reggaeton artists right now. There are more women coming up behind her that MTV Latin America is highlighting in the series Latin Flow.

Latin Flow will follow the lives of Colombian artists like Pitizion, Daniela Legarda, Mabiland, and Loy. The show will also include appearances from Nati Boulier, Itzza Primera, and La Mona Osario. Those in Latin America can start watching the show on June 10 on MTV. For those in the U.S., episodes will be released to Amazon Prime Video on the same day.

Pitizion was recently nominated for a Latin Grammy Award.

Colombian actress and singer Pitizion received her first big breakthrough last year when she was nominated at the Latin Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist. Her music video for “Ella” has over 61 million views on YouTube. Pitizion recently showed a different side to her artistry with the beautiful ballad “Gracias a Ti.”

Mabiland will be representing the LGBTQ+ community on the series during Pride month.

It’s going to be exciting to see Mabiland in the series as she’s an artist in the LGBTQ+ community. In March, she featured in Colombian group Piso 21’s song “Déjalo” from their album El Amor En Los Tiempos Del Perreo. Mabiland recently dropped the music video for her haunting ballad “DEM.”

Exclusive: Ramón Vega And Gera MX Talk “Wiken” Collab, Making History In Regional Mexican Music

Exclusive: Ramón Vega And Gera MX Talk “Wiken” Collab, Making History In Regional Mexican Music

By May 19, 2021 at 12:15 pm
Fusions are continuing to heat up regional Mexican music in 2021. The next big hit is “Wiken” by Ramón Vega and Gera MX. The rising Mexican singer teamed up with the rapper, who recently landed a global smash “Botella Tras Botella” featuring Christian Nodal. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Vega and Gera MX talk about their “happy trap” collaboration and their history-making moves in regional Mexican genre.

Ramón Vega made history as the youngest Mexican artist to share a co-writing credit with Roy Orbison.

Vega made a splash with his debut single “Contigo Mami” in February. He adapted Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” into a regional Mexican ballad with a reggae twist. At 15-years-old, Vega became the youngest Mexican artist to share a co-writing with the late rock legend Orbison.

“To share authorship with Roy Orbison and the other writer of the song [‘Oh, Pretty Woman’] on ‘Contigo Mami’ was amazing,” Vega tells mitú.

Gera MX made history this month with the first regional Mexican music song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Mexican rapper Gera MX made history this month with his hit “Botella Tras Botella” with Christian Nodal. The peda-ready song blended Gera’s hip-hop edge with Nodal’s mariacheño (mariachi and Norteño) sound. When the collaboration debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 60, it became the first regional Mexican song to enter the all-genre chart.

“I feel like that’s an award of life after working so hard sharing energies with people in regional Mexican music like Ramoncito, Chris [Nodal], and Grupo Codiciado,” Gera MX says. “I share this [achievement] with a lot of rappers. I think constantly making good music and putting my soul in my music took my name there. I’m enjoying this moment, but I’m still the same person. The same player with ambitions. I’m hungry every day to go out and do more.”

Ramón Vega and Gera MX are teaming up for the first time on “Wiken.”

Both history-making Mexican acts teamed up for Vega’s third single “Wiken.” The vibrantly colorful music video reflects the sound of the upbeat Latin bop. Vega sings about having a weekend fling without the baggage of feelings. It’s a story that actually happened in the Gen-Z artist’s love life.

“The song was inspired by when I was in a relationship, but I didn’t know it was a relationship with three people,” Vega says. “I said, ‘I’m going to sing about this, señora.’ I made this into a song because I know that I’m not the only person who’s realized they’re in that kind of relationship.”

Before releasing “Wiken,” Vega uploaded a preview of the song to his Instagram story. When Gera MX liked what he heard, the rapper decided to jump on the song.

“Ramon is my compa,” Gera MX says. “Like with my compa Chris, this big movement happening in Mexico is a chain of Mexican and Latino people giving each other a hand in good faith and making big songs like ‘Wiken.'”

Gera MX will be touring the U.S. soon while Ramón Vega will keep the music coming.

As for what’s next, Gera MX says he will tour the U.S. as a special guest on Christian Nodal’s tour. Afterward, Gera will embark on his own tour of the country. Vega promises more music is on the way. “I’m still in my room and in the studio with my guitar making music,” he says. To be breaking through at such a young age, Vega is hoping to inspire others like him.

“Seeing kids singing my music, doing covers of ‘Contigo Mami’ and ‘Wiken,’ it feels beautiful,” Vega says. “I want to inspire kids and be a motivation for them that everyone will work out if you keep at it.”

