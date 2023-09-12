Bad Bunny Says His Mom Would ‘Love’ For Him to Get Married in Church, Shares Details on His ‘Partner’

crema

It turns out that everyone’s favorite Conejo Malo might just be a Conejo Bueno. Yes, Bad Bunny, 29, grew up inside the Catholic church and was even a choirboy. Even more surprising? The singer’s mom has serious thoughts about what his future wedding should look like.

Wait, wedding bells? Is Bad Bunny really getting that serious with La Kendall Jenner (and unfortunately, her 818 tequila)? Nope — but as per the “Moscow Mule” singer’s latest interview with Vanity Fair, that doesn’t stop his mother from thinking about his future wedding venue.

And yes, according to her, that venue really should be a church.

Bad Bunny shared details about his mysterious upcoming album and his “partner”

In Bad Bunny’s latest sit-down interview with Vanity Fair, the “Dakiti” singer talked about buying a house in Dorado, Puerto Rico on a whim, simply feeling “good” and “happy” when wearing skirts, having — and we quote — “a partner,” and yes, that new album.

About that much-anticipated “Un Verano Sin Ti” follow-up, El Conejo Malo kept it quite mysterious. “I am playing around and enjoying myself, letting go. I’m being inspired a lot by the music of the ’70s… but I’m not sure if this is going to shape my music, generally or just one song.”

The singer was unsurprisingly coy about his relationship status, simply stating: “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.” Later, he added, “As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi… I have nothing I need to clarify to her.”

While the interviewer believes he simply made up a “random” fan’s name for emphasis, can we just say justice for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi? What did she ever do to you, Benito? We digress.

While Bad Bunny kept mum about most of the juicy issues, he did give us a bit more information on his childhood and family life. A.K.A., growing up in the Catholic church on account of his mother, Lysaurie Ocasio.

The singer shared that his Catholic mom would “love” a church wedding for him

As per the interview, Bad Bunny grew up as a choirboy in his local church, which he regularly attended with his mom.

The “Soliá” singer recalled, “I learned that I was the best in the choir and I worked the hardest.” Seeing how he eventually became Spotify’s most-streamed artist for three years in a row, it’s clear his work ethic eventually paid off.

In fact, as per the article, Bad Bunny admits his time at church created a foundation for his future musical career. Still, he isn’t a devout churchgoer any longer: “God is everywhere, so why do I need to go to church?”

The singer also shared a few more tidbits about his childhood growing up with his mother Ocasio, a teacher, his truck driver father, Tito Martínez, and brothers, Bernie and Bysael. One thing many of us know by now? He loved wrestling and anything related to lucha libre.

“I liked everything—the creativity, the characters, the fact that each wrestler has his own entrance song, like a soundtrack that identifies you,” he remembered.

He also admitted he has always marched to the beat of his own drum, which still holds true today. “I am a person who always liked to live in my own world,” he said. His childhood friend, Jomar Dávila, added: “He was always a very smart kid, too — super funny and outspoken.”

So now that we know all about Bad Bunny’s childhood, how about his thoughts on having kids of his own? Well, he’s taking it slow. “Not ever, but not now.”

Marriage may come first, though, at least if you ask Benito’s mother. The singer smiled, “She would love for me to get married in the church.”

And if that doesn’t happen, we still have El Pastor Bad Bunny:

