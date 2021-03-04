Selena Gomez Reveals ‘Revelación’ Tracklist, Drops “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake

Entertainment

The tracklist for Selena Gomez’s Revelación EP is here! The Mexican-American pop star also premiered her new single “Selfish Love” with French producer DJ Snake.

We’re excited about the Myke Towers collaboration.

Gomez previously previewed her Revelación EP with the singles “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” featuring Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. There’s another Boricua superstar lined-up for her upcoming release. With the tracklist unveiling, Myke Towers was revealed to be on the song “Dámelo To’.” That one sounds like it’s going to be hot. The EP will be seven songs in total with hit-maker Tainy at the helm.

“Selfish Love” with DJ Snake is a bilingual bop.

For her latest single, Gomez teamed up again with DJ Snake for “Selfish Love.” In 2018, she first worked with him on the global smash “Taki Taki” featuring Ozuna and Cardi B. Gomez was the fiesta and she was ready to party. The song was later included on DJ Snake’s Carte Blanche album.

Gomez wrote “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake, Cuban-American pop star Kat Dahlia, and rising Boricua singer-songwriter Kris Floyd. The song’s not explosive like “Taki Taki,” but it’s a vibe. DJ Snake melds his tropical house sound with elements of reggaeton music. That saxophone drop is everything. Gomez sings in Spanglish about not wanting to share her man with anyone else. As Latin music goes more global, Gomez is a great ambassador to help extend its reach and push the sonic boundaries.

Gomez’s Revelación EP will be released on March 12. She’s nominated twice at April’s Latin American Music Awards. She’s up for Social Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video for “De Una Vez.”

