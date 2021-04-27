Watch the Trailer For ‘Vivo’, the New Netflix Animated Musical Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda
Courtesy Sony Pictures Animation
An animated movie-musical starring Latino talent is on its way, and this time, it’s starring Lin-Manuel Miranda. On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the teaser trailer for “Vivo”, an original movie set to premiere on the streaming service in June.
The colorful and joyful trailer quickly got fans excited for the animated movie that the film’s director calls “a love letter to Latin music.”
According to Deadline, the plot is as follows:
Vivo follows a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear”), voiced by Miranda, who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively Havana square with his beloved owner Andrés (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos González). Though they may not speak the same language, Vivo and Andrés are the perfect duo through their common love of music. But when tragedy strikes shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval (Grammy-winner Gloria Estefan), inviting her old partner to her farewell concert in Miami with the hope of reconnecting, it’s up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: A love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Yet in order to get to the distant shores of Miami, Vivo will need to accept the help of Gabi (newcomer Ynairaly Simo) – an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum.
The soundtrack is gonna be fire! The animation looks very good too!— Josh❤️ Mortal Kombat & TFATWS #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) April 27, 2021
According to Deadline, the cast will also include Zoe Saldana, Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer.
We have to say, this sounds amazing! Not only is it filled with Latino voice talent (Lin-Manuel Miranda! Zoe Saldana! La Conga Reina!), but it the animation looks amazing and the soundtrack will be filled with original songs penned by Miranda himself. What more could you ask for?
Really excited about LMM BUT the La Reina Gloria Estefan has me going through the roof!— (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ SdubR ♥🇯🇲 (@shawnzukie) April 27, 2021
Apparently, “Vivo” was initially slated to premiere in theaters on June 4, before Netflix snatched the film up. And Lin-Manuel Miranda couldn’t be happier.
VIVO is directed by Oscar® nominee Kirk DeMicco, written by DeMicco and Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, and co-directed by Brandon Jeffords.— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 27, 2021
Also on the team: Legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, who served as visual consultant on the film! pic.twitter.com/EqMSA9QOeu
“Bringing Vivo to life has been an incredible artistic journey,” Miranda told Deadline. “I couldn’t ask for better creative partners than Kirk, Quiara, Alex and the entire team at Sony Animation. I’m so excited Vivo will have a home at Netflix, where kids of all ages will be able to enjoy the film’s songs and adventures again and again.”
And Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t the only Latino involved in “Vivo”‘s production. Screenwriter Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the book for “In The Heights,” is co-writer of “Vivo”, along with the film’s director, Kirk DeMicco.
We’re super excited to watch this movie. Look for it on Netflix on June 4th, 2021.
