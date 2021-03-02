J Balvin Debuts ‘Ma’ G’ with Canelo, Joins ‘Pokémon’ Album

Latidomusic

J Balvin had a pretty busy weekend. The Colombian superstar performed his new single “Ma’ G” at the Canelo vs. Yildirim boxing match. He also announced that he will be a part of the Pokémon 25 album.

J Balvin entered the ring with Canelo.

J Balvin performed at the big boxing match and joined Canelo Álvarez in his walk to the ring. At the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Balvin gave a fiery performance of “Ma’ G” that led into his 2018 global hit “Mi Gente.” The latter served as the soundtrack to Canelo’s epic entrance. That must’ve added to Canelo’s luck because he defeated Avni Yildirim.

J Balvin went back to his hometown for the “Ma’ G” music video.

“Ma’ G” was written by J Balvin, his longtime producer Alejandro “Sky Rompiendo” Ramírez, and “Tusa” co-writer Keityn. After tackling drill music with Eladio Carrión in “TATA,” Balvin gives the genre another spin here as he boasts about being the best. In Spanish, he says that he’s strong like Mike Tyson and he’s breaking through like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Balvin’s getting his swagger back with this triumphant return to his hip-hop roots.

The self-proclaimed “El niño de Medellín” returned to the city that raised him in the “Ma’ G” music video. The homecoming king got the streets dancing for him. Balvin is back with this first taste of new music from his next album.

Balvin is also joining the Pokémon franchise.

After Post Malone celebrated 25 years of Pokémon in a virtual concert on Feb. 27, J Balvin revealed that he will be part of a special compilation album. Katy Perry will join him, Posty, and other not-yet-announced artists for the Poké LP that’s due out this fall.

