Argentina’s Maria Becerra is Unleashed With Her Debut Album ‘Animal Parte 1’

March 2, 2021
Maria Becerra, the first Latin music artist to be a labelmate to Megan Thee Stallion, has released part of her debut album Animal Parte 1. The rising Argentine singer talked exclusively with Latido Music about working with Cazzu and sampling Luis Enrique on the project.

Animal Parte 1 follows her breakthrough hit “High.”

“I feel so happy,” she tells Latido Music. “It’s my debut album. The truth is this is a project that I gave a lot of love to. There was so much effort, so many days, and so many hours that I put in the studio.”

In Argentina, Becerra is one of the leading pop stars in the local trap music scene. The 21-year-old extended her reach beyond the country last July when she became the first Latin music artist to sign with 300 Entertainment, the home of Megan Thee Stallion. Her breakthrough hit “High” became a global smash when fellow Argentine singer TINI and Spanish artist Lola Índigo jumped on the remix.

“From that point, my life and career changed,” Becerra says. “Suddenly people were talking about me in places like France, Spain, Rome, and Mexico. My name was trending in other countries. It was incredible for me to make a song with two incredible women who I admire and love a lot.”

Becerra kicked off Animal with Argentine superstar Cazzu.

The self-proclaimed “La Nena de Argentina” kept the girl power coming in January when she released “Animal” as the lead single from Animal Parte 1. She teamed up with Argentina’s Latin trap music queen Cazzu for the alluring reggaeton banger.

“I love Cazzu so much,” Becerra says. “She’s an incredible woman and I have a lot of respect for her. She gave me very important advice and laid a path for women in Latin urban music. It’s amazing to me what she’s done for us. It’s incredible to be on a song with her.”

Becerra believes in sex-positivity, especially for women.

Animal Parte 1 is a visual project with all four songs having music videos to go with them. Like with “Animal,” the trap-pop “Cerquita de Ti” and the reggaeton romp “A Solas” are sensual songs. Becerra likes to speak about sex-positivity through her music.   

“I like to talk about situations that are sort of taboo with respect to sexual relationships,” she says. “The inspiration came from the word ‘Animal.’ All of these songs talk about love, passion, falling in love, wanting to have sex, and being sexually-liberated. All of that comes from an animal instinct of a person. That was my inspiration: to talk about things that are happening to everyone. That’s in our instincts.”

Listen closely and you’ll hear “Yo No Se Mañana.”

Of the three new songs, the most interesting is “Acaramelao,” where Becerra takes that trap-pop sound that she’s known for and blends in a bit of salsa music. It’s a fresh take on the hit “Yo No Se Mañana” by Nicaraguan singer Luis Enrique. Becerra mentions that her mom had a bit to do with that choice.

“My mom is a fan of salsa music,” she says. “Every time I went home, my mom told me, ‘Mari, why don’t you do music that’s happier?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean happier music?’ And she’s like, ‘You always make sad music like you’re crying. Why don’t you make happier music if you’re a happy girl?’ And I told her, ‘You’re right.'”

Becerra adds, “It was incredible to experiment with another genre. It’s salsa and trap. It has the influence of ‘Yo No Se Mañana’ in the chords. I sing a bit of the words in a nod to Luis Enrique. Hopefully he hears it and likes it.”

Animal Parte 2 is expected to follow this summer.

Argentine Rapper Ecko to Star in HBO Max Series ‘Días de Gallos’

Argentine Rapper Ecko to Star in HBO Max Series ‘Días de Gallos’

February 24, 2021
BY  | February 24, 2021 AT 11:28 am
Rising Argentine rapper Ecko will make his acting debut in the upcoming HBO Max series Días de Gallos. He shared the good news this week about the project that hits close to home.

Días de Gallos will focus on rappers who come up through freestyle battles.

“This series is a snapshot of the world I come from, the world of freestyle,” Ecko said in a statement. “I am very comfortable telling this story. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with a great cast and production team.”

