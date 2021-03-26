All The Fun Streams Available On Netflix Starting In April

Entertainment

It was over a year ago when Tiger King was unleashed upon all of our quiet, unsuspecting “two-week” quarantines. Little did we know at the time that the now hit TV show would be just one of many that we binged watch over the course of our new normal.

To celebrate the show’s one year anniversary, Netflix is spoiling all of us with even more Tiger King content, in the best way possible. They’re throwing a bunch of drag queens into the mix. They will bring us a live TikTok drag-queen musical adaptation starring RuPaul’s Drag Race alums. And the Internet is gagging!

"RuPaul's Drag Race" queens are ready to bring new life to Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and all our favorite characters with the live TikTok "Tiger King" musical (via @toofab)https://t.co/4LQ45Yyrdk — TMZ (@TMZ) March 21, 2021

In honor of the one-year anniversary of the documentary series that took a far more innocent pre-Covid world by storm, Netflix is upping the ridiculous to an even more extreme level.

While based on true events, Tiger King captured our imaginations by its larger-than-life real characters, over-the-top (again real) storylines and insane twists and turns. So who better to bring such a bold and brash story to life again than some of the world’s most popular drag queens?!

In what may be the most ridiculous announcement of the new year, Vulture was first to report the anniversary announcement of a live staged production of the docuseries’ story, or at least something related to it.

Honestly, they’ve got one of the queens taking on the role of “The Tiger,” so we don’t really know what to expect. Except that we full expect it to be glorious.

The drag queen cast is full of talent and won’t disappoint.

This wasn't on my 2021 bingo card, but I'm here for it 👀 https://t.co/GSUD9gIMru — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) March 22, 2021

“The Tiger Queens: The Tiger King Musical Live” is being described as a TikTok musical and stars “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums in all of its key roles — did we mention the tiger? — including Willam as Joe Exotic, Kim Chi as Carole Baskin and Heidi N. Closet taking on what has to be the hardest role, “The Tiger.”

But we suspect the reigning Miss Congeniality, from the most recent cycle of the long-running competition series, will be just purrific in the role. Willam was ousted from Season 4, but has gone on to actual acting gigs on projects as big as “A Star Is Born.” Chi made it to finalist on Season 8.

“Tiger Queens” will stream live on Netflix’s TikTok account on Sunday, March 28, so you have a few days left to mentally prepare yourself.

