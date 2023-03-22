Angela Aguilar is Touring Eight US Cities for Three Weeks This Summer

wearemitu

19-year-old ranchera artist Ángela Aguilar recently announced an eight-city US tour on Instagram Live. Aguilar’s “Piensa En Mi Tour” kicks off in Chicago on June 2. From there, Aguilar will travel to: New York, Wheatland, Las Vegas, Irving, Houston, Inglewood, and Phoenix.

All in all, the tour will span roughly three weeks, from June 2 to June 24. The singer received her first Grammy nomination last year and is already a four-time nominee at the Latin Grammys. She is, according to a press release, also the youngest woman to have a #1 single on Billboard.

If you missed it, here’s the original Instagram Live video where she announces the tour:

Aguilar’s fans are showing their excitement and support on social media

Although the tour runs just a few weeks, fans are excited to go and see the singer perform at one of the eight cities where she’ll be touring. Additionally, under Aguilar’s tour announcement on Instagram, some fans had kind words for the singer:

Te amamos! Te va a ir muy bien💛✨ — VIP’s 🇲🇽 (@angelitaas_vip) March 22, 2023

Mi niña buenas noches estoy muy orgulloso de ti, que esta gira que viene te valla de lo mejor que mi padre dios te siga bendiciendo y cuidando 🙏❤️#Ycadanochemepreguntosiustedalcerrarlosojospiensaenmi — Jesus Espinoza (@JesusEs53481647) March 22, 2023

Cuando venís a tu tierra la Argentina te espera — Gustavo Gonzalez (@Gustavo198403) March 22, 2023

Seguro será un éxito rotundo cómo todo en lo que trabajas!! Felicidades bendiciones en tu tour 2023! 🙏❤️ — Julio César Fierro (@cesarfierro1969) March 22, 2023

Pre-sale tickets for the tour are already available. However, general tickets go on sale this Friday, March 24, at 10 AM local time.

