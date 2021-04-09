Latidomusic

Mon Laferte Talks Regional Mexican Album ‘Seis’ and Singing With Gloria Trevi

By April 9, 2021 at 7:53 am
MAYRA ORTIZ

Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte is back with her new album Seis. Across the 14 tracks, she tackles various regional Mexican music genres while enlisting the support of local legends like Gloria Trevi and Alejandro Fernández. That alternative edge that Laferte is known for is still present. In an interview with Latido Music, she talked about her inspiration for the album and the stories behind a few of the songs.

Chavela Vargas was a big inspiration for the album.

Laferte is from Chile, but she’s lived most of her music career in Mexico, so these sounds are familiar sounds to her. Another famous Mexican transplant, Costa Rica-born Chavela Vargas, was a major inspiration for Seis.

“She was a very free woman,” Laferte tells mitú. “I admired her freedom and her gall. She didn’t care what anyone thought. She was who she was. She sang her songs with heart and soul. She left her life in every song.”

There’s even a banda moment on Seis.

Regional Mexican music is heard around the world, especially in Chile. Before moving to Mexico, the sound of the country was part of Laferte’s childhood. She dabbled in banda music for the first time in “Se Me Va A Quemar El Corazón” with Banda El Limón De René Camacho.

“This album is an homage to Mexico, so it had to have a bit of everything that the country is known for,” Laferte says. “It was very important for me to represent banda music on this album. The truth is banda has always been interesting to me.”

“La Mujer” with Gloria Trevi

In a highly-anticipated moment on the album, Laferte teamed up with Trevi for “La Mujer.” She reveals this was a heavily requested collaboration by both their fan bases. In the incredible music video, Laferte and Trevi dance together in front of a giant vagina. The girl power here is everything.

“Gloria is someone who I have always admired since my childhood,” Laferte says. “She’s always been an inspiration to me because she’s a powerful woman too. She’s like Chavela. She’s a woman that rose from the ashes. We were practicing the choreography for the music video and I had so much fun with her. She was just as I imagined she would be.”

During the interview, I blurt out that this was a big moment for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community. “It’s a big moment for me too!” Laferte says with a laugh. “[To my fans in the community] I send them big kisses, a lot of love, and give them my thanks for listening to my music and for all the support.”

“Esta Morra No Se Vende”

Another girl power moment on the album is “Esta Morra No Se Vende.” Laferte is living her best Norteña life in this song that speaks to overly-advertised consumerism. She even lets out a grito to boot.

“That was one of the last songs I wrote for the album,” Laferte says. “Now with what’s happening with social media, this is an ode to ostentation. That I have expensive things. That I have this. That I have that. I believe that’s the reality that me and many other women face. You’re not going to buy me with your money, or your likes, or your numbers of any kind.”

“Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor” with Alejandro Fernández

“Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor” was the first single from Laferte’s Seis album. With Mexican music royalty, Fernandéz, she has a mariachi music moment. Even though the artists haven’t been able to meet face-to-face, they came through with a dreamy duet.

“When we recorded the song, we were at the beginning of the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Laferte says. “When we were very closed-off and didn’t go out. It was all done from a distance. He was very nice and very professional, but we didn’t see each other. Till this day we haven’t seen each other in person but only through technological means. He’s very cool. Very sweet. He has a beautiful voice.”

“Aunque Te Mueras Por Volver”

One of the most striking songs on Seis is “Aunque Te Mueras Por Volver.” This is most similar to the alternative drama that Laferte has served before in her greatest hits. If there was ever a need for a James Bond theme song in Spanish, this would be the perfect fit.

“The song was inspired by cinema like James Bond and all that,” Laferte says. “It also has that spirit of the music from the time of Frank Sinatra, Raphael from Spain, and José José from Mexico. Like that orchestral era with beautiful voices. The lyrics are the story of my life.” With a smirk, she adds, “Aunque te mueras por volver, but you already lost your chance.”

By at 7:16 am
April 9, 2021 AT 7:16 am
PHOTO COURTESY OF MANUEL TURIZO

Rising Colombian heartthrob Manuel Turizo released his new album Dopamina. One of the most hotly-anticipated tracks on the LP, “Amor En Coma” featuring Maluma, is also out. In an upcoming interview with Latido Music, Maluma talked about supporting the new wave of Colombian acts like Turizo.

Turizo sounds better than ever on his second album.

Dopamina is the second album from Turizo. He’s back with a fresh collection of reggaeton bangers that reflect the 20-year-old’s growth from his last LP. His signature baritone voice is richer and there’s more emotional depth in the lyrics. The songs are more grown too. Let’s just say “Caliente” with will.i.am and Dominican star El Alfa lives up to its name.

Manuel and Maluma team up for the emotional “Amor En Coma” music video.

“Amor En Coma” is one of the more romantic moments on the album. Two of Colombia’s hottest stars come together for the soaring track. In his career, Turizo is at a place that Maluma once was with his breakthrough album, 2016’s Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy. In a preview of his interview with Latido Music, Maluma spoke about supporting artists like Turizo.

“These collaborations I’m doing with these artists that are kind of new, I’m doing it because no one did with me at the beginning,” Maluma tells mitú. “I want to tell the world that there is a lot of talent here in Colombia and Latin America. This new wave that is coming is pretty big. I’m happy to help them and be a part of their process. I feel like it’s a good moment to start helping new projects, start helping new artists, and to keep going.”

Maluma and his compatriots are proudly representing Colombia.

