All The Fun Streams Available On Netflix Starting In April
Spring is officially here and sweeping in with a new bundle of shows and films to binge and watch on Netflix. From the much-anticipated adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone series to a new David Attenborough docuseries, there are tons of shows to look forward to watching this April.
That’s right, spring into action gang, this April has a world of great streams!
April 1
- 2012
- Cop Out
- Friends with Benefits
- Insidious
- Legally Blonde
- Leprechaun
- Magical Andes: Season 2
- The Pianist
- The Possession
- Prank Encounters: Season 2
- Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
- Tersanjung the Movie
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- White Boy
- Worn Stories
- Yes Man
April 2
- Concrete Cowboy
- Just Say Yes
- Madame Claude
- The Serpent
- Sky High
April 3
- Escape from Planet Earth
April 4
- What Lies Below
April 5
- Coded Bias
- Family Reunion: Part 3
April 6
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
April 7
- The Big Day: Collection 2
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
- Snabba Cash
- This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist
- The Wedding Coach
April 8
- The Way of the Househusband
April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
- Night in Paradise
- Thunder Force
April 10
- The Stand-In
April 11
- Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
April 13
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
- Mighty Express: Season 3
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love
April 14
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
- The Circle: Season 2
- Law School
- The Soul
- Why Did You Kill Me?
April 15
- Dark City Beneath the Beat
- The Master
- Ride or Die
April 16
- Arlo the Alligator Boy
- Ajeeb Daastaans
- Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
- Crimson Peak
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
- Into the Beat
- Rush
- Synchronic
- Why Are You Like This
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
April 18
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2
April 19
- Miss Sloane
- PJ Masks: Season 3
April 20
- Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2
April 21
- Zero
April 22
- Life in Color with David Attenborough
- Stowaway
April 23
- Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
- Shadow and Bone
- Tell Me When
April 27
- August: Osage County
- Battle of Los Angeles
- Fatma
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
April 28
- Sexify
- Headspace Guide to Sleep
April 29
- Things Heard & Seen
- Yasuke
April 30
- The Innocent
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Pet Stars
- The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2
Leaving Netflix in April
April 2
- Honey: Rise Up and Dance
April 4
- Backfire
April 11
- Time Trap
April 12
- Married at First Sight: Season 9
- Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
April 13
- Antidote
April 14
- Eddie Murphy: Delirious
- The New Romantic
- Once Upon a Time in London
- Thor: Tales of Asgard
April 15
- Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
April 19
- Carol
- The Vatican Tapes
April 20
- The Last Resort
April 21
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
April 22
- Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
April 23
- Mirror Mirror
April 24
- Django Unchained
April 26
- The Sapphires
April 27
- Ghost Rider (2007)
April 27
- The Car
- Doom
April 28
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
April 30
- 17 Again
- Blackfish
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Den of Thieves
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- I Am Legend
- Jumping the Broom
- Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
- Knock Knock
- Palm Trees in the Snow
- Platoon
- Runaway Bride
- Snowpiercer
- The Green Hornet
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- Waiting
Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com