Ángela Aguilar, Becky G, and More, Set to Perform at Latin AMAs

Univision recently announced the final lineup of artists set to perform at this year’s Latin American Music Awards. The ceremony, which takes place on April 20, already has an impressive roster of performers ready to take the stage.

However, Univision kicked things up a notch after announcing performances from Becky G, Ángela Aguilar, and Rubén Blades.

This year’s Latin AMAs is going to be a star-studded event

In addition to artists like Anuel AA and Prince Royce, these notable names in Latin music are already making this year’s Latin AMAs one of the most anticipated awards shows of the year. According to a press release, Becky G will join Peso Pluma in debuting their new song, “Chanel,” for the first time on television.

🚨 Peso Pluma and Becky G Will perform Chanel at the Latin AMAs @iambeckyg @ElPesoPluma pic.twitter.com/htbs334PVU — Reggaetton news (@reggaetton_news) April 17, 2023

Elsewhere, Ángela Aguilar is set to perform her rendition of “Ave María” as the ceremony spotlights singer David Bisbal with a Latin AMAs: Pioneer award. Finally, Rubén Blades will help present singer Pepe Aguilar with a Legacy award by performing “Por Mujeres Como Tú,” which Aguilar popularized on his 1998 album of the same name.

Of course, Pepe is Ángela’s father. It’ll be interesting to compare the two performances as well as Ángela’s reaction to her father’s Legacy award. Becky G will also be performing fresh off the heels of her Coachella set, where she wowed the audience with both her performance and no fewer than three iconic outfits.

All the headlining artists are keeping busy in 2023

However, the year’s biggest Latin artists are taking 2023 and making the most of every moment. For instance, Becky G and Peso Pluma just performed “Chanel” at Coachella this past weekend.

Peso Pluma also dethroned Bad Bunny as the most popular artist in Mexico. Some “former” Benito fans are going the extra mile by also announcing the start of their Peso Pluma era.

However, the two artists seem to have nothing but respect for each other. Although their respective fans feel the need to choose between one or the other, they actually hung out at Coachella.

As for Benito, the rapper posted a video of himself driving a golf cart alongside Kendall Jenner while jamming out and singing along to Peso Pluma’s music.

There’s so much to unpack here.. Kendall’s hair? the kiss? Peso pluma? Kendall’s voice? The tattoos? If you told me this was actually happening and girly was riding around in a golf cart with Benito listening to PESO PLUMA I’d call you a fckn liar 🫣 what multiverse is this pic.twitter.com/4gTSi2zAsq — ale ♡ (@chikitungis) April 15, 2023

So, it seems like there is absolutely no beef between them whatsoever. Also, why should there be? They’re both talented, Latin artists who make completely different styles of music. There’s room for everybody!

Moving on to Ángela Aguilar, she recently performed at the Palenque Texcoco 2023 festival as one of the headlining acts.

She’s also gearing up to tour across the United States for three weeks in June in support of her latest album, “Bolero,” which arrives in May of this year.

