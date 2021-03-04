Entertainment

Selena Gomez Reveals ‘Revelación’ Tracklist, Drops “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake

By March 4, 2021 at 12:10 pm
The tracklist for Selena Gomez’s Revelación EP is here! The Mexican-American pop star also premiered her new single “Selfish Love” with French producer DJ Snake.

We’re excited about the Myke Towers collaboration.

Gomez previously previewed her Revelación EP with the singles “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” featuring Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. There’s another Boricua superstar lined-up for her upcoming release. With the tracklist unveiling, Myke Towers was revealed to be on the song “Dámelo To’.” That one sounds like it’s going to be hot. The EP will be seven songs in total with hit-maker Tainy at the helm.

“Selfish Love” with DJ Snake is a bilingual bop.

For her latest single, Gomez teamed up again with DJ Snake for “Selfish Love.” In 2018, she first worked with him on the global smash “Taki Taki” featuring Ozuna and Cardi B. Gomez was the fiesta and she was ready to party. The song was later included on DJ Snake’s Carte Blanche album.

Gomez wrote “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake, Cuban-American pop star Kat Dahlia, and rising Boricua singer-songwriter Kris Floyd. The song’s not explosive like “Taki Taki,” but it’s a vibe. DJ Snake melds his tropical house sound with elements of reggaeton music. That saxophone drop is everything. Gomez sings in Spanglish about not wanting to share her man with anyone else. As Latin music goes more global, Gomez is a great ambassador to help extend its reach and push the sonic boundaries.

Gomez’s Revelación EP will be released on March 12. She’s nominated twice at April’s Latin American Music Awards. She’s up for Social Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video for “De Una Vez.”

Wisin and Myke Towers Align with Anitta and Maluma in “Mi Niña” Remix Video

BY  | March 4, 2021 AT 12:45 pm
Puerto Rican icon Wisin and rising Boricua star Myke Towers updated their hit “Mi Niña” with a stellar remix. The duo teams up with Colombian pop star Maluma and Brazilian singer Anitta in the new, feel-good music video.

Wisin and Towers turned the original version into a hit.

Wisin, who is most known as one half of Wisin y Yandel, and Towers first released “Mi Niña” back in September. The song was later included on Wisin’s collaborative album Los Legendarios with La Base Music Group. “Mi Niña” is already certified Platinum in the U.S.

How did this song exist before without Anitta?

To keep the momentum for “Mi Niña” going, Maluma and Anitta join Wisin and Towers for the new remix. It’s hard to believe that this song existed without Anitta because she gives it a much-needed feminine touch. All the artists sing the chorus, but her take on it sounds the sweetest. Maluma adds his signature flirty flow to the track. Each artist shines as they align for this irresistible all-star remix.

The music video for the “Mi Niña” remix was shot by director Charlie Nelson. He filmed Wisin, Towers, Anitta, and Maluma in the streets of Miami. All the guys look great, but Anitta is the one that steals the show in her sparkling green bodysuit.

You should definitely check out the rest of the Los Legendarios album.

Wisin’s Los Legendarios album with La Base Music Group is pretty legendary actually. The 19-track LP features mind-blowing collaborations with stars like Nicky Jam, Sech, Jhay Cortez, Ozuna, Lunay, and Rauw Alejandro. That’s not even all the featured acts.

Impressively all the artists on the “Mi Niña” remix are nominated for April’s Latin American Music Awards. Maluma leads the remix squad with four nominations.

Selena Gomez’s Fans Are Disappointed by Her Premio Lo Nuestro Debut

Entertainment

BY  | February 19, 2021 AT 8:48 am
For Selena Gomez’s fans that were waiting for her to make her Premio Lo Nuestro debut, the final product was not what many of them expected. In what was a much-hyped moment of the awards show last night, the pop star appeared in a music video instead of delivering a performance.

Premio Lo Nuestro knew it had the viewership of Gomez’s fans.

Gomez’s performance, or “presentation,” was the most heavily-promoted ahead of the awards show that celebrates the best in Latin music. She was thought to be making her debut at Premio Lo Nuestro as a Latin music artist.

Premio Lo Nuestro knew that Gomez’s fans, the Selenators, were tuned in, so they saved her for the second last performance of the three-hour award show. Her special presentation was introduced by Latin boyband CNCO.

Her fans waited nearly three-hours… for a music video.

Instead of seeing Gomez hit the stage at the award show or appear in the pre-recorded virtual performance, her fans were treated to alternative shots of her “Baila Conmigo” music video. Even though featured artist Rauw Alejandro was there in-person, his part of the song was also footage from the music video.

After a night of impressive performances from artists like Daddy Yankee, Gloria Trevi, Ivy Queen, and Marc Anthony, seeing Gomez’s alternative music video of “Baila Conmigo” instead of a performance was a low point. This is not to say that the video was bad, but her fans were hoping for more from what was advertised as her Premio Lo Nuestro debut. A pre-recorded performance from home or the dance studio would’ve been better than this.

Gomez’s debut Latin EP Revelación will be released on March 13. She has so far previewed the hotly-anticipated EP with the singles “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo.”

