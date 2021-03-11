Latidomusic

Colombian DJ Sinego on His Potent Mix of Latin EDM and Boleros in “Veneno”

By March 11, 2021 at 8:42 am
@RICARDOENC / @DARDOMX

Colombian DJ and producer Sinego is kicking off 2021 with his new single “Veneno.” The rising star is helping put Latin EDM on the map while forging his own path in that scene. As evidenced by the intoxicating “Veneno,” he uniquely blends house music with a bolero influence. In an exclusive interview, Sinego talked with Latido Music about working with hit songwriter Dani Blau, his musical philosophy, and how he will go the distance for his art.

Sinego serves EDM with emotion.

“The best music is the music that makes you feel nostalgic, but also makes you dance,” Sinego tells mitú. “I already had that sad part, that nostalgic part [with the bolero influence] and I needed electronic music from the future that makes you dance and actually move. I think my music is like the perfect marriage of the future and the past.”

That sadness is apparent in Sinego’s past hits with titles like “Duele,” “Verte Triste” and “Nada.” In December, he adapted Argentine singer Facundo Cabral’s “No Soy De Aquí” into a wistful yet sensual dance track with Robby East.

Sinego studied classical music at the Conservatorium of Music and there was a time when he was in a punk rock band. All of those elements, that complexity of classical music, that punk angst, and the touch of his electronic mystique, are present in his work now.

“In electronic music, you can morph what’s being said so much with synthesizers and everything that’s electronic, going really deep into every single sound,” he says. “You can actually convey greater messages.”

He’s worked with acts like Bomba Estéreo and Sofi Tukker.

Like the artists who inspire him, Sinego doesn’t want his music just be played. He wants his music to connect and do something for his listeners. Sinego was fortunate to collaborate with both of his dream bands for his remix of their song “Playa Grande.”

“I get inspired by people who are doing something interesting socially,” he says. “Bomba Estéreo, I love that they were able to go mainstream internationally with music that wasn’t mainstream. Sofi Tukker, they’re collaborating with people in Latin America and empowering them. I love those acts that empower Latin artists to go further.”

He helped highlight more Latin EDM acts with the “100 Producers Project.”

Last year, Sinego was also able to embody that pay-it-forward philosophy for other Latin EDM artists. He teamed up with Mexican DJs Broz Rodriguez and Alex Berserker for the “100 Latin Producers” project, where they put together a song made by 100 DJs from Latin America, the U.S., Spain, and Portugal.

“If it’s difficult for people to work with one producer and one singer, just think about having 100 of them,” Sinego says with a laugh. “It was very complex because we had to marry [the work of] 100 producers. I’m really happy about it because in the end a lot of people connected through that project. A lot of bookings happened, so a lot of artists were able to travel to other locations and do gigs and go into Spotify and go into playlists because of that project, so it actually grew the industry.”

His co-writer Dani Blau sings on “Veneno.”

With “Veneno,” Sinego is now showcasing his co-writer, Dani Blau. After starting out as an artist, the Costa Rican singer shifted into songwriting full-time for pop stars like Danna Paola, Sebastián Yatra, and TINI. Her smoky vocals that are usually on demos get to glide over Sinego’s haunting melody.

“As a producer, I think you get the purest form of art with the songwriter singing the actual track,” Sinego says. “The songwriter gave it the feeling. That’s the person who actually felt the track.” Blau adds, “It brings back the genuine, cool feeling of writing music and being able to put it out yourself so that people can hear it.”

The song is melancholic yet alluring. In Spanish and English, Blau sings about being in the throes of a toxic romance. She can’t shake this guy that’s no good for her. Sinego admits that he was getting out of a bad relationship when he started producing “Veneno.”

“We always want to write something that has a dark feeling when we write together,” Blau says. “I let the beats and the instruments give me a feeling and we took it from there. The song is a vibe. It doesn’t really matter what language I’m speaking. It carries the vibe.”

That toxicity carried through to the artwork.

@Ricardoenc & @dardomx 

Sinego embraced that toxic vibe down to the single’s artwork. Next to his piercing green eyes are two bright blue Phyllobates Terribilis, the most poisonous frogs in the world. He borrowed the frogs from Dardo, a non-profit that protects amphibians around the world. The org will receive all the profits from the song.

“I was like, ‘Ok, the song’s talking about poison, so I shall get the most poisonous thing on my face, and if I die for the artwork, I die,'” Sinego laughs. Blau adds, “Sinego has to be like the most 360-degree creative being I have ever met. He takes it to a whole other level.”

As for what’s next, Sinego is extending his reach to Spain with an upcoming collaboration with Delaporte. “There’s more videos and music, but that are more politically and socially-connected,” he says. “It’s going to be saying a message against what’s happening it the world. More boleros coming from Mexico and Colombia. And more complex musical concepts.”

Read: 10 Rising Latin Music Stars to Watch For in 2021

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Danna Paola, Carla Morrison, and More Latin Music Stars’ Valentine’s Weekend Live-stream Concerts

Latidomusic

Danna Paola, Carla Morrison, and More Latin Music Stars’ Valentine’s Weekend Live-stream Concerts

By February 11, 2021 at 1:12 pm
BY  | February 11, 2021 AT 1:12 pm
CARLAMORRISON / DANNA PAOLA / INSTAGRAM

Today’s Latin music superstars have your Valentine’s weekend covered. To encourage people to stay home while we’re in this COVID-19 pandemic, artists like Danna Paola, Carla Morrison, and Kany García are hosting live-stream concerts.

