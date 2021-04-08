Rauw Alejandro Lives His ’80s Pop Fantasy in Marc Seguí’s “Tiroteo” Remix Music Video

Latidomusic

Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro joins indie Spanish artist Marc Seguí in the “Tiroteo” remix video. They bring the song’s loving lyrics to life with Spanish Élite star Pol Granch.

Spanish pop star Seguí is making a name for himself with “Tiroteo.”

Seguí and Granch first released the original version of “Tiroteo” in January. They recorded the song for Seguí’s debut EP Thermo Mix that dropped last month. Out of Seguí’s singles, “Tiroteo” is shaping up to be his biggest hit yet. To keep the song’s momentum going, last month he released the remix with Alejandro.

As per usual, Rauw Alejandro comes through as a reliable featured act.

pirate with no treasure 🏴‍☠️



📷 @90thshooter pic.twitter.com/arYyQbkJCv — R A U W A L E J A N D R O (@rauwalejandro) March 30, 2021

In the remix, the four-minute “Tiroteo” is now over five minutes long and it’s worth every second. Alejandro shows his versatility as an artist who sounds great in any genre. In Seguí’s ’80s-inspired pop fantasy, Rauw is the perfect complement to his heartfelt performance. The trio, including Granch, sing darkly delightful lyrics about a romance that’s got them hostage like a gun to the head. They pull the trigger on the dreamiest pop song of the year that Rauw only sweetens.

Seguí and Alejandro are dodging flower bullets in the music video.

The music video for the “Tiroteo” remix is a feast for the eyes as well. The sugary sweet spirit of the song comes to life in the colorful visual. It’s all sunshine, rainbows, and smiley emojis until three women stage a drive-by shooting. Seguí and Alejandro dodge the bullets that are loaded with flowers while Granch is hit. Maybe they were pelted with love because Granch turns out to be just fine at the end. Seguí and Alejandro shot the video in Medellín, Colombia.

Alejandro is known for his hits in reggaeton music, but this year alone, he’s collaborated with artists from across all genres. Most recently, he’s jumped on songs by Selena Gomez, Bad Gyal, and his Boricua BFF Lyanno.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com