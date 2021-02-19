Entertainment

Kehlani Dresses as Both Prom King and Queen on Cover of ‘Playboy’, Talks Feeling Comfortable in Both Gender Roles

By February 19, 2021 at 5:09 pm
Photo via kehlani/Instagram

Kehlani has long been open about the fluid nature of her gender expression. That’s why it’s exciting that the R&B star is experimenting with different facets of her personality on the most recent cover of Playboy.

In a bold move, Kehlani appears on Playboy‘s latest cover dressed in both (traditionally) women and (traditionally) men’s clothing.

And as if one Kehlani isn’t exciting enough, the magazine cover treats us to two versions of this Oakland native. On the left side of the magazine, Kehlani is dressed up as a Prom Queen, complete with a resplendent gown and a tiara. On the cover’s right side, Kehlani is dressed in Prom King drag: her tie undone, her collar open, her crown askew.

She shared the picture to her personal Instagram page with the cheeky caption: “I always wanted to date me.”

In the accompanying interview, Kehlani talks about gender identity and expression, motherhood, and owning her sexuality.

When Kehlani was asked how she defines masculinity and femininity, Kehlani got refreshingly candid. “I’ve discovered that I’ve run from a lot of femininity,” she admitted. “I was way more comfortable in a more masculine space. I feel more masculine when I am in my stillness and I’m grounded in a quiet, contemplative mode.”

She then explained that she feels “most feminine” when she’s “being the mother of my house.” (Kehlani had a baby girl named Adeya Nomi in 2019). She also explained that she “feels her femininity” when she ‘s indulging in self-care, like soaking in a flower-filled bath, or doing a hair mask.

“My femininity makes me feel soft and gentle and tender and careful in a different way than my masculinity makes me feel,” she said. “I’m trying not to let it fall into the gender norms of feminine and masculine, but for me it does a tiny bit. But I also am very fluid in both of those settings.”

Kehlani has always been open about her fluid sexuality and gender identity.

In 2018, she tweeted: “Not bi, not straight. I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non-binary people, intersex people, trans people”.

But of course, haters on the internet accused her of “queer-baiting”–that is, pretending she’s queer to get more LGBT fans and attract attention. In an interview with The Guardian last year, she revealed why the accusation frustrates her.

“I’ve had girlfriends in front of people’s faces, right under their noses, and they weren’t famous and so nobody cared to make it public,” she said. “So they automatically assume that I must like men more than women.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Could These Space Bubbles Be The Future Of Concerts?

Entertainment

Could These Space Bubbles Be The Future Of Concerts?

By February 14, 2021 at 11:56 am
FlamingLips / YouTube

You could soon be watching a performance of your favorite reggaetonero from the comfort of a giant inflatable bubble…thanks to Covid-19. 

People are going to concerts in ‘space bubbles’ and could this be the new normal?

Last month, the band Flaming Lips staged two shows where socially distanced concerts were taken to a whole new level. The band successfully pulled their first official “Space Bubble” concert at the Criterion theater in the rock band’s native Oklahoma City. A second show took place the following evening.

In a creative effort to provide a Covid-safe atmosphere, the Lips provided 100 inflatable see-through pods for attendees to stand in while watching the band perform on stage. Each bubble held up to three people.

The clever idea for the socially distanced concert stemmed from the famous clear orb Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne has used for years to roll across crowds during the band’s festive concerts.

In addition to audience members, both Coyne and the other band members were enclosed in their own plastic bubbles during the Oklahoma City concerts. At one point during the concert, Coyne is seen holding a shiny silver-lettered balloon that reads “F— YOU COVID19.”

Ok, but what happens if you have to pee or it gets too hot in those bubbles?

Well, it turns out that they’ve thought of all that as well. Inside each bubble was a high frequency supplemental speaker – which helped prevent the sound being muffled – as well as a water bottle, a battery-operated fan, a towel and a “I gotta go pee/hot in here” sign.

