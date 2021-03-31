Latidomusic

Boricua Heartthrobs Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro Team Up in “Poderosa” Music Video

By March 31, 2021 at 12:15 pm
Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro are back at it again in “Poderosa.” The Puerto Rican heartthrobs regroup for a party in the colorful music video.

Lyanno and Rauw Alejandro are part of the rising R&B and reggaeton music wave.

Lyanno and Alejandro are part of the new wave of artists who blending reggaeton music with an R&B edge. The two rising stars have collaborated multiple times in the past, including on last year’s steamy smash “En Tu Cuerpo” remix with fellow Boricua Lenny Távarez and Argentine singer Maria Becerra.

“Apart from being colleagues, [Me and Rauw are] great friends,” Lyanno told LaMezcla last year. “We came out more or less around the time and he’s always supported me and I’ve always supported him. That’s why we’re always collaborating.”

The Boricua dream team is back together for “Poderosa.”

“Poderosa” marks the first time in a while where it’s just the dream team together. The song was produced by Puerto Rican duo Subelo NEO, who is most known for Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola.” Lyanno’s sultry voice is rounded out by Alejandro’s magical touch as they sing about a powerful woman that’s got a hold on them. This alluring reggaeton romp is undeniable with these two back together.

The “Poderosa” music video was directed by Gus. Lyanno and Alejandro lead a big party in the middle of the desert. They have everyone under their spell and dancing to their song. As if the desert wasn’t hot enough, this duo manages to turn up the heat.

Alejandro has been booked and busy this year. In the past few months, he’s teamed up with artists like Selena Gomez and Bad Gyal. Most recently, Alejandro joined forces with Puerto Rican singer Alex Rose for the super sexy “Me Fije.”

J Balvin Hosting Las Vegas Neón Festival with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and More

J Balvin Hosting Las Vegas Neón Festival with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and More

This September J Balvin will be hosting the Neón Experience in Las Vegas. The Colombian superstar lined-up the biggest reggaeton acts to join him for the three-day concert series.

J Balvin will be taking over the Las Vegas strip in September.

J Balvin teamed up with Pollen Presents and Zouk Group to put on the Neón Experience. During Mexican Independence weekend, Balvin will take over the Resorts World Las Vegas with the special event. Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub will also be adding to the festivities This will be taking place on Sept. 16 through Sept. 19, so hopefully the COVID-19 situation will be more under control by then.

The thought of finally getting to sing “La Tusa” live with Karol G.

The line-up J Balvin has planned for the Neón Experience is mind-blowing. Colombian reggaetonera Karol G is headlining the first day, Sept. 16. Puerto Rican hitmaker Marco “Tainy” Masís will be making his global debut performance as an artist. DJ Pope and AGUDEL0888 are also are part of the line-up.

The man himself, J Balvin, will be headlining on Sept. 17. Puerto Rican icons Jowell y Randy will also perform that day. The after-party will include Balvin’s longtime producer Alejandro “Sky Rompiendo” Ramírez and Sita Abellan.

Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez in the same day!

Rising Boricua artists Rauw Alejandro and Jhay Cortez will co-headline the final day on Sept. 18. They’ll be joined by DJs like Alex Sensation, La Gabi, and Cornetto.

Tickets to J Balvin’s Neón Experience are on sale now. Fans can buy their tickets at the event’s official website here. Following his last single “Ma’ G,” J Balvin released his new music video for “Tu Veneno” on Friday.

Selena Gomez and Myke Towers' "Dámelo To'" is Everything: Listen to the 'Revelación' Standout

Selena Gomez and Myke Towers’ “Dámelo To'” is Everything: Listen to the ‘Revelación’ Standout

Selena Gomez’s Revelación EP is finally here! That also means her collaboration with Puerto Rican superstar Myke Towers is out. Their Spanish song “Dámelo To'” was so worth the wait.

Gomez said this EP was a Latin “labor of love.”

“This new music is a labor of love for all my Latin fans,” Gomez said in a statement. “Whether you speak Spanish or not, I hope you can feel the emotion and passion. For me, that is the beauty of Latin music.”

Towers is one of three featured artists on Gomez’s Revelación EP. The Mexican-American pop star previously dropped music videos for “Baila Conmigo” featuring Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro and “Selfish Love” with French producer DJ Snake. Her fans had to wait for the whole EP to get the Towers collaboration.

Gomez and Towers are a dream team.

Gomez wrote “Dámelo To'” with Towers, Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy, and his production team NEON16. Reggaeton beats wrapped around a hypnotic flute soundtrack Gomez’s demands for more. Apparently, Towers is not giving her what she wants, so he steps up to the plate with a slick guest verse. “I’ll give mom grandkids,” he promises in Spanish. This Gomez-Towers dream team gives us everything we needed.

“To be reunited with Selena on this project was amazing,” Tainy added. “We wanted to merge work I’ve been doing with the pop arena Selena has always mastered. To create something that was authentic to who she is. I’m a huge fan of her work and to have this responsibility has been an incredible honor.”

The Revelación EP features 7 all-Spanish songs done by Gomez. This isn’t her first time singing in Spanish, but it’s her first major Latin music project.

