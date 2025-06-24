California Governor Gavin Newsom recently appeared on mitú Daily. He spoke about everything impacting California right now from immigration raids to the current administration’s attacks. California, and Los Angeles specifically, have seen members of the military mobilized against peaceful American protesters, mass raids, and chaos impacting our communities. Here is what Gov. Newsom has to say about the Trump administration’s action in California.

Due process is crucial in ensuring everyone’s rights

The Trump administration has been moving with alarming speed towards its plan for mass deportations. In this attempt, legal experts have weighed in on what they consider a violation of due process rights for people in the United States. The mass raids and detentions in Los Angeles sparked further concern as people were being arrested and disappeared. There was little to no information given as to the whereabouts of those being arrested.

The State of California is working to coordinate efforts to make sure that people in the state have access to their due process rights. This came in the form of a special session from the California legislature to draft policies to strengthen communications across the state.

“I called on the legislature to provide more resources, more financial resources, for legal aid to support our networks that exist in our hubs up and down California to share information in real time and to provide a process to do just that,” California Governor Gavin Newsom told mitú Daily. “To provide support for due process and to make sure that people that seek access to counsel get it. That said, this is an administration that doesn’t believe in due process.”

For clarification, due process is a right that is granted to all people in the U.S. It is not tied to a person’s citizenship. It is a constitutional right that is afforded to all people living within the U.S. borders. Due process ensures fairness in legal matters and requires that people get that fair day in the court of law, something immigrants have been denied during this Trump administration.

Gov. Newsom acknowledges California’s current fight against the administration

The California legislature recently introduced a bill targeting masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The bill would law enforcement at all levels to remove their masks when conducting official business in California. Part of the fear gripping immigrant communities is the presence of masked men arresting neighbors, friends, and family members. The bill, introduced by state Sens. Scott Wiener (D–San Francisco) and Jesse Arreguín (D–Berkeley), would also require law enforcement to wear identifiable uniforms.

“It’s actually going through legal counsel right now,” Gov. Newsom said. “The question is, ‘Can you legally require them to become unmasked?’ Regardless of the merits of that. Why are they masked? What are they afraid of if they’re doing their job? It’s to increase stress. It’s to increase anxiety.”

The governor acknowledges the importance of targeting violent criminals but says that’s not what is happening

Gov. Newsom agrees that no one wants violent people in their communities. Nor do lawmakers or leaders want violent people on the streets. However, the raids that are being conducted are not in line with the campaign promise of only targeting violent criminals made by President Donald Trump. Instead, he is moving closer to mass deportations aimed at creating pain and tearing apart communities and wrecking the economy.

“Less than 10 percent, less than 10 percent, less than 10 have violent criminal backgrounds,” Gov. Newsom said about the immigration arrests. “This is about mass deportation. This is about terrorizing diverse communities and this needs to be called out. Forgive me for the intensity in response.”

Watch the full Gov. Newsom interview with mitú Daily here.