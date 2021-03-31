Latidomusic

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and More Artists You Didn’t Know That Were Inspired by Selena Quintanilla

By March 31, 2021 at 12:15 pm
Getty Images / @recordingacademy Instagram

Most of us know the Latin artists that have been inspired by La Reina del Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla, like Becky G, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, etc. However, perhaps you didn’t know that Mother Monster aka Lady Gaga was inspired by Selena or that fellow Texan, Beyoncé, not only met Selena but also grew up listening to her on the radio. Here’s a list of 8 artists you probably didn’t know that also loved Selena.

Lady Gaga

For The Daily Telegraph, the Rain on Me singer was quoted saying that she was inspired by Selena’s bustiers for her concert outfits, as well as her career. Lady Gaga also tweeted back in the day that a Selena shirt was one of her favorites.

Whitney Houston

During a 1999 New York Daily News interview, the late singer Whitney Houston mentioned that she was inspired by Selena Quintanilla: “What she did in the English market was brilliant”.

Beyoncé

Queen Bey loved her fellow Texan, Selena. On one occasion during an MTV Tr3s interview, Beyoncé talked about meeting Selena at the Galleria Mall in Houston. She also mentioned how she would listen to Selena on the radio and even though she didn’t speak Spanish, listening to Selena helped her with her pronunciation.

Meghan Trainor

The All About That Bass singer told Entertainment Tonight that when she met Jennifer Lopez, she said: “Selena the movie was the reason I wanted to become a singer”.

Ashlee Simpson

American singer-songwriter Ashlee Simpson told MTV TR3s during an interview that she had always been a fan of Selena and that “Dreaming of You” was her favorite song.

Solange Knowles

Texas native, Solange Knowles covered “I Could Fall In Love With You” during her 2013-2014 World Tour. Solange has called Selena “one of her favorite artists growing up”.

HAIM

Pop-rock sister band HAIM told Glide Magazine that Selena the movie was their collective favorite movie.

Kacey Musgraves

Texans just love La Reina. Kacey Musgraves covered “Como La Flor” at the Houston Rodeo, and before performing told the crowd: “I love the queen Selena just as much as you do. This is our chance to honor her, by singing as loud as we can together.”

Kacey joins a list of artists that have covered Selena songs at the Houston Rodeo like Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Prince Royce.

On April 3, 1995, Selena Quintanilla was put to rest after being shot and killed by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar. Selena’s funeral was open to the public so fans could bid La Reina De Tejano a final farewell. Let’s take a moment to remember her. Here Is The Selena Funeral Footage You Might Not Have Seen

Selena never built walls separating her from her fans. On the day of her funeral, it was no different.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Thousands of friends, family, and fans made their way to Corpus Christi, Texas to wish Selena a loving farewell. Mourners gathered at the church where her body was laid in rest for all of her loved ones to see and pay respect to.

La Reina de Tejano music was laid to rest on April 3, 1995.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Family, friends, and fans were devastated by the sudden and tragic death of the singer. Her career had just started to cross over into English-language music and people were falling in love with her all over again.

She was buried dressed in the iconic purple we have come to associate her with.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

One of Selena’s last moments was performing at the Houston Astrodome in front of thousands of fans. The image of the singer in her purple jumper is one of the most resounding images fans have of Selena all these years later.

Many people lined up to pay their respect of the beloved Tejano singer.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

“She was a great role model for everybody,” a fan told AP.

The world looked on as somber pallbearers carried Selena’s casket to her final resting place.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

The once vibrant light of Selena Quintanilla was not extinguished when she died. She might not be with us physically anymore but her fans have kept her alive with her music and love.

Before lowering her casket, funeral-goers left hundreds of long-stemmed white roses, her favorite.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

The roses were a touching homage to the singer and the love she shared with her fans.

It was truly a sorrowful moment for all those who loved and cherished the singer.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Hundreds of people lined the streets to get a glimpse of the hearse carrying Selena’s casket to the cemetery. Everyone was trying to get one final look at the special singer who changed the face of Latinos in music.

As in life, Selena’s funeral was open to the public so everyone touched by the singer could bid her farewell.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Her importance to the Latino community cannot be stated enough. She was the first singer to go mainstream that looked like her community and represented her community with such grace.

The world watched heartbroken family and friends said goodbye.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

The heartbreak was felt around the world as all of her fans watched those closest to her giving her a final goodbye.

And a devastated husband tried to come to terms with his unimaginable loss.

Credit: Associated Press / Selfanaticos Online / YouTube

Chris Perez has continued to keep Selena alive through his own words and actions.

Watch the full funeral footage below. [Warning: You will see open casket images of Selena in the video.]

Chris Pérez Discusses Selena’s Death in New E! Documentary, ‘Death of Innocence’

Entertainment

Chris Pérez Discusses Selena’s Death in New E! Documentary, ‘Death of Innocence’

By March 30, 2021 at 11:10 am
BY  | March 30, 2021 AT 11:10 am
via YouTube

A new documentary on Selena Quintanilla’s death appeared on E! Entertainment television on Monday night. The documentary, called “True Hollywood Story: Death of Innocence”, takes a true-crime approach to Selena Quintanilla‘s death at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar.

The “Death of Innocence” series is meant to explore the “lives and legacies” or superstars whose lives were negatively impacted by obsessed fans who were “convinced they shared an intimate bond”. The “Death of Innocence” series will also have episodes devoted to singer Christina Grimmie and actress Rebecca Schaeffer.

This isn’t the first E! True Hollywood story dedicated to the Queen of Tejano music. In 1996, the celebrity news network aired a documentary called “The Selena Murder Trial” that focused on the aftermath of Selena’s death.

In “Death of Innocence”, Pérez detailed the trauma that he experienced because of Selena’s death. “It was traumatic, it was the hardest thing up until that point that I had ever had to go through,” Pérez, who was 25 at the time of Selena’s death, explained.

He went on to describe how he still experiences grief due to the loss of his wife. “I [still] miss her face, her laughter. She was just an amazing soul, an amazing spirit,” he said.

He also revealed how his short time with Selena changed his life forever. “She taught me a lot,” he said. “I used to never tell people I love them, you know? Or I miss them, or just give them gifts just because. I learned those things and many, many other things from her.”

Chris Pérez also explained that he has bared the brunt of fans’ grief and anger over the tragic way that Selena was taken from this earth.

“I heard fans that are like, ‘How could we let that happen?'” he revealed in “Death of Innocence”. “Come on now, you think that I would let anything happen to her, like seriously? None of us thought that [losing her] was even a possibility.”

He went on to explain that Selena’s loved ones believed they had done everything they could to keep her safe. “On the road, we had security so I never really feared for her safety,” he said. “You know, especially the way it happened to her. The fact that one of her friends did that, it’s just unbelievable.”

But as Martin Gomez, Selena’s designer, explained in the documentary, “evil can creep up into your home, and you don’t know that evil is there.”

The film also touched on the excitement that Selena had about releasing her upcoming English-language album.

As “Death of Innocence” explained, while Selena was a superstar in the American Spanish-speaking community, she wasn’t a mainstream star yet. But those around her had high hopes for her.

“Doing the English record, that was always the next big goal for her,” Pérez said. And after her death, it “felt like we had to finish it.” But completing the album when Selena wasn’t there was a painful struggle for her widower.

“Them pushing play for me to record the guitar tracks and to hear her voice coming out the speakers in the studio, it was just painful to go in [the recording booth] and have to create parts and make them sound a certain way, when really inside you’re just dying,” he explained

