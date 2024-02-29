Salma Hayek‘s best kept skincare secret has roots in a Mexican folk remedy. Far-away from pricey creams or Botox, the actress admitted she can’t live without the ingredient tepezcohuite. Never heard of it? The skincare savior comes from a perennial tree that grows throughout Latin America. And while curanderas traditionally use tepezcohuite’s purported medicinal benefits for wounds and burns, it may be just as good for glowing skin.

“I use an ingredient called tepezcohuite that’s used in Mexico for burn victims,” Hayek shared with Elle. “It completely regenerates the skin.”

Of course, we had to do some digging on TikTok, and found Latinas posting dewy, glowy results using tepezcohuite on their skin:

Here’s what to know about the beauty hero tepezcohuite, which— incredibly enough— is found in a $14 cream.

Hayek shared her love for tepezcohuite’s incredible skin benefits: “This is why I have no Botox”

As per Healthline, tepezcohuite is a tree that grows through Latin American countries like Brazil, Mexico, and El Salvador. Reports show that the tree’s leaves may have skin benefits, possibly helping heal wounds and burns. Even more, as per the outlet, tepezcohuite also has antioxidant and antimicrobial compounds, which may improve skin conditions like acne.

Apart from scientific studies, though, many Latinos know about the tree’s possible benefits by word-of-mouth. In Latin America, curanderas and abuelas alike have used tepezcohuite for generations, applying it topically for skin ailments.

Indigenous communities of Mexico have used tepezcohuite for centuries, leading some to coin it the “Mayan skin tree.” In fact, Byrdie reports the Maya tradition of using tepezcohuite on burns.

Tepezcohuite is a folk remedy from Southern Mexico. Traditionally the nutrient rich bark is ground into a fine powder and applied to wounds. Tepezcohuite also offers skin barrier protection by reducing moisture loss and antioxidants that support cellular structure. pic.twitter.com/2dN13JZo5P — Face of Love Botanicals – Organic Skincare (@FaceofLoveCo) September 8, 2022

As Hayek described to Elle, she once took tepezcohuite to an American lab— and stopped workers in their tracks. “They were like ‘Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?'”

“This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings,” the Mexican actress stated at the time. “I only use my creams.”

Dermatologist Patricia Farris told Byrdie that while tepezcohuite is “known for its antibacterial activity,” few clinical trials have studied it. However, it does have “flavonoids that are powerful antioxidants,” which may help slow down skin aging. As per Dr. Farris, tepezcohuite also has “tannins, which are antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds” that can soothe your skin.

Still, as the doctor notes, the ingredient’s potential negative side affects have “not been studied,” so tread with caution.

I was getting a pimple and I put tepezcohuite all over my face last night and today it’s gone. Thank u 2 my mexican ancestors — Papi 911 (@gayxicano) January 31, 2021

If you do want to try tepezcohuite for yourself, why not go for a $14 cream? Yes, the Mexican brand Del Indio Papago has sold their Tepezcohuite Night Cream ($14) in shops for years. As per the bottle, it also includes vitamin E.

The brand has posted about the “magic” of tepezcohuite on social media, writing that it can “reduce the appearance of spots,” and “rejuvenate” skin.

One look at TikTok shows many people loving the cream, saying it helps fade away “acne scars.” As per reviews, it can also promote “juicy” skin:

Who else has an “old school” abuela who already put you on tepezcohuite years ago?