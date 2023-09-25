Vanessa Bryant Wears Proud Mamá Hat Cheering on Daughter Natalia on Runway Debut

Fierce

Natalia Bryant made her runway debut at a Versace and BOSS by HUGO BOSS show, and mom Vanessa could not be prouder. Not only did Natalia make her grand fashion debut with some of the world’s top luxury brands, but the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter did it during Milan Fashion Week.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 20-year-old model was signed to IMG Models in 2021.

Loading the player...

She rocked a sleek thigh-length dress with statement shoulder pads for the Versace show. The look was finished with shiny chrome Mary Jane flats and a purse.

For the BOSS by HUGO BOSS show, she wore an autumn-colored look with a brown jacket tucked into a black pencil skirt paired with a black handbag and heels. On Instagram, Natalia noted that the Versace experience felt “like a dream.”

“Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful,” the University of Southern California sophomore says.

Vanessa Bryant attended the event to show her support for her eldest daughter

The orgullosa mom of four shared a series of photos of her daughter from the event — each post and caption brimming with pride for her daughter’s achievement.

“Natalia, I’m so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I’m so happy for you @nataliabryant ! Bellísima! 😘 Versace! ❤️,” Vanessa writes in a post on Instagram.

In another post, Vanessa shows fans just how much of a “#ProudMommy” she is while attending her daughter’s second runway show for BOSS.

“Quick trip to Milano to cheer on my baby @nataliabryant 🥰😘❤️ #ProudMommy #BOSS @boss [.] Thank you @boss @imgmodels (and, the Milan Airport 🇮🇹),” the mom of the late Gigi Bryant adds.

In addition to all the pictures she shared of her daughter, Vanessa also posted videos of her daughter’s runway walk at both shows.

Vanessa isn’t the only person in Natalia’s life cheering her on. Family friends like LaLa Anthony, Aoki Lee Simmons and Khloe Kardashian celebrated the 20-year-old model in the comments of the posts she and her mother would share.

While Natalia received praise from her loved ones, fans were torn about her runway debut

Some fans were less than impressed by Natalia’s formal initiation into the world of luxury fashion. Many stated how it was a show of nepotism. But others defended the model and her first attempt at walking a runway.

One person said, “I don’t think she would’ve got the job without being kobes daughter, but congrats to her for living out her dreams. It makes sense for these brands to employ her as her name will bring them a lot of exposure[.]”

Someone else quipped, “wow the nepotism be nepotisming[.]”

“I’m sorry, but I’m getting sick of celebrities getting to do stuff like this just because they’re celebrities. I don’t mean to be rude, but she’s definitely not a runway model. Point blank..,” one Instagram user wrote, referencing her capabilities.

Another Instagram user called out those citing nepotism, saying, “Lol for all you crying about nepotism….This is the product of building generational wealth and success. You take the opportunities you’re given, just stay humble.”

Many came to support her first go at walking in a runway show. Others noted that her father would be proud.

“Watch Kendall’s first walk or Bella Hadid y STOP judging behind the fking phone,” one fan posted.

“Your dad is smiling. Rip Kobe,” the user noted.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com