Khalid Goes Reggaeton in J Balvin’s “Otra Noche Sin Ti” Music Video

By April 9, 2021 at 8:22 am
Colombian superstar J Balvin teams up with pop star Khalid in the music video for “Otra Noche Sin Ti.” This notably marks Khalid’s first time taking on reggaeton music.

J Balvin is keeping the new music flowing.

“Otra Noche Sin Ti” is J Balvin’s third single this year. The collaboration with Khalid follows “Ma’ G” and “Tu Veneno.” All the songs will be featured on Balvin’s follow-up to his Colores album that’s due out later this year.

“Otra Noche Sin Ti” marries J Balvin’s reggaeton sound with a trop-pop vibe. Balvin and Khalid commiserate over the heartache that still haunts them. Unlike the recent Latin and pop crossover tracks, Khalid doesn’t try to sing in Spanish. He simply translates the pain in Balvin’s lyrics into English. Both guys sound great together in this bilingual bop.

Balvin’s dog Enzo appears in the music video.

J Balvin and Khalid are like two lost souls wandering the night in the “Otra Noche Sin Ti” music video. In a few scenes, Balvin rocks a long skirt while Khalid sports some spiffy suits. The real scene-stealer is Balvin’s dog Enzo, who runs through the forest with his rainbow-colored tail.

Balvin remains a negocio socio in 2021.

Outside of music, 2021 has been a busy year for J Balvin. In September, he’s arranging the Neon music festival in Las Vegas. Balvin will headline along with Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, and Jhay Cortez. The tickets were an instant sellout. He added a second weekend for the event and the tickets sold out again.

J Balvin will also be celebrating Pokémon‘s 25th anniversary this year. The reggaetonero is slated to feature on a special compilation album this fall with names like Katy Perry and Post Malone.

Miguel, A.CHAL, Cuco and More Music You Need For Nu Music Fridays

By at 9:26 am
April 9, 2021 AT 9:26 am
Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 9th. Check out our full list below!

Miguel – Art Dealer Chic 4 EP

Miguel surprised fans by dropping a follow-up to his Art Dealer Chic series from 2012 with Art Dealer Chic 4. The project has 4 songs and features the previously released single “Funeral.” Get into ADC vibes.

Cuco – “Paradise”

Roll down your car windows, hold your significant other’s hand and blast “Paradise” to tell them how much they mean to you. Cuco is BACK, ladies and gentlemen.

Since we’re talking Cuco and Miguel, let’s bring back when they performed TUGETHER for us here at mitú.

Manuel Turizo – Dopamina album

Colombian crooner Manuel Turizo released his follow-up album to his 2019 debut ADN with Dopamina. The album comes packed with collabs with El Alfa, will.i.am, Farruko, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Dalex, Justin Quiles and Maluma. We actually had an exclusive interview with Maluma and he talked to us about working with Manuel for their new single “Amor en Coma.”

A.CHAL – TAPPD’N

Peruvian singer-songwriter A.CHAL sprinkled in some Spanish words in his new single “TAPPD’N.” The rise to the top hasn’t been easy, but A.CHAL is enjoying the process.

Cami – “Luna”

Argentinian singer Cami shows off her vocal prowess with new emotional single “Luna.”

Big Soto – The Good Trip album

Venezuela’s Latin Urban star Big Soto released his star-packed album The Good Trip, which also has an accompanying music video for each song.

J Balvin & Khalid – “Otra Noche Sin Ti

J Balvin and Khalid join forces on a slow R&B beat for “Otra Noche Sin Ti,” where they want their ex-lover to come back. Read more about the collab here and get into all the feels.

Imanbek & Sean Paul feat. Sofia Reyes – “Dancing On Dangerous”

Russian DJ Imanbek recruited Sean Paul and Sofia Reyes for a new EDM track “Dancing on Dangerous,” which will get you ready to blast it full volume this summer.

Jay Menez – “Promete”

The night looks promising and Dominican artist Jay Menez knows it. Check out his new single “Promete.”

Myke Towers & Ñengo Flow – “BURBERRY”

The release for Lyke Myke feels imminent and Myke Towers dropped Latin Trap anthem “BURBERRY” featuring Ñengo Flow to get us ready for the bangers that are on the way.

Young Gatillo Feat. Rochy RD – “Cintura de Mono Remix”

Two of Dominican Republic’s artists on the rise Young Gatillo and Rochy RD team up for Dembow hit “Cintura de Mono Remix.”

Mon Laferte – Seis album

Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte is back with her new album Seis, where she tackles different genres. We actually had the chance to interview Mon Laferte to talk about Seis, the Gloria Trevi collab and more here.

Exclusive: Maluma Talks “Amor En Coma” with Manuel Turizo and Supporting Colombian Artists

By at 7:16 am
April 9, 2021 AT 7:16 am
Rising Colombian heartthrob Manuel Turizo released his new album Dopamina. One of the most hotly-anticipated tracks on the LP, “Amor En Coma” featuring Maluma, is also out. In an upcoming interview with Latido Music, Maluma talked about supporting the new wave of Colombian acts like Turizo.

Turizo sounds better than ever on his second album.

Dopamina is the second album from Turizo. He’s back with a fresh collection of reggaeton bangers that reflect the 20-year-old’s growth from his last LP. His signature baritone voice is richer and there’s more emotional depth in the lyrics. The songs are more grown too. Let’s just say “Caliente” with will.i.am and Dominican star El Alfa lives up to its name.

Manuel and Maluma team up for the emotional “Amor En Coma” music video.

“Amor En Coma” is one of the more romantic moments on the album. Two of Colombia’s hottest stars come together for the soaring track. In his career, Turizo is at a place that Maluma once was with his breakthrough album, 2016’s Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy. In a preview of his interview with Latido Music, Maluma spoke about supporting artists like Turizo.

“These collaborations I’m doing with these artists that are kind of new, I’m doing it because no one did with me at the beginning,” Maluma tells mitú. “I want to tell the world that there is a lot of talent here in Colombia and Latin America. This new wave that is coming is pretty big. I’m happy to help them and be a part of their process. I feel like it’s a good moment to start helping new projects, start helping new artists, and to keep going.”

Maluma and his compatriots are proudly representing Colombia.

In the past few years, Maluma, J Balvin, and Karol G have helped Colombia become a force in the reggaeton music scene. Like Shakira before them, these superstars are also pushing back on negative stereotypes of the country that are often reinforced in movies and TV shows like Netflix’s Narcos.

“It’s nice to go out to the states or Europe and when people talk about Colombia, they’re not talking anymore about Pablo Escobar, or about war, or about drugs,” Maluma says. “They talk about good music, good actors, good culture, and good sports. That makes me pretty happy that we’re changing the face of our culture.”

Turizo’s album also features OG reggaetoneros like Wisin y Yandel. One of the best moments is his collaboration with fellow heartthrobs-on-the-rise Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers in “La Nota.” Stay tuned for our full interview with Maluma very soon. For now, check out the dates for his Papi Juancho Tour this fall.

