A Deep Dive Into America Ferrera, Ryan Piers Williams’ 18-Year Relationship: From College to ‘Barbie’

America Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, brought their married life to the big screen in the recently released “Barbie” movie.

The Honduran-American actress plays Gloria, a mother and Mattel employee, while her partner briefly appears as a dad and Spanish student. This beautiful and surprising role-play shows how art can imitate life.

Every love story has a beginning and this real-life couple has an adorable one. Let’s look at the timeline of this relationship that began almost 20 years ago at university.

From friends to lovers, this story began in 2005

Believe it or not, Ferrera and Williams met in 2005 at the University of Southern California when they worked together on a film project, PEOPLE reported.

The spark ignited when he cast her in his short film “Muertas.” Their friendship and interest in cinema brought them together, and soon after, they officially became a couple.

After being in a relationship for two years, they moved in together. Then, in June 2010, they got engaged and tied the knot the following year in Chappaqua, New York, at the home of Ferrera’s “Ugly Betty” co-star Vanessa Williams.

“Happy anniversary to my emergency contact. My person and home for 18 years. Damn, we look young here,” wrote the “Ugly Betty,” star last June on her Instagram.

Ferrera and Williams welcomed their first child, Sebastián, on May 29, 2018, while the little girl, Lucía, was born on the 4th of the same month, nearly two years after. The family cherishes privacy and doesn’t share images of their children’s faces on social media.

The couple’s love of cinema is among their many similarities

Although the couple met thanks to their love of cinema, the industry keeps them close together as they collaborate on several films.

In 2010, Williams directed the movie “The Dry Land,” which tells the story of an American soldier returning home from war. Here, Ferrera was the protagonist alongside actor Ryan O’Nan.

Four years later, they co-starred in the drama film “X/Y,” which dives into the lives and interactions of friends living in New York. Williams wrote and directed the movie.

Outside of the big screen, they have a passion for politics. Together with Wilmer Valderrama, they founded a nonprofit named Harness that supports cultural organizers.

Fans react to heartwarming moments on social media with each other and two children

Williams and Ferrera are among social media’s favorite couples

This adorable couple has melted social media users on more than one occasion by sharing precious moments they live together as a family of four.

Some point out how lucky they are to have found each other.

“Wow, that is something beautiful and special. Unfortunately, not everyone can find someone who adores them,” wrote a fan on Instagram.

Others loved seeing them together in “Barbie.”

America Ferrera’s husband saying “si se puede” in Barbie healed something in my soul — a (@tatttaurus) July 25, 2023

“I loved his cameo role. He was so funny,” commented another person.

Many agreed with the decision of preserving their kids’ privacy.

“So much respect for you. You’ve chosen for your children’s privacy and the right to choose their online presence. So many people in the public eye are not considering their kids,” commented a fan on Instagram.

