MJ Rodriguez Makes History As the First Trans Person Ever To Be Nominated For A Lead Acting Emmy

wearemitu

Photo via Getty Images

It’s about damn time! Today, the nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced, and one particular Afro-Latinx person made history. MJ Rodriguez is officially the first trans person ever to be nominated for an Emmy in a lead acting role. Yes, you read that right. First trans person ever.

MJ Rodriguez was nominated in the Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Blanca Evangelista on “Pose”.

The third and final season of “Pose” delighted fans for its signature style and emotional punch. Critics called Rodriguez’s performance in the most recent season “the best work yet of her career”. And now, her work is finally being recognized by a powerful institution.

MJ Rodriguez took to Instagram to post a video of her reaction to the news. While we don’t see her directly on camera, we can hear her and her loved ones screaming with excitement when her name is called. “I’m still on cloud nine… I truly can’t believe it,” wroteRodrgiuez. “Thank you @televisionacad I’m still gagging. I didn’t get on cam am that much cause I looked a mess!! Lord Jesus I’m #EmmyNominated”.

Last year, fans of “Pose” (and of television in general) were outraged when Rodriguez wasn’t nominated for an Emmy.

Last year, “Pose” showrunner Janet Mock tweeted out her thoughts about The Academy’s continual snubbing of the Puerto Rican actress. “If they don’t give MJ mothaf*ckin’ Rodriguez an Emmy nomination, they — THE ACADEMY — is telling on themselves,” tweeted Mock. “This woman carries POSE on her shoulders.” Even Rodriguez herself penned an op-ed on the Emmy’s website decrying television’s lack of representation for Black, Latino, and trans people.

“The Television Academy can show love and support to our experience by opening the door to marginalized groups and letting us have a seat at the table, recognizing the hard work that many diverse groups of people have fought hard for and acknowledging the art and the talent,” she wrote. “Our world and the people in it are changing every day and I believe the Academy has the power to change — and make change as well.”

Meanwhile, fans and non-fans alike have taken to social media to celebrate the good, history-making news.

YAAAAAAAAS MOTHER BLANCA GETTING HER SPOTLIGHT!!!! SO proud of u @MjRodriguez7!!! 🙌🙌🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/lrvpdSaCZh — 𝑪𝒂𝒎 • #𝑾𝒆𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆𝑩𝒂𝒄𝒌𝑴𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑵 💛 (@WhatsACJ) July 13, 2021

“No other nominated actress had to do the heavy lifting Mj Rodriguez did,” wrote one Twitter user. “Her Blanca is truly seared in my brain and will be a character people remember and talk about for decades. Plain and simple Mj Rodriguez is a star and deserves the career (and awards) of one.”

“Mj Rodriguez is electric in Pose,” wrote another. “I’m happy the academy is finally recognizing her performance for what it is – outstanding.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com