Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and More Artists You Didn’t Know That Were Inspired by Selena Quintanilla

Most of us know the Latin artists that have been inspired by La Reina del Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla, like Becky G, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, etc. However, perhaps you didn’t know that Mother Monster aka Lady Gaga was inspired by Selena or that fellow Texan, Beyoncé, not only met Selena but also grew up listening to her on the radio. Here’s a list of 8 artists you probably didn’t know that also loved Selena.

Lady Gaga

For The Daily Telegraph, the Rain on Me singer was quoted saying that she was inspired by Selena’s bustiers for her concert outfits, as well as her career. Lady Gaga also tweeted back in the day that a Selena shirt was one of her favorites.

Leaving for Korea in less than a week!!!! Wearing my favorite t shirt today. It might be the raddest ever. pic.twitter.com/qSLvnqoq — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 12, 2012

Whitney Houston

During a 1999 New York Daily News interview, the late singer Whitney Houston mentioned that she was inspired by Selena Quintanilla: “What she did in the English market was brilliant”.

Beyoncé

Queen Bey loved her fellow Texan, Selena. On one occasion during an MTV Tr3s interview, Beyoncé talked about meeting Selena at the Galleria Mall in Houston. She also mentioned how she would listen to Selena on the radio and even though she didn’t speak Spanish, listening to Selena helped her with her pronunciation.

Meghan Trainor

The All About That Bass singer told Entertainment Tonight that when she met Jennifer Lopez, she said: “Selena the movie was the reason I wanted to become a singer”.

Ashlee Simpson

American singer-songwriter Ashlee Simpson told MTV TR3s during an interview that she had always been a fan of Selena and that “Dreaming of You” was her favorite song.

Solange Knowles

Texas native, Solange Knowles covered “I Could Fall In Love With You” during her 2013-2014 World Tour. Solange has called Selena “one of her favorite artists growing up”.

HAIM

Pop-rock sister band HAIM told Glide Magazine that Selena the movie was their collective favorite movie.

Kacey Musgraves

Texans just love La Reina. Kacey Musgraves covered “Como La Flor” at the Houston Rodeo, and before performing told the crowd: “I love the queen Selena just as much as you do. This is our chance to honor her, by singing as loud as we can together.”

Kacey joins a list of artists that have covered Selena songs at the Houston Rodeo like Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Prince Royce.

