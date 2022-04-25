Camila Cabello Recounts Touching Story of How She Crossed the Mexico-US Border

Entertainment

Cuban-American pop star Camila Cabello opened up recently during an installment of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” talking with the “Late Late Show” host about her initial decision to audition for “The X-Factor” when she was just 15-years-old and the celebrity crush that inspired her to try out. However, Cabello also took some time between songs to recount her harrowing journey to the United States.

During her “Carpool Karaoke” segment, Cabello said:

“My mom is Cuban, my dad is Mexican. I was born in Cuba. My mom crossed the Mexican border with me when I was seven years old. Had to leave my dad in Mexico. She had basically the clothes on her back and barely any money. [She] did not speak English.”

It’s a refreshingly honest recollection of events from the 25-year-old singer, whose own ethnic background has informed her music and even made her a star — her hit single “Havana” featuring rapper Young Thug has nearly 2 billion hits on YouTube alone. Immigrant stories like hers are so often cast in a negative light, it’s inspirational to see the kind of success that Cabello has attained, knowing that she came from such humble beginnings.

“Carpool Karaoke” host James Corden followed up Cabello’s story by asking her what she had with her when she came to America, to which she replied, “I just had my little diary and probably, like, my ‘Monsters Inc.’ doll and that was it.” Eventually, Cabello’s father joined them after he swam across the Rio Grande into the United States.

Today, the family is happily reunited and celebrating Cabello’s success. At one point in the interview, she confesses that her dad had not received an invitation to her 25th birthday party, because, as Cabello puts it, “I don’t want to see my dad throwing this ass in a circle!”

After getting her start on “The X-Factor,” Cabello went on to become part of the group Fifth Harmony. She released two albums with the band before breaking out as a solo artist in late 2016. Since then, Cabello has become a pop sensation, releasing three solo albums thus far, including the recent release “Familia,” which dropped on April 8 of this year to positive reviews from critics.

“Familia” is now available in stores and on streaming services everywhere. Watch the full “Carpool Karaoke” segment, too!