If it got too hot, the bubble was refilled with cool air using a leaf blower, and fans who needed the bathroom were escorted by venue staff once they had put on a mask and stepped outside their cocoon.

The bubbles hold enough oxygen for three people to breathe for over an hour and 10 minutes before they need to be refreshed, although a towel is needed to wipe down the condensation.

According to an instructional video posted on the singer’s Instagram feed, the concert ends with everyone rolling their bubbles to the exit door, where they must re-attach masks before unzipping and leaving the venue.

Meanwhile in countries where people actually follow social distancing and mask guidelines…

While packed concerts may be little more than a hazy memory in most parts of the world, 22,000 fans flocked to see rock band Six60 in Hastings, New Zealand, on Saturday with no need for masks or social distancing. It was the second date of their tour, after another 20,000 watched them play the weekend earlier.

The fans were asked to check in to the venue by scanning a QR code, and to have a Covid-tracing Bluetooth app enabled in case they did come into close contact with anyone with the virus.

The country, with a population of five million, has recorded 1,927 confirmed cases and 25 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

concertsCoronavirusCOVID-19Music

Lil Uzi Got A $24 Million Diamond Pierced To His Forehead And Twitter Has Thoughts

Entertainment

Lil Uzi Got A $24 Million Diamond Pierced To His Forehead And Twitter Has Thoughts

By February 8, 2021 at 3:16 pm
BY  | February 8, 2021 AT 3:16 pm
Prince Williams / Getty

While us normies wait in anticipation for our country’s leaders to make up their minds about our stimulus checks, the wealthy aren’t at all bashful about flashing their wealth and riches. From spending tons of money on covid tests to shelling out money for private parties in a pandemic they’re spending it all.

Of course, we know it’s none of our business how people choose to spend their money, still, we can’t help but raise our eyebrows at the latest spending decision one rapper Lil Uzi Vert recently made.

Last week, Rapper Lil Uzi Vert unveiled a brand-new forehead piercing featuring an insane pink diamond.

When Uzi tweeted back on January 30, that he had been saving up for a natural pink stone worth a total of $24 million since 2017 we were of course surprised. At the time, Uzi told fans that he’d been saving up for a diamond that was “10 almost 11 carats.”

Last Wednesday, Uzi shared a video of the new piercing, revealing that he’d put it smack in the middle of his forehead.

“Beauty is pain,” Uzi posted about the image and fans were quick to note that the forehead piercing looked slightly off-centered.

Uzi was quick to point out that while the diamond may appear to be off-center it always looks that way for now because of swelling. “Y’all keep talking about it’s off, it still has a long bar in it so it can move ‘cause of the swelling,” he explained in a post shared to his Instagram Story. “When it goes down, it gon’ be right there.”

According to an interview with Yahoo and Luis Garcia, the vice president of the Association of Professional Piercers, Uzi did receive a pierce, contrary to the implant theory that some fans have suggested.

“It looks like he has what we would call a vertical bridge piercing, as in the bridge of the nose. That would be an actual piercing with a staple shape barbell that enters at one point, exits at another, and then the big diamond attaches to that bar on the front,” Garcia tells Yahoo Life. “It’s a piercing, while obviously not super common in typical circles, it’s fairly common in piercing circles. …Definitely not with a giant $24 million diamond on it. But it’s something that gets done.”

Garcia says that the style of piercing could cause some problems for the rapper in the future.

“With such a big piece, the weight of it, day to day life like washing your face, sleeping, rolling around, wearing a hoody, it’s just gonna be so easy to get that thing snagged. That’s really where the main concern is,” Garcia told Yahoo. “The chances of it working out are slim.”

So, why didn’t Uzi just put his diamond on a ring?

When asked why he didn’t just put the stone on a ring and call it a day, Uzi said he was “literally tryna turn into a diamond.”

Of course, fans also had jokes to make.

Welp, it’s all To Be Determined on whether or not Lil Uzi’s forehead piercing ends up sticking but here’s hoping it definitely does not get snatched!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Jewlerylil uziMusicRapper