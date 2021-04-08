Latidomusic

Rauw Alejandro Lives His ’80s Pop Fantasy in Marc Seguí’s “Tiroteo” Remix Music Video

By April 8, 2021 at 9:58 am
WARNER MUSIC LATINA

Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro joins indie Spanish artist Marc Seguí in the “Tiroteo” remix video. They bring the song’s loving lyrics to life with Spanish Élite star Pol Granch.

Spanish pop star Seguí is making a name for himself with “Tiroteo.”

Seguí and Granch first released the original version of “Tiroteo” in January. They recorded the song for Seguí’s debut EP Thermo Mix that dropped last month. Out of Seguí’s singles, “Tiroteo” is shaping up to be his biggest hit yet. To keep the song’s momentum going, last month he released the remix with Alejandro.

In the remix, the four-minute “Tiroteo” is now over five minutes long and it’s worth every second. Alejandro shows his versatility as an artist who sounds great in any genre. In Seguí’s ’80s-inspired pop fantasy, Rauw is the perfect complement to his heartfelt performance. The trio, including Granch, sing darkly delightful lyrics about a romance that’s got them hostage like a gun to the head. They pull the trigger on the dreamiest pop song of the year that Rauw only sweetens.

Seguí and Alejandro are dodging flower bullets in the music video.

The music video for the “Tiroteo” remix is a feast for the eyes as well. The sugary sweet spirit of the song comes to life in the colorful visual. It’s all sunshine, rainbows, and smiley emojis until three women stage a drive-by shooting. Seguí and Alejandro dodge the bullets that are loaded with flowers while Granch is hit. Maybe they were pelted with love because Granch turns out to be just fine at the end. Seguí and Alejandro shot the video in Medellín, Colombia.

Alejandro is known for his hits in reggaeton music, but this year alone, he’s collaborated with artists from across all genres. Most recently, he’s jumped on songs by Selena Gomez, Bad Gyal, and his Boricua BFF Lyanno.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Boricua Heartthrobs Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro Team Up in “Poderosa” Music Video

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Boricua Heartthrobs Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro Team Up in “Poderosa” Music Video

Latidomusic

Boricua Heartthrobs Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro Team Up in “Poderosa” Music Video

By March 31, 2021 at 12:15 pm
BY  | March 31, 2021 AT 12:15 pm
@90THSHOOTER

Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro are back at it again in “Poderosa.” The Puerto Rican heartthrobs regroup for a party in the colorful music video.

Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro are part of the rising R&B and reggaeton music wave.

Lyanno and Alejandro are part of the new wave of artists who blending reggaeton music with an R&B edge. The two rising stars have collaborated multiple times in the past, including on last year’s steamy smash “En Tu Cuerpo” remix with fellow Boricua Lenny Távarez and Argentine singer Maria Becerra.

“Apart from being colleagues, [Me and Rauw are] great friends,” Lyanno told LaMezcla last year. “We came out more or less around the time and he’s always supported me and I’ve always supported him. That’s why we’re always collaborating.”

The Boricua dream team is back together for “Poderosa.”

“Poderosa” marks the first time in a while where it’s just the dream team together. The song was produced by Puerto Rican duo Subelo NEO, who is most known for Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola.” Lyanno’s sultry voice is rounded out by Alejandro’s magical touch as they sing about a powerful woman that’s got a hold on them. This alluring reggaeton romp is undeniable with these two back together.

The “Poderosa” music video was directed by Gus. Lyanno and Alejandro lead a big party in the middle of the desert. They have everyone under their spell and dancing to their song. As if the desert wasn’t hot enough, this duo manages to turn up the heat.

Alejandro has been booked and busy this year. In the past few months, he’s teamed up with artists like Selena Gomez and Bad Gyal. Most recently, Alejandro joined forces with Puerto Rican singer Alex Rose for the super sexy “Me Fije.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Rauw Alejandro is Body-Rolling in Bad Gyal’s “Zorra” Remix Music Video

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
alex roselyannomaria becerrarauw alejandro

J Balvin Hosting Las Vegas Neón Festival with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and More

Latidomusic

J Balvin Hosting Las Vegas Neón Festival with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and More

By March 22, 2021 at 12:41 pm
BY  | March 22, 2021 AT 12:41 pm
POLLEN PRESENTS

This September J Balvin will be hosting the Neón Experience in Las Vegas. The Colombian superstar lined-up the biggest reggaeton acts to join him for the three-day concert series.

J Balvin will be taking over the Las Vegas strip in September.

J Balvin teamed up with Pollen Presents and Zouk Group to put on the Neón Experience. During Mexican Independence weekend, Balvin will take over the Resorts World Las Vegas with the special event. Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will also be adding to the festivities This will be taking place on Sept. 16 through Sept. 19, so hopefully the COVID-19 situation will be more under control by then.

The thought of finally getting to sing “La Tusa” live with Karol G.

The line-up J Balvin has planned for the Neón Experience is mind-blowing. Colombian reggaetonera Karol G is headlining the first day, Sept. 16. Puerto Rican hitmaker Marco “Tainy” Masís will be making his global debut performance as an artist. DJ Pope and AGUDEL0888 are also are part of the line-up.

The man himself, J Balvin, will be headlining on Sept. 17. Puerto Rican icons Jowell y Randy will also perform that day. The after-party will include Balvin’s longtime producer Alejandro “Sky Rompiendo” Ramírez and Sita Abellan.

Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez in the same day!

Rising Boricua artists Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez will co-headline the final day on Sept. 18. They’ll be joined by DJs like Alex Sensation, La Gabi, and Cornetto.

Tickets to J Balvin’s Neón Experience are on sale now. Fans can buy their tickets at the event’s official website here. Following his last single “Ma’ G,” J Balvin released his new music video for “Tu Veneno” on Friday.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: J Balvin Debuts ‘Ma’ G’ with Canelo, Joins ‘Pokémon’ Album

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
J Balvinjhay cortezKarol Grauw alejandrotainy