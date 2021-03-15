Rare Selena Grammys Photos Surface, Fans Are Upset With Her Lifetime Achievement Tribute

Latidomusic

Selena was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Grammys last night. Her fans are not happy about how brief the tribute turned out to be.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honorees were shouted out in a minutes-long segment.

recording academy: hey we’re doing a tribute to Selena Quintanilla and giving her the lifetime achievement award! make sure you watch!



the tribute: pic.twitter.com/SGQa6T4hca — gwen ミ☆ (@ibegyourpart0n) March 15, 2021

To be fair to the Grammy Awards, a full-on tribute to Selena was never promised by the show, but her fans still had high hopes. The Tejano music legend and her fellow Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, Salt-N-Pepa, Talking Heads, Marilyn Horne, Lionel Hampton, and Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, were treated to a minutes-long segment that announced them as honorees.

The Selena fans were not happy.

No way was that the tribute for Selena Quintanilla BYE #grammys pic.twitter.com/UEOOwKcLQR — salma (@ssalmaab) March 15, 2021

Fans watched the whole three-hour-long telecast with an expectation for Selena to be celebrated in a bigger way. Many fans express their discontent on Twitter following the very short Lifetime Achievement Award segment.

Memes flooded social media as people felt cheated of a Selena tribute.

The Recording Academy: we are going to have a Selena Quintanilla tribute at the #Grammys



Also the Recording Academy: pic.twitter.com/b2QBXYIiIW — Siobhain (@summer0001) March 15, 2021

Some people were not happy with the Selena tribute some felt they were promised. Selena is super important to her fans so if you are going to give them a tribute, make sure you make good on that promise.

There were so many memes.

Me when the Recording Academy said there was going to be a Selena Quintanilla tribute vs Me when I saw 2 seconds of them announcing that she received the Lifetime Achievement Award #Grammys pic.twitter.com/UM1NhBiF53 — Siobhain (@summer0001) March 15, 2021

Selena’s family celebrated her Lifetime Achievement Award on social media.

Thank you to the The Recording Academy in recognizing Selena for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award and a special thank you to Selena’s fans for their love and support to her music and legacy. 💜 #Grammys @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/EwSeXtfkti — Selena (@SelenaLaLeyenda) March 15, 2021

Selena’s family was still very excited to received the Lifetime Achievement Award on her behalf.

“Thank you to The Recording Academy in recognizing Selena for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award and a special thank you to Selena’s fans for their love and support to her music and legacy,” read the post with a picture of the award.

Chris Pérez, who was married to Selena, congratulated his late wife on the honor.

Her family also unveiled photos of Selena getting ready for the night that she won her first and only Grammy Award.

In 1994 hours before the 37th Annual Grammy Awards held in New York, Selena was with her sister Suzette having her hair styled in what would become one her most iconic timeless looks. This was Selena’s first Grammy experience and she was very excited. @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/U7QOHZMtxa — Selena (@SelenaLaLeyenda) March 14, 2021

In a lead-up to last night’s Grammy Awards, Selena’s family unveiled some rare photos of the singer getting ready for the 1994 Grammy Awards. She can be seen getting her hair done and hanging out in New York City with her sister, Suzette Quintanilla. “We had such a great time,” Suzette commented on the post.

The photos were taken hours before Selena won her first and only competitive Grammy Award. Her LP Selena Live! won in the Best Mexican/American Album category.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com