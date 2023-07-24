From America Ferrera to Shakira: 10 Influential Latinas Honored With Their Own Barbie Doll

Fierce

One of the summer’s highly expected films, “Barbie” is finally in theaters.

The live action film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The characters go on a journey of self-discovery after their expulsion from Barbieland alongside a large ensemble including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, and more.

Loading the player...

The first Barbie originated on March 9, 1959, at the American International Toy Fair in New York City as a creation of Ruth Handler. Over the last decades, Barbie dolls have captured young girls’ hearts worldwide. Now, Barbie is available in 35 skin tones, 97 hairstyles and nine body types.

Honoring Barbie’s new film, we’re highlighting 10 Latinas that got their own dolls representing la cultura.

America Ferrera

In the upcoming Barbie film, America Ferrera plays a human, Gloria. She works as an assistant at Mattel and spends her days thinking about Barbie dolls. The actress’ character inspired a newly launched Barbie in her honor.

Sasha Calle

As Sasha Calle made history by becoming the first Latina to play Supergirl in the film, “The Flash.” She also got her very own Supergirl Barbie doll. It features a flowing cape adorned with the S-Shield in a red and blue bodysuit.

Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan got her Barbie doll to celebrate her 65th birthday. The doll took inspiration from her Cuban heritage and musical trajectory. She has a black and gold jacket with jeweled accents and an oversized lace sleeve — a leopard belt with matching thigh-high boots and golden accessories.

Celia Cruz

Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa, continues to shine with her own Barbie. The doll has Celia’s signature hairstyle, a sparkly red and gold dress and a golden mic celebrating her decades-long musical career.

Shakira

Shakira, Shakira… The Colombian singer’s doll gives rock vibes with her curly blonde hair, a fitted black vest, black pants with embroidered burgundy flowers and a mic. Can we just say even in Barbie form, her hips don’t lie.

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the block has two Barbie dolls inspired by her, the “Red Carpet” and “World Tour.” The first doll wears a miniature version of the Zuhair Murad evening gown worn by JLo at the 2012 Oscars. The second doll wears a sheer, form-fitting bodysuit embroidered with rhinestones.

Katya Echazarreta

Katya Echazarreta‘s Barbie pays homage to being the first Mexican-born woman in space. She went from playing with Barbies, pretending to be an astronaut, to becoming one. We love a full circle moment!

Frida Kahlo

Barbie recognized iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo as a female role model. Mattel added her to their “Inspiring Women” series, a fitting tribute to a Latina whose talents are recognized worldwide.

Laurie Hernandez

Laurie Hernandez, an Olympic gold medalist, is known for being part of the “Final Five” at the 2016 Summer Olympics. She was honored with her own Barbie, “Shero,” because of her inspiration for young girls and ability to break boundaries.

RBD’s Anahí, Maite Perroni and Dulce Maria

If you grew up in the 2000s and were obsessed with the telenovela “Rebelde,” you probably remember the RBD girls had their own Barbie dolls. Anahí, Maite Perroni, and Dulce Maria influenced a whole new generation of young girls with their iconic school uniforms and angsty roles.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com