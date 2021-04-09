Khalid Goes Reggaeton in J Balvin’s “Otra Noche Sin Ti” Music Video

Latidomusic

Colombian superstar J Balvin teams up with pop star Khalid in the music video for “Otra Noche Sin Ti.” This notably marks Khalid’s first time taking on reggaeton music.

J Balvin is keeping the new music flowing.

J balvin and Khalid new song is out now pic.twitter.com/7s7ibsFl5P — Ricardo Luis (@Bomboochi) April 9, 2021

“Otra Noche Sin Ti” is J Balvin’s third single this year. The collaboration with Khalid follows “Ma’ G” and “Tu Veneno.” All the songs will be featured on Balvin’s follow-up to his Colores album that’s due out later this year.

“Otra Noche Sin Ti” marries J Balvin’s reggaeton sound with a trop-pop vibe. Balvin and Khalid commiserate over the heartache that still haunts them. Unlike the recent Latin and pop crossover tracks, Khalid doesn’t try to sing in Spanish. He simply translates the pain in Balvin’s lyrics into English. Both guys sound great together in this bilingual bop.

Balvin’s dog Enzo appears in the music video.

J Balvin and Khalid are like two lost souls wandering the night in the “Otra Noche Sin Ti” music video. In a few scenes, Balvin rocks a long skirt while Khalid sports some spiffy suits. The real scene-stealer is Balvin’s dog Enzo, who runs through the forest with his rainbow-colored tail.

Balvin remains a negocio socio in 2021.

Outside of music, 2021 has been a busy year for J Balvin. In September, he’s arranging the Neon music festival in Las Vegas. Balvin will headline along with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, and Jhay Cortez. The tickets were an instant sellout. He added a second weekend for the event and the tickets sold out again.

J Balvin will also be celebrating Pokémon‘s 25th anniversary this year. The reggaetonero is slated to feature on a special compilation album this fall with names like Katy Perry and Post Malone.

