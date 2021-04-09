Latidomusic

Miguel, A.CHAL, Cuco and More Music You Need For Nu Music Fridays

By April 9, 2021 at 9:26 am
@suscat0 / @miguel / @a.chal / Instagram

Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 9th. Check out our full list below!

Miguel – Art Dealer Chic 4 EP

Miguel surprised fans by dropping a follow-up to his Art Dealer Chic series from 2012 with Art Dealer Chic 4. The project has 4 songs and features the previously released single “Funeral.” Get into ADC vibes.

Cuco – “Paradise”

Roll down your car windows, hold your significant other’s hand and blast “Paradise” to tell them how much they mean to you. Cuco is BACK, ladies and gentlemen.

Since we’re talking Cuco and Miguel, let’s bring back when they performed TUGETHER for us here at mitú.

Manuel Turizo – Dopamina album

Colombian crooner Manuel Turizo released his follow-up album to his 2019 debut ADN with Dopamina. The album comes packed with collabs with El Alfa, will.i.am, Farruko, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Dalex, Justin Quiles and Maluma. We actually had an exclusive interview with Maluma and he talked to us about working with Manuel for their new single “Amor en Coma.”

A.CHAL – TAPPD’N

Peruvian singer-songwriter A.CHAL sprinkled in some Spanish words in his new single “TAPPD’N.” The rise to the top hasn’t been easy, but A.CHAL is enjoying the process.

Cami – “Luna”

Argentinian singer Cami shows off her vocal prowess with new emotional single “Luna.”

Big Soto – The Good Trip album

Venezuela’s Latin Urban star Big Soto released his star-packed album The Good Trip, which also has an accompanying music video for each song.

J Balvin & Khalid – “Otra Noche Sin Ti

J Balvin and Khalid join forces on a slow R&B beat for “Otra Noche Sin Ti,” where they want their ex-lover to come back. Read more about the collab here and get into all the feels.

Imanbek & Sean Paul feat. Sofia Reyes – “Dancing On Dangerous”

Russian DJ Imanbek recruited Sean Paul and Sofia Reyes for a new EDM track “Dancing on Dangerous,” which will get you ready to blast it full volume this summer.

Jay Menez – “Promete”

The night looks promising and Dominican artist Jay Menez knows it. Check out his new single “Promete.”

Myke Towers & Ñengo Flow – “BURBERRY”

The release for Lyke Myke feels imminent and Myke Towers dropped Latin Trap anthem “BURBERRY” featuring Ñengo Flow to get us ready for the bangers that are on the way.

Young Gatillo Feat. Rochy RD – “Cintura de Mono Remix”

Two of Dominican Republic’s artists on the rise Young Gatillo and Rochy RD team up for Dembow hit “Cintura de Mono Remix.”

Mon Laferte – Seis album

Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte is back with her new album Seis, where she tackles different genres. We actually had the chance to interview Mon Laferte to talk about Seis, the Gloria Trevi collab and more here.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN

Colombian superstar J Balvin teams up with pop star Khalid in the music video for “Otra Noche Sin Ti.” This notably marks Khalid’s first time taking on reggaeton music.

J Balvin is keeping the new music flowing.

“Otra Noche Sin Ti” is J Balvin’s third single this year. The collaboration with Khalid follows “Ma’ G” and “Tu Veneno.” All the songs will be featured on Balvin’s follow-up to his Colores album that’s due out later this year.

“Otra Noche Sin Ti” marries J Balvin’s reggaeton sound with a trop-pop vibe. Balvin and Khalid commiserate over the heartache that still haunts them. Unlike the recent Latin and pop crossover tracks, Khalid doesn’t try to sing in Spanish. He simply translates the pain in Balvin’s lyrics into English. Both guys sound great together in this bilingual bop.

Balvin’s dog Enzo appears in the music video.

J Balvin and Khalid are like two lost souls wandering the night in the “Otra Noche Sin Ti” music video. In a few scenes, Balvin rocks a long skirt while Khalid sports some spiffy suits. The real scene-stealer is Balvin’s dog Enzo, who runs through the forest with his rainbow-colored tail.

Balvin remains a negocio socio in 2021.