Like Ecko mentioned, Días de Gallos will be a scripted series showcasing the world of freestyle rap battles. He’s currently shooting the show in Bueno Aires, Argentina, with other confirmed castmates Ángela Torres and Tomás Wicz. Días de Gallos will premiere on HBO Max in June.

Ecko is one of Argentina’s leading trap rappers.

With a Latin trap movement happening within Argentina, Ecko has emerged as one of the country’s leading rap artists. He broke through in 2017 thanks to his hit “Dorado,” which has over 51 million views on YouTube. Ecko later followed that up with “Rebota,” the club banger he shares with other Argentine rappers like KHEA, Seven Kayne, and Iacho.

The 21-year-old artist has been building off that momentum, especially in 2020. Last November, Ecko released his EP Young Golden. For the EP’s lead single, he teamed up with Cazzu, Argentina’s top female trap artist, for the sensual collaboration “Cama Vacia.”

On Young Golden, Ecko collaborated with more of Latin music’s biggest hip-hop acts. He worked with Puerto Rican rapper Brytiago and Dominican singer Amenazzy for “QDLQQ” and Boricua trap pioneer Eladio Carrión in “Baila.”

Cardi B Reveals Why She Doesn’t Collaborate With Male Rappers Very Often

Cardi B Reveals Why She Doesn’t Collaborate With Male Rappers Very Often

December 4, 2020
BY  | December 4, 2020 AT 7:45 pm
In a wide-ranging interview with Billboard magazine, Cardi B–who was recently crowned Billboard “Woman of the Year–revealed why she doesn’t collaborate with male rappers very often. The reason? She’s “shy”.

Yeah, we know. The word “shy” doesn’t usually come to mind when we think of Cardi B.

But the Bronx-born MC explained that there’s a different side to her that the public doesn’t see very often.

Cardi B explained why she gravitates towards promoting and collaborating with female artists–like when she teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion to create the mega-hit WAP. For Cardi, the move is about trying to debunk false media narratives where successful women are inevitably pitted against each other.

“When female artists are rising, you don’t have to put one down because the others are rising. Every single time a female rapper comes out, people wanna start fake beef. Maybe because they don’t see me [with other women] as often as people want to.”

But Cardi also explained that male rappers make her nervous–especially because she’s admired many of them from afar before she ever got into the game.

“The thing is, I’m shy–and really shy to reach out to male artists, to be honest with you,” she admitted. “That’s why a lot of collabs that I want, I haven’t gotten yet because I’m scared to reach out. I always get a little star-struck. I be thinking I’m corny, even though I’m funny.”

In fact, Cardi admitted back in August that she was even nervous about reaching out to Megan Thee Stallion.

The story goes that Cardi and Megan’s wardrobe stylists were friends, and they both were hanging out at Cardi’s house. They both asked her when she was going to collaborate with Megan. She told them she was too shy to reach out.

“Even when it comes to females I get even more shy, I don’t know,” she said in an interview with Tidal earlier this year. “I’m just really weird. Like I’ve got a really bad, weird anxiety. But he was like: ‘You’ve have to make it happen. People want to see that.'” She took his advice and the rest is history.

In the Billboard interview, explained that it’s hard for her to be publicly vulnerable about topics that aren’t raunchy.

“When it comes to me writing or putting ideas of my personal life [in the music], I get really shy. When I perform songs like “Be Careful” or “Ring,” I usually close my eyes because I get really shy about showing that lovey-dovey side,” she said. “Even to my engineer, I start giggling. I be like, “Oh, my God, I can’t. This is so embarrassing.”

“When it was time to get more creative with my love side or my R&B side, I was like, ‘This makes me feel weird and uncomfortable.’ I’m getting better at it.”

Looks like there’s still a ton we don’t know about Belcalis Almánzar! We can’t wait until she’s comfortable enough to share her more vulnerable side to the world.

