Meet Jenny Rodriguez, The Millennial Latina Assistant Styling Beyoncé

Some of us can only dream about being in the presence of queen Beyoncé, let alone have any influence on her style. So when this Latina was offered the chance to work with the superstar she was ecstatic, naturally.

Meet Jennifer “Jenny” Rodriguez, a stylist who worked her way up in the world of celebrity fashion.

She grew up 65 miles away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood in the desert of Lancaster, Calif., where she obsessed over fashion since she was a little girl.

“My mom would bring me magazines home from work, and I was always fascinated by what I saw,” Jenny tells FIERCE.

Working Her Way Up

At 19-years-old, Jenny started as a receptionist for the parent company of one of LA’s top radio stations, Power 106. Through the years, she worked as a coordinator, social media manager, blogger and eventually created her digital series called ‘Fashion Fix’ on PowerTV.

Jenny interviewed major celebrities, including Big Sean, Ciara, Zendaya, Cassie, and Miguel, to name a few. And after making her mark at Power 106, Jenny made a career jump to NBC Universal, assisting the wardrobe team at E!

First, Jenny focused on learning and building her foundation with the wardrobe team, preparing for the day she would get the opportunity to style E!’s hosts. She started styling her former colleague and friend, Liz Hernandez, a Mexican American Emmy-nominated television personality and journalist, for the 2014 MTV Movie Awards.

Word quickly spread, and Jenny’s celebrity clientele continued to evolve as she became a freelance stylist.

And soon enough, Jenny began styling E!’s hosts, including Giuliana Rancic, Morgan Stewart, Maria Menounos, Melanie Bromley, Justin Sylvester, and Carissa Culiner.

“My most memorable moment for sure had to be dressing Guiliana Rancic for the award season,” Jenny told FIERCE. “I always had so much fun with her.”

She’s now styled celebrities, including Kyle Richards, Rocsi Diaz, Larsa Pippen, Vanessa Lachey, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Yasmin Maya, and Megan Batoon.

In addition, photographers have captured Jenny’s work at world-famous events, including the Superbowl, Grammys, Latin Grammys, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critic Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and more.

But Jenny’s most recent projects even caught her by surprise.

Let Me Upgrade You

An acquaintance referred Jenny to Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé’s stylist and a judge on HBO Max’s show ‘The Hype,’ to assist Marni on an Ivy Park campaign.

“My first thought was definitely, ‘Wow, is this really happening?’” Jenny tells FIERCE.

The Ivy Park opportunity led to Jenny working on the Harper’s Bazaar September 2021 Icon Issue featuring Beyoncé. And, most recently, she assisted Marni on the Tiffany and Co. ‘About Love’ campaign, featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

“I am grateful I was able to be in that space and work on those projects,” Jenny said. “I learned a lot.”

Jenny’s Top Four Takeaways While Assistant Styling Beyoncé

Take pride in being extremely organized Move and think quickly Remain sharp Prepare to problem solve at any moment

Advice For Aspiring Stylists

“Don’t take anything personal ever,” Jenny tells FIERCE. “Always be a student, be open to learning. Assisting stylists is the best way to get our foot in the door.” That’s advice we can take with us anywhere, Jefas.

