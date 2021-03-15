Latidomusic

Rare Selena Grammys Photos Surface, Fans Are Upset With Her Lifetime Achievement Tribute

March 15, 2021
SELENAQOFFICIAL / INSTAGRAM

Selena was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Grammys last night. Her fans are not happy about how brief the tribute turned out to be.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honorees were shouted out in a minutes-long segment.

To be fair to the Grammy Awards, a full-on tribute to Selena was never promised by the show, but her fans still had high hopes. The Tejano music legend and her fellow Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, Salt-N-Pepa, Talking Heads, Marilyn Horne, Lionel Hampton, and Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, were treated to a minutes-long segment that announced them as honorees.

The Selena fans were not happy.

Fans watched the whole three-hour-long telecast with an expectation for Selena to be celebrated in a bigger way. Many fans express their discontent on Twitter following the very short Lifetime Achievement Award segment.

Memes flooded social media as people felt cheated of a Selena tribute.

Some people were not happy with the Selena tribute some felt they were promised. Selena is super important to her fans so if you are going to give them a tribute, make sure you make good on that promise.

There were so many memes.

Selena’s family celebrated her Lifetime Achievement Award on social media.

Selena’s family was still very excited to received the Lifetime Achievement Award on her behalf.

“Thank you to The Recording Academy in recognizing Selena for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award and a special thank you to Selena’s fans for their love and support to her music and legacy,” read the post with a picture of the award.

Chris Pérez, who was married to Selena, congratulated his late wife on the honor.

Her family also unveiled photos of Selena getting ready for the night that she won her first and only Grammy Award.

In a lead-up to last night’s Grammy Awards, Selena’s family unveiled some rare photos of the singer getting ready for the 1994 Grammy Awards. She can be seen getting her hair done and hanging out in New York City with her sister, Suzette Quintanilla. “We had such a great time,” Suzette commented on the post.

The photos were taken hours before Selena won her first and only competitive Grammy Award. Her LP Selena Live! won in the Best Mexican/American Album category.

Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis Win Their First Grammy Awards, Jhay Cortez Performs “Dákiti” with Benito

Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis Win Their First Grammy Awards, Jhay Cortez Performs “Dákiti” with Benito

March 15, 2021
BADBUNNYPR / KALIUCHIS / INSTAGRAM

Celebrations are in order for Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis. Both artists won their very first Grammy Awards last night.

Benito won his first Grammy Award!

The Puerto Rican superstar was nominated for two Grammy Awards. During the pre-show, Bad Bunny’s collaboration “Un Día (One Day)” with Tainy, J Balvin, and Dua Lipa was defeated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” won the category.

In a first for the Best Latin Pop or Urban category, it was presented during the main Grammy telecast. Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG defeated recent works by Ricky Martin, Kany García, Camilo, and Debi Nova. He’s now a Latin Grammy and first-time Grammy winner.

We finally got a live performance of “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez.

Bad Bunny also performed his global hit “Dákiti” for the first time with Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez. The guys shined during the neon-colored performance for the El Último Tour Del Mundo cut. For his first big Grammy moment, Cortez was feeling himself in his see-through mesh shirt. The guys were later spotted dancing to Dua Lipa’s performance of “Levitating” and Benito knew the words.

Congrats to Kali Uchis too for her first Grammy win!

During the pre-show, Kali Uchis also became a first-time Grammy winner. When DJ and producer Kaytranada’s “10%” won for Best Dance Recording, the Colombian-American singer took home a Grammy as the song’s featured artist. She was previously nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2017 for featuring on Juanes’ “El Ratico.”

Uchis’ Grammy win comes at an incredible time in her career as she’s riding high off the global hit “Telepatía.” She recently put out a lyric video for Billboard Hot 100 top 40 hit.

In other interesting Grammy wins news, Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade claimed her second Grammy in the Best Regional Mexican Music Album. Beyoncé became the most-awarded woman and most-awarded singer in Grammy history with 28 wins. With her Album of the Year victory for Folklore, Taylor Swift won the category for a historic third time.

Will Bad Bunny Win His First Grammy Award This Weekend?

Will Bad Bunny Win His First Grammy Award This Weekend?

March 12, 2021
STILLZ

There’s a good chance that Bad Bunny could win his first Anglo Grammy this weekend. The Puerto Rican superstar is nominated twice this year and his top-selling YHLQMDLG album might win it for him.

Bad Bunny was first nominated for a Grammy in 2019.

Bad Bunny is no stranger to the Grammy Awards. He received his first nomination in 2019 in the main Record of the Year category. This was thanks to his feature on Cardi B’s global smash “I Like It” with Colombian reggaetonero J Balvin. Last year, Benito was nominated twice in the strangely-titled Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album. He was up for his debut album x 100pre and his joint LP Oasis with J Balvin. Spanish singer Rosalía won for her El Mal Querer album.

YHLQMDLG might be what wins it for him this year.

This year that crowded aforementioned category was split into two categories. Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG, the top-selling Latin LP of 2020, is nominated for the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category. The album famously peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. Benito then became the first artist to top the chart with an all-Spanish album when El Último Tour Del Mundo dropped last November.

In the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category, Bad Bunny faces competition from longtime Grammy favorites and fellow Puerto Ricans Ricky Martin and Kany García. He’s also up against 2020’s breakthrough Colombian pop star Camilo and rising Costa Rican singer Debi Nova. The heavy media campaigns behind Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour Del Mundo might be what won over his colleagues at the Recording Academy.

He has a chance to win a Grammy with Dua Lipa, too.

The Grammys expanded on what pop music means in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Interestingly Tainy’s bilingual bop “Un Día (One Day)” featuring Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Dua Lipa was included in this category. Kudos to Recording Academy for not generalizing this as a Latin release. Korean boyband BTS’ “Dynamite” was also nominated in a historic first for a K-Pop music recording.

In the aforementioned category, Tainy’s song is one of Lipa’s six Grammy nominations this year. She’s a favorite and might be what pulls the win for the “Un Día” squad. They still face stiff competition from BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and the Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande “Rain on Me” collaboration.

We’ll find out on Sunday night if Bad Bunny is able to add a Grammy to his trophy shelf that already includes a few Latin Grammys. The Grammy Awards will air on CBS. Bad Bunny is scheduled to perform with his “Dákiti” collaborator Jhay Cortez.