Outside of music, 2021 has been a busy year for J Balvin. In September, he’s arranging the Neon music festival in Las Vegas. Balvin will headline along with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, and Jhay Cortez. The tickets were an instant sellout. He added a second weekend for the event and the tickets sold out again.

J Balvin will also be celebrating Pokémon‘s 25th anniversary this year. The reggaetonero is slated to feature on a special compilation album this fall with names like Katy Perry and Post Malone.

MAYRA ORTIZ

Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte is back with her new album Seis. Across the 14 tracks, she tackles various regional Mexican music genres while enlisting the support of local legends like Gloria Trevi and Alejandro Fernández. That alternative edge that Laferte is known for is still present. In an interview with Latido Music, she talked about her inspiration for the album and the stories behind a few of the songs.

Chavela Vargas was a big inspiration for the album.

Laferte is from Chile, but she’s lived most of her music career in Mexico, so these sounds are familiar sounds to her. Another famous Mexican transplant, Costa Rica-born Chavela Vargas, was a major inspiration for Seis.

“She was a very free woman,” Laferte tells mitú. “I admired her freedom and her gall. She didn’t care what anyone thought. She was who she was. She sang her songs with heart and soul. She left her life in every song.”

There’s even a banda moment on Seis.

Regional Mexican music is heard around the world, especially in Chile. Before moving to Mexico, the sound of the country was part of Laferte’s childhood. She dabbled in banda music for the first time in “Se Me Va A Quemar El Corazón” with Banda El Limón De René Camacho.

“This album is an homage to Mexico, so it had to have a bit of everything that the country is known for,” Laferte says. “It was very important for me to represent banda music on this album. The truth is banda has always been interesting to me.”

“La Mujer” with Gloria Trevi

In a highly-anticipated moment on the album, Laferte teamed up with Trevi for “La Mujer.” She reveals this was a heavily requested collaboration by both their fan bases. In the incredible music video, Laferte and Trevi dance together in front of a giant vagina. The girl power here is everything.

“Gloria is someone who I have always admired since my childhood,” Laferte says. “She’s always been an inspiration to me because she’s a powerful woman too. She’s like Chavela. She’s a woman that rose from the ashes. We were practicing the choreography for the music video and I had so much fun with her. She was just as I imagined she would be.”

During the interview, I blurt out that this was a big moment for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community. “It’s a big moment for me too!” Laferte says with a laugh. “[To my fans in the community] I send them big kisses, a lot of love, and give them my thanks for listening to my music and for all the support.”

“Esta Morra No Se Vende”

Another girl power moment on the album is “Esta Morra No Se Vende.” Laferte is living her best Norteña life in this song that speaks to overly-advertised consumerism. She even lets out a grito to boot.

“That was one of the last songs I wrote for the album,” Laferte says. “Now with what’s happening with social media, this is an ode to ostentation. That I have expensive things. That I have this. That I have that. I believe that’s the reality that me and many other women face. You’re not going to buy me with your money, or your likes, or your numbers of any kind.”

“Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor” with Alejandro Fernández

“Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor” was the first single from Laferte’s Seis album. With Mexican music royalty, Fernandéz, she has a mariachi music moment. Even though the artists haven’t been able to meet face-to-face, they came through with a dreamy duet.

“When we recorded the song, we were at the beginning of the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Laferte says. “When we were very closed-off and didn’t go out. It was all done from a distance. He was very nice and very professional, but we didn’t see each other. Till this day we haven’t seen each other in person but only through technological means. He’s very cool. Very sweet. He has a beautiful voice.”

“Aunque Te Mueras Por Volver”

One of the most striking songs on Seis is “Aunque Te Mueras Por Volver.” This is most similar to the alternative drama that Laferte has served before in her greatest hits. If there was ever a need for a James Bond theme song in Spanish, this would be the perfect fit.

“The song was inspired by cinema like James Bond and all that,” Laferte says. “It also has that spirit of the music from the time of Frank Sinatra, Raphael from Spain, and José José from Mexico. Like that orchestral era with beautiful voices. The lyrics are the story of my life.” With a smirk, she adds, “Aunque te mueras por volver, but you already lost your chance.”

