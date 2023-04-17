Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes’ Relationship Timeline Up Until This Weekend’s Coachella Kiss

Entertainment

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted kissing in the Coachella crowd together on Friday, sparking rumors they might be back together after their November 2021 breakup. And yes, of course, fans are freaking out.

While the two “Señorita” singers famously dated from 2019 to 2021, few know that they actually met in 2014 when they both opened for Austin Mahone on tour. Cabello and Mendes were close friends for five years before they began dating, transitioning from BFF’s to lovers once the “Havana” singer broke up with then-boyfriend Matthew Hussey. That evolution wasn’t so smooth at first — Cabello once talked about struggling to call Mendes “baby” for two months — but eventually, they became music’s golden couple. While their 2021 breakup broke us, their kiss at Coachella this weekend inspired us to look back at their adorable relationship timeline.

Cabello and Mendes first met on tour in 2014 and became close friends

Believe it or not, the two singers met all the way back in July 2014 while both were opening up for Austin Mahone on tour. About meeting Mendes, Cabello told V Magazine that he was “always on the tour bus” playing his guitar. Meanwhile, the “Mercy” remembers Cabello as being kind to him from the get-go— and a little crazy.

Mendes told the outlet Cabello was “the only person that talked” to him, but he still thought she was “insane.” Why? He would sometimes look out his tour bus window and see her “flying around on a scooter” and “doing cartwheels.” As they say, opposites attract.

.@Camila_Cabello & @ShawnMendes detail meeting for the first time while opening for Austin Mahone on tour in 2014. (via @VMagazine) pic.twitter.com/vzZlLVeFTR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2019

So, of course they met on tour, fell in love, and that was that, right? Nope— that would take five more years. Nothing else happened in 2014, but by November 2015, the two dropped their first duet together titled “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Lyrics like “Can’t seem to let you go, can’t seem to keep you close” made their stans go just a bit crazy.

Something else that sent the fanbase into overdrive? The two stars’ joint interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden that same month. Mendes famously said he he tried to “make a move” on Cabello but she “swerved” him. Meanwhile, Cabello said Mendes actually friend-zoned her. Watch it here:

Unbelievably, nothing else publicly happened between these two until 2017

Mendes and Cabello’s fans might have continued to make cute social media edits of them two for years— but it’s anyone guess if anything happened between them. All we know? They recorded the cutest cover of Ed Sheeran’s song “Kiss Me” in March 2017, with Mendes playing it on guitar. The black and white video is swoon-worthy— if the couple is back together, can they put this on Spotify?

By 2018, we got an adorable Instagram post of the future couple— where Cabello sort of friend-zoned the “Stitches” singer. In the post, you can see her visiting Mendes backstage at his show, captioning the post with “Real friends.”

Fans immediately commented their suspicions, with some referencing the lyrics of their first song together: “But friends don’t know the way you taste.”

That same year, Mendes said in an interview with Beats 1 that Cabello is his “favorite person,” describing what he loved so much about her (you know, as a friend). “I don’t think you’ll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects… She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other.”

And then 2019 rolled around… and “Señorita” happened

The two teamed up for their second collaboration together in June 2019 titled “Señorita,” which turned into the unofficial hit of the summer. Fans went wild over the video, which shows them dancing together— and showcasing their intense chemistry. Interestingly, Cabello announced her breakup from then-boyfriend Matthew Hussey that same exact month. In the words of Cardi B, that’s suspicious, that’s weird (kidding!).

Lo and behold, the two were seen holding hands and locking lips all of 2019, but didn’t confirm their relationship until September of that year. In fact, Mendes told PEOPLE that they started “officially” dating on July 4th. Before then, things were just a bit confusing— as Cabello later told Rolling Stone, “It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together.”

It also seems like Mendes might have been the one to push for a relationship. He told a fan in 2019, “If I told you the whole story of Camila it would take a long time” (yep), continuing, “I would say that you have to fight for someone you really love, and if you really truly love them, you’ll get them. It just takes time. But make sure you really love them, you just gotta make sure.”

That year, we also got the Instagram kiss that broke the internet— sorry for putting this on your radar again:

Yeah, definitely confirmation of a romance!

The two had to make a strange transition from friends to lovers— but fell head over heels

As Cabello told Jimmy Fallon in December 2019, it took her a while to fully evolve into relationship territory with Mendes. She said, “It took me two months to be able to call him ‘baby.’.. I would just be like, ‘Hey! You! Hand me that water over there.” LOL

She continued, “It’s so funny because when we first started going out, it’s so weird…[dating] somebody who was your friend for a really long time.” Still, by quarantine 2020, the two had settled well into their relationship— and regularly documented their time together on Instagram:

Mendes released a Netflix documentary in November 2020 called “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” where he said all the songs he “ever wrote” were actually about Cabello. Swoon. That same month, they got the cutest dog named Tarzan together.

After two adorable years together, the two called it quits in November 2021… until kissing at this year’s Coachella?

While the two attended the Met Gala together in September 2021, they announced their breakup in November of that year. They published a statement that read, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” At the time, the exes said they would remain “best friends.”

In March 2022, Mendes talked about the breakup on Instagram: “Who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m, like, f**king on the edge?… I’m on my own now… I hate that.”

While the two had allegedly remained friends, their kiss at Coachella last weekend brought all kinds of feels for fans. As you can see here, they were spotted laughing and kissing in the crowd:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

So what gives? Apparently, at least according to a Page Six source, “they’re not back together.”

The source explained, “Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again.” They simply met up at as friends — but with that kiss, only time will tell.

