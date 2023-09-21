Colombian Entrepreneur Gigi Vogel Found Balance and A Business Through Ancestral Beauty Techniques

Fierce

As Gigi Vogel worked in the corporate world, it became taxing for her to balance her physical and emotional well-being.

She explored numerous approaches to wellness, leading her to test several natural practices to see what worked for her. In short, Vogel felt the need to share her findings on social media, eventually becoming one of the most sought-after individuals within Miami’s burgeoning health and wellness community.

Her wellness journey wasn’t just a sudden interest; she was first exposed to it by her mother while living in Colombia. Exposure from a young age to seeing how a Gua Sha and lymphatic drainage tools were used became a core memory.

“I learned about the power of lymphatic drainage, and it immediately brought me back to my roots: the Colombian ancestral beauty techniques, tools, and ingredients that all the women in my family had practiced and used for years,” Vogel explained.

In 2017, she realized that the natural next step was to develop a brand, now known as De La Heart. Vogel spoke to mitú about how her culture served as inspiration and what she would say to Latinas new to business.

The origins of De La Heart and how Latin America played a part

Vogel’s personal search for wellness came from a need to improve her quality of life and health. She began living mindfully, eating a plant-based diet, and more. After having experience in international business, finance, and fashion, Vogel later studied to become a health coach.

“As my life and health started to improve, I felt inspired to share my transformation with the world, together with my tips and curious findings,” said Vogel.

Accessibility was a key factor for her when it came to what she shared with the health and wellness community. It became part of her mission when she founded De La Heart and the inspiration for her first patent-pending, award-winning product: the Body Massage Tool.

It takes inspiration from the Latin American massage technique, maderoterapia, or wood therapy. Anyone can use it at home to help fluids and toxins course through to the lymph nodes. They are naturally eliminated by the targeted pressure the tool provides. When done regularly, it can reduce inflammation and strengthen your immune system. There’s a reason why celebrities like Dua Lipa and Melissa Wood use it routinely!

The ergonomic design is handmade of high-quality ivory wood in Colombia. In fact, it went through five other iterations before landing on the final product. “Since then, I’ve been devoted to simplifying and making beauty and wellness accessible to everyone around the world,” said Vogel.

Vogel never thought she’d start a business

De La Heart expanded into a one-stop shop for holistic self-care. Vogel developed facial and body dry brushes, skincare oils, bath treatments, and more for the consumer searching for all-natural beauty essentials.

It might come as a surprise to know that starting a brand wasn’t something she ever intended to do. “I was just sharing and creating out of a place of passion and desire to help others help themselves,” said Vogel.

In the six years since starting De La Heart, she has kept her business thriving. She calls entrepreneurship an “incredible learning experience,” which opened her up to other opportunities.

How her culture influences her business sense

The Colombian-born and Miami-raised entrepreneur owes her motivation to her culture.

“We are resilient. We fall down seven times, stand up 8,” said Vogel. “And I see that in the faces of all the Latinos making a life for themselves in this country. It’s who we are.”

Sharing her passions out of a place of authenticity helped her when it came time to launch De La Heart. To Vogel, the key to moving in the world is making sure to spend a little time in the day to become the best version of herself.

For any Latinas who are new to entrepreneurship, Vogel recommends starting with an idea you truly believe in.

“Create for you, then refine your vision, be prepared to work hard—harder than you think—and line up your funding,” she said. “You have to stay determined, resilient, and always ready to pivot.”

