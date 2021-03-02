Latidomusic

J Balvin Debuts ‘Ma’ G’ with Canelo, Joins ‘Pokémon’ Album

By March 2, 2021 at 7:39 pm
Photo: @TEOGRAPH

J Balvin had a pretty busy weekend. The Colombian superstar performed his new single “Ma’ G” at the Canelo vs. Yildirim boxing match. He also announced that he will be a part of the Pokémon 25 album.

J Balvin entered the ring with Canelo.

J Balvin performed at the big boxing match and joined Canelo Álvarez in his walk to the ring. At the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Balvin gave a fiery performance of “Ma’ G” that led into his 2018 global hit “Mi Gente.” The latter served as the soundtrack to Canelo’s epic entrance. That must’ve added to Canelo’s luck because he defeated Avni Yildirim.

J Balvin went back to his hometown for the “Ma’ G” music video.

“Ma’ G” was written by J Balvin, his longtime producer Alejandro “Sky Rompiendo” Ramírez, and “Tusa” co-writer Keityn. After tackling drill music with Eladio Carrión in “TATA,” Balvin gives the genre another spin here as he boasts about being the best. In Spanish, he says that he’s strong like Mike Tyson and he’s breaking through like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Balvin’s getting his swagger back with this triumphant return to his hip-hop roots.

The self-proclaimed “El niño de Medellín” returned to the city that raised him in the “Ma’ G” music video. The homecoming king got the streets dancing for him. Balvin is back with this first taste of new music from his next album.

Balvin is also joining the Pokémon franchise.

After Post Malone celebrated 25 years of Pokémon in a virtual concert on Feb. 27, J Balvin revealed that he will be part of a special compilation album. Katy Perry will join him, Posty, and other not-yet-announced artists for the Poké LP that’s due out this fall.

J Balvin and Karol G Lead 2021 Latin American Music Awards Nominations, Bad Bunny Follows

The nominations for this year’s Latin American Music Awards have just been released. The most-nominated artists are Colombia’s J Balvin and Karol G with nine nominations each. Right behind them is Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny with eight nominations.

The Latin AMAs are recognizing the power of la “Tusa.”

Undoubtedly, 2020 was a big year in Karol G’s career thanks to her monster smash “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj. She’s the only woman in the Artist of the Year category alongside heavy-hitters like J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Maluma, and Ozuna. “Tusa” is up for Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, which also grants Minaj a few Latin AMAs nominations.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin face-off in most of the major categories.

Thanks to his feature another one of last year’s big hits, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” with the Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin is tied with Karol G. It’s also up for Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. Balvin’s Colores faces off with Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG in the Album of the Year category. Benito is up for Song of the Year as well for his perreo-de-résistance “Yo Perreo Sola.”

The Latin AMAs are also recognizing the rising regional Mexican music stars.

Ozuna follows Bad Bunny with seven nominations. Colombian pop star Camilo and Karol G’s fiancé Anuel AA hold six nominations each. The Latin American Music Awards also has genre-based categories, allowing for rising Mexican acts like Natanael Cano, Christian Nodal, and Eslabon Armado to be among the night’s most-nominated acts with five nominations each.

Thanks to the recent phenomenon of pop stars teaming up with Latin music artists, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and Carrie Underwood are among the interesting nominees. Fans can vote for their favorites now and see the full nominations list at LatinAMAs.com/vota. The Latin AMAs will air live on Telemundo on April 15.

Bad BunnyJ BalvinKarol Glatin american music awardsnatanael cano

Karol G Goes Yee-Haw in “Location” Music Video with J Balvin and Anuel AA

Karol G is breaking in 2021 with one of the biggest collaborations of the Year. The Colombian superstar teamed up with J Balvin and her fiancé, Anuel AA, for “Location.” The trio gives reggaeton a country music makeover in the music video that was released on Feb. 12.

Karol G takes reggaeton on a country music detour.

There’s no denying Karol G’s star power that only grew stronger in 2020. Her last single “Bichota” impressively peaked within the top 10 of Billboard‘s Global 200 chart that pulls streaming data from over 200 countries and territories, including the U.S. To keep the momentum going, she recruited her compatriot J Balvin and Puerto Rican trapero Anuel for “Location.”

Karol G wrote “Location” with J Balvin, Anuel AA, and her longtime producer Ovy on the Drums, who at the helm of this stellar collaboration. Karol finds her groove in the song’s unique blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and country music. Balvin and Anuel come along for the ride in this perreo-ready hoedown. There was going to be a point where the old town road led to Colombia. Karol dropped a pin on one of the most fun and imaginative moments in reggaeton with “Location.”

It’s a reggaeton hoedown in the “Location” music video.

The music video for “Location” was directed by Colin Tilley, who has shot videos for pop stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Britney Spears. Karol G goes full yee-haw rocking a cowboy hat with her rhinestoned outfit. J Balvin and Anuel also get in on the reggaeton jig in the middle of the desert.

Karol G’s next album is a highly-anticipated release of the year. She’s so far previewed it with the previous hits “Bichota” and “Ay, Dios Mío!”

Anuel AAJ BalvinKarol GReggaeton