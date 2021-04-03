Demi Lovato Recreates Her 2018 Drug Overdose In New Music Video For ‘Dancing With the Devil’
Screenshot via YouTube
As you probably know, Demi Lovato has been in the news recently for discussing her trauma, addiction struggles, and 2018 overdose in her YouTube documentary series, “Dancing With the Devil”.
The YouTube series was named after a song of the same name that describes Demi’s spiral into addiction and subsequent brush with death.
“Dancing With the Devil” starts off with words that many addicts say to themselves: “It’s just a little red wine, I’ll be fine.” But by the second verse, Lovato is mentioning “white lines” and “glass pipes” (i.e. cocaine and crystal meth).
The confessional song continues: “I was dancing with the devil, out of control/Almost made it to Heaven, it was closer than you know/Playing with the enemy, gambling with my soul/It’s so hard to say no, when you’re dancing with the devil.”
In a powerful creative decision, Demi recreated her near-death 2018 heroine overdose in the music video for “Dancing With the Devil”.
The music video for “Dancing With the Devil” starts off with Demi Lovato in a hospital bed. Lovato’s blood is filtered through various tubes. The video then flashes to Demi drinking heavily in a bar. The outfit she wears is the same outfit that she wore the night of her overdose.
For viewer’s of Demi’s documentary series of the same name, the following scenes are all too familiar. We see a faceless drug dealer pass Lovato a bag of drugs. The next scene shows Demi passed out in bed while the drug dealer looks on. From the documentary, we know that the unnamed drug dealer sexually assaulted Lovato while she was heavily intoxicated. He then left her “for dead” as she was overdosing in her bed.
The video recreates Demi Lovato’s 2018 overdose with meticulous detail.
It’s obvious that Lovato and her team put a lot of thought into the staging of this video. Savvy viewers can see that Lovato hired look-alike actors to portray all the people that were around her that fateful 2018 day.
Although all of the actors remain faceless, it’s obvious who they’re meant to be. We see people that resemble her assistant, her mother, and her sister, throughout the video. All of these people were interviewed on-camera for her documentary series. At one point, we even see first-responders attempting to resuscitate Demi while she’s OD’ing in bed.
Demi Lovato took to Twitter to confess how difficult it was to shoot a video that hit so close to home.
“Creating the music video for #DancingWithTheDevil was not the easiest shoot I’ve ever done,” she wrote. “I create my art to heal, and to inspire others. I’m here today and I’m happy you are too.”
