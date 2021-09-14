Women Of Color Reigned At The 2021 Met Gala, Here Are Our Favorite Fashion Moments

Fierce

The Met Gala is the fashion event of the year, with the who’s-who of celebrities strutting the red carpet in their painstakingly-crafted looks. And this year was no exception. After the 2020 Met Gala was postponed “indefinitely” last year, the 2021 Met Gala promised to be the event everyone was waiting for.

And this year, women of color reigned. While in the past, Brown and Black people were sidelined in the fashion world, this year, they’re making their presence known. From Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, to MJ Rodriguez, to Eiza Gonzalez, women of color stole the show this year. Here is a list of our favorite fashion moments from the 2021 Met Gala.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Our jaw dropped when we saw this. Ever one to steal the show, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez showed up and showed out in a white Aurora James dress with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in red. AOC was accompanied by the designer herself. Queen!

Jennifer Lopez

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Jennifer Lopez looked straight out of a Robert Rodriguez film in this brown Ralph Lauren number.

Amanda Gorman

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman wore a stunning royal blue dress with a matching book as an accessory that read: “Give us your tired.”

MJ Rodriguez

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Emmy nominee MJ Rodriguez wore an elegant black and white gown by Thom Browne.

Nia Dennis

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Not only did gymnast Nia Dennis stun in a blue bodysuit with a matching mesh coverup, but she also wowed the crowd at the Met Gala by performing an acrobatic routine as part of her entrance.

Whoah! Nia Dennis & a marching band opening the Met Gala was not what I was expecting this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/EMBVNKlnEv — PettyOkino (@PettyOkino) September 13, 2021

Lupita Nyong’o

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Lupita Nyong’o opted for structure with this Versace denim gown. But it was her beautiful, sculptural afro that truly took everyone’s breath away.

Camilla Cabello

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Fresh off the success of Amazon’s “Cinderella,” Camila Cabello arrived at the Met Gala in a glittering violet two-piece gown by Michael Kors.

Tessa Thompson

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Afro-Latina Tessa Thompson served a look with this flame-like mini-dress with platform patent leather cowboy boots.

Natalia Bryant

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newly minted fashion model Natalia Bryant arrived at the Met Gala in a balloon-shaped, multicolor floral dress by Conner Ives.

Indya Moore

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Indya Moore wore a black and white Saint Laurent ensemble with an-eye catching cape with balloon sleeves. And her shaved head looked positively regal.

Eiza Gonzalez

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

This gorgeous Mexicana wore a red Atelier Versace gown with a deep leg slit, expertly channeling Old Hollywood glam.

Maluma

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Maluma turned heads with this red Versace head-to-toe leather look with matching shoes and frehsly-dyed platinum hair.