In the past few years, Maluma, J Balvin, and Karol G have helped Colombia become a force in the reggaeton music scene. Like Shakira before them, these superstars are also pushing back on negative stereotypes of the country that are often reinforced in movies and TV shows like Netflix’s Narcos.

“It’s nice to go out to the states or Europe and when people talk about Colombia, they’re not talking anymore about Pablo Escobar, or about war, or about drugs,” Maluma says. “They talk about good music, good actors, good culture, and good sports. That makes me pretty happy that we’re changing the face of our culture.”

Turizo’s album also features OG reggaetoneros like Wisin y Yandel. One of the best moments is his collaboration with fellow heartthrobs-on-the-rise Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers in “La Nota.” Stay tuned for our full interview with Maluma very soon. For now, check out the dates for his Papi Juancho Tour this fall.

Argentine Pop Star Nicki Nicole Talks Breakthrough Past Year, “Ella No Es Tuya” and Seeing Women Rise Up

Argentine Pop Star Nicki Nicole Talks Breakthrough Past Year, “Ella No Es Tuya” and Seeing Women Rise Up

April 2, 2021 at 10:53 am
April 2, 2021 AT 10:53 am
JESSICA PRAZNIK

Nicki Nicole is a rising Gen-Z star in Latin music. In under two years, the Argentine artist has a Latin Grammy nomination and a global smash hit under her name. She’s extending her reach by collaborating with artists from around the world like Puerto Rican singer Lunay in “No Toque Mi Naik.” In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Nicole talked about the origins of her new single, her wild ascent this past year, and her love for her LGBTQ+ fans.

Nicole’s life changed with her Latin Grammy nomination last November.

Since releasing her debut album Recuerdos in 2019, Nicole has dominated the Argentine music scene as part of the country’s Latin trap music wave. The 20-year-old has amassed multiple top five hits on Billboard Argentina’s Hot 100 chart. Her career started to take a different turn last November when she was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammy Awards.

“That was something that I never expected in my life,” Nicole tells mitú about the nomination. “I knew it would happen one day but not this soon. The Latin Grammys have changed me. They’ve changed the whole course of my career. Even though I didn’t win, that [nomination] put me in a place that I never before dreamed of.”

Now she’s extending her success in Argentina to the rest of the world.

On the heels of that Latin Grammy nomination, Nicole kept the momentum in her career going when she jumped on the “Ella No Es Tuya” remix in February. She teamed up with Dominican artist Rochy RD and Puerto Rican superstar Myke Towers. While she’s known for her Latin trap sound, she dabbles in R&B and reggaeton for this collaboration that’s climbing up the US Billboard Latin chart.

“My life changed a lot [with that song],” she says. “I never before collaborated with artists who were not only big and respected but who were on another global level in their careers. That song with Rochy and Myke Towers not only changed the course of my career, it was a step that took my [artistic] identity to a place where I never thought it could go. I never worked with a rhythm like that. They’re incredible artists.”

Her latest global collaboration is “No Toque Mi Naik” with Lunay.

For her latest single “No Toque Mi Naik,” Nicole teams up with fellow Gen-Z artist on the rise Lunay. She blends her Latin trap edge with the Boricua singer’s reggaeton touch. The music video was shot in Puerto Rico where Nicole and Lunay raced ATVs around the island.

“Puerto Rico is one of the most beautiful places that I’ve gotten to know,” she says. “The inspiration for the song was from a few months ago when I put out [an IG] story that said ‘No Toque Mi Naik’ and all my fans hit me up saying, ‘You have to make that into a song. You have to do something with it.'”

A lot of major moments are happening in Nicole’s career, especially in the past year. She’s also learning plenty of lessons along the way.

“There was a lot of pressure,” Nicole says. “Not only pressure from the public to keep putting out music, but pressure from myself to keep putting out something better each time. I forgot that music is something that you have to feel. You have to make music when it’s born. It’s a process that I’m understanding little by little. I’m very proud to be young and to have the power to make music that I’m feeling.”

She’s happy to see more women in these male-dominated genres.

Nicole is also one of the women breaking through the Latin trap and reggaeton music scenes that are largely dominated by men. Since Puerto Rican icon Ivy Queen helped pave the way in these Latin hip-hop genres, more women, like Karol G, Natti Natasha, Becky G, Cazzu, and Anitta, have risen up in her wake.

“I believe that women have always been present in music, but they were never given an adequate opportunity to be heard,” Nicole says. “In this day, to see more women make up the music industry is something that’s incredible to me. There has to be more women, more respect, and more equality in all types of work. It’s not just about the female artists. There has to be more women in all spaces doing what they want to do.”

She loves her fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

Since the women have had to fight for space in these genres, the LGBTQ+ community often identifies with their struggle and feels empowered by their music. I ask Nicole if she has a message for her fans in the community and her face lights up as she gives her answer.

“We feel a bit guilty when we’re free,” Nicole says. “I think it happens to everyone. When we go out with clothes that we like wearing or acting like how we like to act, and someone looks at us strange, we feel like the guilty ones. When someone points at us because we’re different or they think our sexuality is strange, I believe the bad person is one that’s pointing. It makes us feel like we’re the guilty ones. That’s something we always have to fight for and we have to stop feeling guilty for what we feel, who we are, and who we want to be.”

She hopes to keep collaborating on her next album (and there might be a Camilo feature in the future).

As for what’s next, Nicole hopes to drop her second album later this year. One of the artists that she hopes to collaborate with in the future is Colombian pop star Camilo.

“I want to keep making music videos around the world and getting to know new places,” she says. “I want to keep collaborating with artists from different places and spaces. That makes me grow as an artist. I learn a lot from other people.”