Danna Paola’s Welcome to My Break Up Party concert

Fresh off breaking through the top 10 of Billboard‘s Latin Pop Albums chart, Danna Paola will be performing music from her new K.O. album in a live-stream concert. Inspired by the album’s message of knocking out the heartache, the Mexican pop princess titled her show: Welcome to My Break Up Party. Expect the Élite star to slip in some of her classics too. Fingers crossed for “Agüita,” one of Mexico’s gay anthems.

“We’re putting together a really special show,” Paola told W Magazine last month. “I don’t want a concert with just a stage and singing and that’s it. I want to make it an experience for my fans.”

Welcome to My Break Up Party will be streaming worldwide on Feb. 13 and Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Fans can buy their tickets now at Streamtime.

Kany García en concierto acústico

Multiple Latin Grammy-winner and current Grammy nominee Kany García is putting on a special acoustic live-stream concert for her fans. At this year’s Grammy Awards, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is up for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for last year’s Mesa Para Dos, her duets album. There’s plenty of love songs on the LP, including the stunning standout “Lo Que En Ti Veo” with Argentine musician Nahuel Pennisi.

For our LGBTQ+ family, García is a part of the community too. She sings “Lo Que En Ti Veo” to her partner, Jocelyn Troche, in the beautiful music video. Move quickly for her acoustic concert as it will only be streaming on Feb. 13. Fans can buy their tickets now at LivePass.  

Carla Morrison live-stream concert

Like García, Morrison is a multiple Latin Grammy-winner and past Grammy nominee. The Mexican alternative music icon will be putting on a one night only event on Valentine’s Day. She will be singing her hits in a live-stream concert from The Paramount in L.A. We can never have enough of the Amor Supremo album, especially live.

Morrison recently teamed up with Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin on the song “Recuerdo” for his Pausa EP. Fans can buy their tickets for her special live-stream concert here.

Read: Danna Paola from ‘Élite’ is a Pop Star and Here’s Why You Need to Stan Her Now

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Carla Morrisondanna paolakany garciaValentine's Day

Danna Paola from ‘Élite’ is a Pop Star and Here’s Why You Need to Stan Her Now

Latidomusic

Danna Paola from ‘Élite’ is a Pop Star and Here’s Why You Need to Stan Her Now

By February 4, 2021 at 6:56 pm
BY  | February 4, 2021 AT 6:56 pm
Adrián Monroy / Medios y Media / Getty Images

Danna Paola is most known as the resident baddie on Netflix’s hit show Élite. After her character Lucrecia graduated from the series, the Mexican actress moved on as well to focus on her music career. According to Billboard on Jan. 27, her latest album K.O. debuted in the top 10 of the Latin Pop Albums chart. With her music on the rise, here are a few reasons why you need to stan Danna Paola, the pop star.

K.O. is her best showing on Billboard in the U.S.

Paola’s career spans more than two decades in television and music. Her past albums were released alongside her projects at the time, but K.O. marks the first time where the 25-year-old is fully dedicated to being the Latina pop princess that she is.

Being invested in her music right now paid off with K.O. debuting at No. 9 on the Latin Pop Albums chart. On that particular chart, it’s her best showing since 2004’s Oceano peaked at No. 13.

Danna can sing her heart out.

In 2014, Paola played the role of Elphaba during Wicked‘s run in Mexico City. She belted songs like “Defying Gravity” in Spanish with ease. Her heartbreaking ballad “Amor Ordinario” reminds us of her vocal power. Paola reaches a breaking point near the end of the song and lets out an incredible whistle register note that’s reminiscent of Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande.

She’s all about girl power.

There’s a girl power moment on the album with the flirty collaboration “Friend de Semana” featuring Spain’s Aitana and Brazil’s Luísa Sonza. In 2020, Paola released a number of all-female collaborations, including the enchanting “Santería” with Spanish singer Lola Indigo and Chile’s Denise Rosenthal.

“As a woman in this industry, I need to work with women because we need to support each other—no one else is going to do that,” she told W Magazine last month.

There’s also a moment for her LGBTQ+ fans on K.O.

During Pride month last year, she released the reggaeton bop “TQ Y Ya.” In the music video, she dances in a front of a rainbow flag with her female dancers.

“That song that was very necessary for me to write because I support 100 percent universal love,” she told W Magazine. “I’m so thankful for the LGBTQ+ community, who have always supported me and been there. Making a song with this message also makes me feel free in life. We’re in this, together, hand-in-hand.”

Paola has a history with the LGBTQ+ community. If you’re going to check out any of her past hits, 2015’s “Agúita” is a must. The electro-pop delight was written by openly lesbian singer Javiera Mena. “That song was like a freedom for me,” she told Remezcla last year. “I met Javiera and she was amazing. We made that song what it is today and I’m really proud of it. That song is my anthem.”

It’s also been called one of Mexico’s gay anthems.

If you’re sold on Danna Paola, the pop star, she will perform in a virtual concert this month. Inspired by K.O., the show is called “Welcome to My Break Up Party” and it will be streamed worldwide on Feb. 13 and on Valentine’s Day.

READ: Selena Gomez drops ‘Baila Conmigo’ Video with Rauw Alejandro, Reveals Latin EP Release Date

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
danna paolaelitepop