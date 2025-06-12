Los Angeles has seen several days of peaceful protests in downtown against the Trump administration’s immigration raids. The city was rocked when ICE agents flooded streets to detain people at their jobs, schools, and homes. Despite promising to target “criminals,” the Trump administration has turned its immigration focus to friends, families, and neighbors, tearing communities apart.

While some are celebrating the inhumane treatment of undocumented people, Angelenos are showing up in large numbers to push back. We spoke with people at the Los Angeles protest to ask them why they continue to show up in the face of increasing militarization. President Donald Trump has directed 4,000 California National Guard members and 700 active U.S. Marines to fight against American citizens. The unprecedented and dangerous escalation from the federal government brought chaos and fear to the protests. Here is what they had to say about why the keep showing up to protest the ICE raids in Los Angeles. Some names have been changed to protect their identity.

Gordita – 20 years old

“I’m an indigenous Mexican, I’m Chicana. I’m here because I’m a child of immigrants, and I believe that this country, this land, is ours. I’d love to make an impact. Speak for those who can’t speak.”

A – 23 years old

“I’m here to protest to stand up for my people and bring attention to what’s happening right now all over the city.”

Ariel – 28 years old

“I’m here today because I could not sleep last night. All I could see on my social media feeds is all of the violence being done against the peaceful protesters in Los Angeles. I am seeing rubber bullets being shot at people at point blank range. I’m seeing federal officers from building windows shooting down at peaceful protesters and press being pushed out of press pools. In the United States, peaceful protests are legal. It is one of the basic tenets of this country and I had to come out here to practice it.”

Ana Navarro – 29 years old

“I’m out here for my family today. I’m their voice. They can’t come out, so I am out here for them. Don’t believe the news. Believe live videos and social media more than what the news is telling you.”

Daniel Rizo – 30 years old

“I’m here because I was born down the street. This is my city. I love LA. Here in LA, you go down the street and you’re going to find an immigrant. Whether they are Brown or Asian, whatever it is, there’s an immigrant right down the street here. That’s what I’m here for. I am here to fight for those who are scared. Those who don’t even want to go buy their own groceries. I’m here for them.

Also, I’m proudly wearing my Mexican flag because right now, in the news and media, they are demoralizing this flag and the city’s polluted with trash everywhere. You know that infamous photo of the Waymo guy. I’m proud of my flag, you know, f*ck it. That’s me too. I’m out here to show that this flag also represents peace. This is a peaceful protest. I’m out here. I’m going to try to control it as much as I can. Yesterday I was here and my whole group was peaceful.”

Natalie – 20 years old

“My uncle has been affected by ICE because he got taken away. So, I’m out here speaking for him and my family who can’t go out at the moment. It’s going to happen to you sooner or later so go out and start protesting as soon as you can. Go out and help others who can’t help at the moment.”