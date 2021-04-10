Latidomusic

Venezuela’s Big Soto Breakout: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘The Good Trip’

By April 10, 2021 at 7:55 am
Venezuela’s Latin trap pioneer Big Soto is breaking through with his new album The Good Trip. Across the 19 songs, the rising rapper shows his versatility as an artist, dabbling in R&B, pop, and reggaeton sounds.

Big Soto first generated buzz in 2018 with “Perdon Mama.”

Big Soto released his first album Young Cream in 2017. In the past few years, the 24-year-old has translated his success in Venezuela to the rest of the world. One of the first hits to take off beyond his country was 2018’s “Perdon Mama.” The music video has over 28 million views on YouTube.

Big Soto went global last year with rising stars Natanael Cano and Ovi.

To further extend his reach, Big Soto has also aligned with artists from around the globe. His biggest hit to date is “Vengo De Nada,” his collaboration with Mexican superstars Natanael Cano and Alemán and Cuban rapper Ovi. The song uniquely blended Cano and Ovi’s corridos tumbados sound with the Latin trap that Big Soto is known for.

On The Good Trip, Big Soto teams up with more global artists to diversify his sound. Latido Music is here to pick five of our favorite songs on his breakthrough LP.

“Estrés” with Lyanno and Lérica

Big Soto steps out of his Latin trap comfort zone with Puerto Rican singer Lyanno and Spanish group Lérica. The feel good song about leaving the stress behind blends Lyanno’s reggaeton edge with Lérica’s flamenco-pop sound. It’s great to hear Big Soto lighten up and let himself go to the music.

“Lloro” with Micro TDH

Big Soto aligns with another of Venezuela’s rising stars, Micro TDH. This is one of the more sensual moments on the album. This blend of R&B and reggaeton music is simply irresistible.

“KEKE” with Noriel

In “KEKE,” Big Soto teams up with another Latin trap pioneer, Noriel. This is a knockout collaboration filled with plenty of lyrical fire. Big Soto is in his element and Noriel is his perfect complement here.

“Te Conozco” with Amenazzy

“Te Conozco” is another sexy moment on The Good Trip. Big Soto teams up with Dominican singer Amenazzy. The duo comes through with a slick reggaeton-pop bop. Amenazzy is a breath of fresh air on the LP.

“No Me Sale”

One of the more understated moments on The Good Trip is “No Me Sale.” This is an atmospheric ballad where Big Soto sings his heart out. It’s a song that allows the rapper to show a vulnerable side to his artistry.

Boricua Heartthrobs Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro Team Up in “Poderosa” Music Video

Latidomusic

Boricua Heartthrobs Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro Team Up in “Poderosa” Music Video

By March 31, 2021 at 12:15 pm
Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro are back at it again in “Poderosa.” The Puerto Rican heartthrobs regroup for a party in the colorful music video.

Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro are part of the rising R&B and reggaeton music wave.

Lyanno and Alejandro are part of the new wave of artists who blending reggaeton music with an R&B edge. The two rising stars have collaborated multiple times in the past, including on last year’s steamy smash “En Tu Cuerpo” remix with fellow Boricua Lenny Távarez and Argentine singer Maria Becerra.

“Apart from being colleagues, [Me and Rauw are] great friends,” Lyanno told LaMezcla last year. “We came out more or less around the time and he’s always supported me and I’ve always supported him. That’s why we’re always collaborating.”

The Boricua dream team is back together for “Poderosa.”

“Poderosa” marks the first time in a while where it’s just the dream team together. The song was produced by Puerto Rican duo Subelo NEO, who is most known for Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola.” Lyanno’s sultry voice is rounded out by Alejandro’s magical touch as they sing about a powerful woman that’s got a hold on them. This alluring reggaeton romp is undeniable with these two back together.

The “Poderosa” music video was directed by Gus. Lyanno and Alejandro lead a big party in the middle of the desert. They have everyone under their spell and dancing to their song. As if the desert wasn’t hot enough, this duo manages to turn up the heat.

Alejandro has been booked and busy this year. In the past few months, he’s teamed up with artists like Selena Gomez and Bad Gyal. Most recently, Alejandro joined forces with Puerto Rican singer Alex Rose for the super sexy “Me Fije.”

Ovi is Globalizing Corridos Tumbados: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Retumban2’

Latidomusic

Ovi is Globalizing Corridos Tumbados: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Retumban2’

By March 16, 2021 at 12:35 pm
The pioneers of the corridos tumbados movement are Mexicans and Chicanos, but Cuban artist Ovi is helping globalize the sound. On his latest album Retumban2, he enlists a bunch of reggaeton superstars to get in the on the action.

Ovi is coming up with his labelmates Natanael Cano and Junior H.

Ovi is one of the marquee artists on Rancho Humilde, the L.A.-based record label leading the way for corridos tumbados. Thanks to his Mexican labelmates like Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Ivonne Galaz putting a hip-hop spin on the traditional corrido, the genre is going places. Ovi has always hovered between corridos tumbados and trap-influenced sounds, so now he’s bringing in artists from the latter into his scene.

On his new album Retumban2, Ovi is redefining the corridos tumbados swagger with fresh collaborations. Latido Music has got you covered with five of the best collabs from his 14-track LP.

“X Ti” with Mora

On “X Ti,” Ovi teams up with rising Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Mora. Mora is most known for writing on Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG album. He recently dropped his debut album Primer Día de Clases. A twinkling guitar meets Latin trap as both artists lament their lovers who left them. The heartache in Mora’s voice is tangible through his moving performance.

“Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren” with Myke Towers + more

Ovi is feeling his Latin trap flow with the giants of the genre like Boricua rappers Myke Towers and Ñengo Flow. Mexican hip-hop star Alemán also joins them on this all-star collaboration. The rappers on the rise speak of themselves like soon-to-be young legends. Myke Towers and Ovi need to work together more often.

“Entre Nosotros” with Mariah Angeliq

There’s nothing corridos tumbados about this one. It’s just a pure, hard-hitting Latin trap. The bass on “Entre Nosotros” could blow put your speakers. Ovi is joined by Mariah Angeliq of “Perreito” fame. She’s the only woman featured on the album and she’s holding it down.

“Los 4 Aces” with Natanael Cano + more

The leading stars of the Rancho Humilde label align for “Los 4 Aces.” Ovi, Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Herencia de Patrones are the four aces. For the most corridos tumbado moment on the album, this is it. The originators of the genres come through with a blazing and swaggering anthem.

“Drill Tumbado” with CJ

“Drill Tumbado” is the most innovative collaboration on the album. Nuyorican rapper CJ, the guy behind the hit “Whoopty,” blends his drill music world with Ovi’s corridos tumbados edge. The guys are joined by Boricua rapper Jon Z. Wow! We didn’t know that we needed a drill and tumbado mash-up until this track existed. The diverse trio is packing sonic and lyrical heat here.  

