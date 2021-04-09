Miguel, A.CHAL, Cuco and More Music You Need For Nu Music Fridays
Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 9th. Check out our full list below!
Miguel – Art Dealer Chic 4 EP
Miguel surprised fans by dropping a follow-up to his Art Dealer Chic series from 2012 with Art Dealer Chic 4. The project has 4 songs and features the previously released single “Funeral.” Get into ADC vibes.
Cuco – “Paradise”
Roll down your car windows, hold your significant other’s hand and blast “Paradise” to tell them how much they mean to you. Cuco is BACK, ladies and gentlemen.
Since we’re talking Cuco and Miguel, let’s bring back when they performed TUGETHER for us here at mitú.
Manuel Turizo – Dopamina album
Colombian crooner Manuel Turizo released his follow-up album to his 2019 debut ADN with Dopamina. The album comes packed with collabs with El Alfa, will.i.am, Farruko, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Dalex, Justin Quiles and Maluma. We actually had an exclusive interview with Maluma and he talked to us about working with Manuel for their new single “Amor en Coma.”
A.CHAL – TAPPD’N
Peruvian singer-songwriter A.CHAL sprinkled in some Spanish words in his new single “TAPPD’N.” The rise to the top hasn’t been easy, but A.CHAL is enjoying the process.
Cami – “Luna”
Argentinian singer Cami shows off her vocal prowess with new emotional single “Luna.”
Big Soto – The Good Trip album
Venezuela’s Latin Urban star Big Soto released his star-packed album The Good Trip, which also has an accompanying music video for each song.
J Balvin & Khalid – “Otra Noche Sin Ti“
J Balvin and Khalid join forces on a slow R&B beat for “Otra Noche Sin Ti,” where they want their ex-lover to come back. Read more about the collab here and get into all the feels.
Imanbek & Sean Paul feat. Sofia Reyes – “Dancing On Dangerous”
Russian DJ Imanbek recruited Sean Paul and Sofia Reyes for a new EDM track “Dancing on Dangerous,” which will get you ready to blast it full volume this summer.
Jay Menez – “Promete”
The night looks promising and Dominican artist Jay Menez knows it. Check out his new single “Promete.”
Myke Towers & Ñengo Flow – “BURBERRY”
The release for Lyke Myke feels imminent and Myke Towers dropped Latin Trap anthem “BURBERRY” featuring Ñengo Flow to get us ready for the bangers that are on the way.
Young Gatillo Feat. Rochy RD – “Cintura de Mono Remix”
Two of Dominican Republic’s artists on the rise Young Gatillo and Rochy RD team up for Dembow hit “Cintura de Mono Remix.”
Mon Laferte – Seis album
Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte is back with her new album Seis, where she tackles different genres. We actually had the chance to interview Mon Laferte to talk about Seis, the Gloria Trevi collab and more here.
READ: Rauw Alejandro Lives His ’80s Pop Fantasy in Marc Seguí’s “Tiroteo” Remix Music Video
Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com